(WMUR New Hampshire)   Manchester NH residents shocked find their guns stolen from their unlocked vehicles   (wmur.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you leave your weapon laying around unsecured, you should lose your gun rights and the rest of your guns. This is also why they should all be registered.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: If you leave your weapon laying around unsecured, you should lose your gun rights and the rest of your guns. This is also why they should all be registered.


Name checks out
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.


on the radio this morning one of the drive in djs was going on about some poll where 2/3s of americans admitted to carrying some kind of weapon in their car
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought guns were supposed to protect us from criminals.
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should be a law against stealing.

/ IMHO
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kindms: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

on the radio this morning one of the drive in djs was going on about some poll where 2/3s of americans admitted to carrying some kind of weapon in their car


Firearms?  Or tire irons and jimmy sticks?
 
oldfool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Manchester New Hampshire what is this some sort of Man ham?
Long pig is not for me.
 
olorin604
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why I keep unregistered automatic weapons in my car. Anyone who breaks into my car is looking at serious time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ayuh.
 
groppet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
People that stupid don't deserve to be able to have firearms.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey honey, look! Manchester, New Hampshire made the news! I wonder if it's something good this time...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On my street here in Texas, neighbor had a "come and take it
" sticker. He was upset when they did.
 
cranked
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kindms: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

on the radio this morning one of the drive in djs was going on about some poll where 2/3s of americans admitted to carrying some kind of weapon in their car


Ice scrapers are pretty sharp, until you use them a few of times. That's why it's important to sharpen them between fights.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This just proves laws against theft don't work because criminals never follow them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

olorin604: This is why I keep unregistered automatic weapons in my car. Anyone who breaks into my car is looking at serious time.


Ha! I previously used all mine to commit like four mafia hits in three states! Any farker who breaks into my car is doing federal time!
 
dkimball
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And these are the ones who report it...might be a few more being stolen
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.


You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah, NH...guessing it was mostly country folk (many of which own multiple firearms) taking trips into one of the few "cities" in the state, and weren't used to needing to lock up their cars.

/grew up in NH
 
cranked
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers


Thieves are big fans of my wife's Volvo.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers


I have so many gun stickers on my car it's insane. My favorite is "My other auto is a .45", it's just so damn clever.

But the jokes on the thieves, I never leave firearms in my car. I can't stop laughing when I think about the look on their face when they realize they just busted out my window and destroyed the interior of my car for nothing. Priceless.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers

[Fark user image image 850x853]


Okay that's just hilarious!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: If you leave your weapon laying around unsecured, you should lose your gun rights and the rest of your guns. This is also why they should all be registered.


yup. here you'd lose your gun licence because you're improperly storing your firearm and can't be considered a responsible gun owner.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I though my NRA sticker would be enough for someone to move on ro a different car
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

replacementcool: dr_blasto: If you leave your weapon laying around unsecured, you should lose your gun rights and the rest of your guns. This is also why they should all be registered.

yup. here you'd lose your gun licence because you're improperly storing your firearm and can't be considered a responsible gun owner.


In most of the US you can get that charge reduced to a jaywalking ticket. No infringing, remember.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cranked: baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers

Thieves are big fans of my wife's Volvo.


If you routinely return home and find men running out of the room with your naked wife and she is calling them a thief, they might not really be thieves.

Oh... you said Volvo.

Sorry.  Never mind.
 
Vern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: cranked: baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers

Thieves are big fans of my wife's Volvo.

If you routinely return home and find men running out of the room with your naked wife and she is calling them a thief, they might not really be thieves.

Oh... you said Volvo.

Sorry.  Never mind.


I was thinking Volvo was auto-correct.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why do you carry a gun in your car? Gonna be the hero or road rage shooter. You know people spend their days just trying doors looking for one that's unlocked right? Now you do. Home Depot and Christmas time parking lots are prime centers for theft. That and the SanDiego zoo. They pick open car doors down there. Those thieves have skill.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: kindms: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

on the radio this morning one of the drive in djs was going on about some poll where 2/3s of americans admitted to carrying some kind of weapon in their car

Firearms?  Or tire irons and jimmy sticks?


didnt specify. just that that many people admitted to having some kind of weapon in the car
 
olorin604
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: dr_blasto: If you leave your weapon laying around unsecured, you should lose your gun rights and the rest of your guns. This is also why they should all be registered.

yup. here you'd lose your gun licence because you're improperly storing your firearm and can't be considered a responsible gun owner.


I don't understand, gun license???? Isn't God and country your gun license?? Or do you live in one of those shiathole nations where guns aren't a leading cause of death, and children aren't drilled in the proper response to a gunman??
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boilard keeps a lockbox in his car to make sure his gun is safe when he can't carry it. "This is a $25 investment on Amazon," Boilard said. "It's all it takes."

Gun nuts: "BUT I NEED TO HAVE INSTANT ACCESS TO A GUN AT ALL TIMES!!!"

Everyone else: "Then why did you leave it in your unlocked car?"
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: On my street here in Texas, neighbor had a "come and take it
" sticker. He was upset when they did.


Aren't the three things a thief wants to find are cash, drugs (prescription or otherwise), and guns?  Expensive, designed to be easily carried, and easy to fence (because other criminals want to buy them)?

/sure, guns are easily last on that list
//but still higher than just about everything else
///easier to remove that the catalytic converter
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not only did every single one of those guys leave a car unlocked that had an unsecure gun inside, they probably had a fake tough guy sticker about how they shoot first and ask questions later, thinking it would scare off the criminals, but not realizing it tells them which pickup trucks have the guns.

These same idiots probably also carry a gun "for safety' but don't use a seatbelt, wear a helmet when riding a bike/motorcycle, or got their vaccinations, because safety is only an issue if they think they can get away with murdering someone.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: baka-san: Private_Citizen: In America, if you're ever in need of a gun, just smash a car window and rifle the glove box and the center console. You won't have to look through many before you're Heavily armed.

You raise your % greatly by targeting ones with gun stickers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: bigdog1960: On my street here in Texas, neighbor had a "come and take it
" sticker. He was upset when they did.

Aren't the three things a thief wants to find are cash, drugs (prescription or otherwise), and guns?  Expensive, designed to be easily carried, and easy to fence (because other criminals want to buy them)?

/sure, guns are easily last on that list
//but still higher than just about everything else
///easier to remove that the catalytic converter


Tailgate theft is extremely common as well. They're designed to be removed easily in case the person using the truck has to transport long loads.

If you're going through a large parking lot at say, a Lowe's, Home Depot, Menards, what have you, in the middle of the day and you see someone taking a tailgate off, you don't question it really.

It's easier than risking the ire of a pissed of person with a gun, or taking a saws-all to a catalytic converter.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you see a MAGA sticker, GOP, Trump, Molon Labe, etc. there is, for sure, a loaded firearm in the vehicle...at least one.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's called Manch-Vegas by those in the know.
 
