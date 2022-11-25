 Skip to content
(Vox)   The economy is great, except where it's bad, and I'm not being indecisive. Splunge   (vox.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Monetary policy, Inflation, Unemployment, High inflation, Recession, different economies, Federal Reserve System, Interest rate  
813 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Dec 2022 at 4:31 PM



40 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not indecision, it's the fact that both leading and lagging economic indicators are all over the map right now, subby.

/tfa states the latter
//nearly verbatim
///you naughty DNRTFA louse
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally splunge!
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People are barely making it.

Attendance is down at events that cost a pretty penny.

The reckoning is coming.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: It's not indecision, it's the fact that both leading and lagging economic indicators are all over the map right now, subby.

/tfa states the latter
//nearly verbatim
///you naughty DNRTFA louse


That's what those pencil dropping eggheads want you to believe
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cewley: Totally splunge!


meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
<CTRL F> construction

zero results
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently the article says the labor market is doing phenomenal. We could say that for the employees who aren't being paid below at least an amount that provides them decent living for the area they live within, the rest have to suffer day to day and be afraid of a sudden sickness or something else that could cause them to lose everything.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The economy has always been your feelings.  Like the President?   Making OK money?  Economy good.   Hate the President?  Got bills?  Economy bad!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think it was the 2012 RNC where the daily show did a feature and everyone there thought the economy where they lived was great but it sucked everywhere else. Nothing has changed.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I blame the Fed pretending the Phillips Curve is a real thing.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: <CTRL F> construction

zero results


Fark user imageView Full Size


Try "building." Not much but it's there
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's great if you've got money.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: gameshowhost: It's not indecision, it's the fact that both leading and lagging economic indicators are all over the map right now, subby.

/tfa states the latter
//nearly verbatim
///you naughty DNRTFA louse

That's what those pencil dropping eggheads want you to believe


buncha farkin' goobers
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're still alive, you're doing fair.  Now, go rip someone off and you'll be doing great.

Doesn't anyone learn basic business management anymoar?!
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder how much is the back to work factor. People got stuff for home offices and new homes. Now they are going back in, so fewer hobbies and less cash etc. Crafts and plants did great, seems like maybe a pullback? I'm told some of our vendors got ppp money and did spend a lot upgrading things and their lines. So thats done too. All that hospitality stuff is coming back, the remote stuff leaving. Just... a lot movement.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I think it was the 2012 RNC where the daily show did a feature and everyone there thought the economy where they lived was great but it sucked everywhere else. Nothing has changed.


This still bears out. I can't find the survey, but most Americans say they're doing good, but the economy is terrible.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

silo123j: People are barely making it.

Attendance is down at events that cost a pretty penny.

The reckoning is coming.


Meanwhile, Taylor Swift crashed Ticketmaster and the presale went so fast that there weren't any tickets left for the actual concert sales.

People have also been spending a lot on vacations and travel: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/americans-spent-money-travel-2022-120105586.html

Black Friday spending was also at a record high as well: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/25/black-friday-2022-online-shoppers-spent-record-amount-on-thanksgiving.html

People love to complain about inflation, but it really doesn't seem to be affecting their spending very much.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sorry i'm late. should i stonks?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: It's not indecision, it's the fact that both leading and lagging economic indicators are all over the map right now, subby.

/tfa states the latter
//nearly verbatim
///you naughty DNRTFA louse


Yeah, it is almost as if every notion of conventional wisdom from social norms, to politics, to economics are all not hitting it anymore. Polls are not really polls as we know them, economic indicators are all over the map, social norms shift rapidly.

The world has changed and we do not have the analytical tools to understand it. Very interesting times.

The sociologist in me surmises that the digital age of communication and technology has advanced society so rapidly the models we developed to understand societal institutions simply cannot keep up.
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?


Sell Get high.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?


The right stonks, yes.

What are the right stonks you ask? The correct stonks, those are the right ones.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?


Buy the dip, even while it keeps dipping.

This goes double when it comes to investing in crypto tokens because "regulations" are just the man trying to keep your profits down.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's actually quite simple.  Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the upper middle class, and serfdom for everyone else.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?

Sell Get high.


Dank you very much
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Free Radical
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: What are the right stonks you ask? The correct stonks, those are the right ones.


Constructed meat companies (once they can scale output) and 3D house printing companies (once Icon goes public).

You're welcome.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The economy has always been your feelings.  Like the President?   Making OK money?  Economy good.   Hate the President?  Got bills?  Economy bad!


Yes if the poors would just be more chipper then the economy would magically be working for them.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?


Here, use Jim Cramer's handy guide to Stonks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The housing market that was booming until recently is now slowing due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes meant to curb inflation.

The houses that once only cost 40 years of wages have only increased to 45 years, tanking the trend that expected them to cost up to 60 years of wages. Construction has now slowed and 60% of workers have been laid off.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean the boiling-over housing market is cooling down and everything else is following the usual cyclical trends? PANIK!!!

/or not
//def not
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Palined Parenthood: sorry i'm late. should i stonks?

Buy the dip, even while it keeps dipping.

This goes double when it comes to investing in crypto tokens because "regulations" are just the man trying to keep your profits down.


Had a cousin at Thanksgiving spend 30 minutes trying to convince me to buy bitcoin. He did not get the subtle hints, even my wife pulling me into the other room to "look at the chimney because it seems warm". He followed me.

I finally ended the conversation by saying something to the effect of, "Let me guess, you bought bit coin because it was 'hot' some years back. It was the new "gold". At the beginning you saw your first investment nearly double and thought you could not lose and went all in. Now, the price is below where you first bought in and you are desperately trying to get people to buy and drive the price back up. Mrs. Decimus and I bought about 5 bit coins early on as a larf, spent a couple hundred for the investment. We sold one when they hit 500 to pay for the whole investment with a little profit, sold 2 more when they hit 1,000 and dumped the last two around 10k. No regrets. Got the fark out because it is just a modern, digital, ponzi scheme. " He walked away.

I lied, we bought two bit coin as a larf, sold 1 when it made enough to get all our money back and held onto one until it was somewhere around 5k. Paid for most of Disney trip and considered ourselves lucky. But, I wanted him to feel really dumb. I always suspected/felt it was BS. But, the MOMENT republicans started pushing crypto, I knew it was farked and was unsurprised the right wing brigade of my family lost their shirts. Hilarious.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The economy has always been your feelings.  Like the President?   Making OK money?  Economy good.   Hate the President?  Got bills?  Economy bad!


Yep. The economy isn't a thing of itself, it's a reflection of all the bonkers shiat humanity is up to. And that shiat is currently bonkers.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Free Radical: MarciusDecimus: What are the right stonks you ask? The correct stonks, those are the right ones.

Constructed meat companies (once they can scale output) and 3D house printing companies (once Icon goes public).

You're welcome.


ChickieNobs are just around the corner. Looking forward to hanging out with Oryx and Crake.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: silo123j: People are barely making it.

Attendance is down at events that cost a pretty penny.

The reckoning is coming.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift crashed Ticketmaster and the presale went so fast that there weren't any tickets left for the actual concert sales.

People have also been spending a lot on vacations and travel: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/americans-spent-money-travel-2022-120105586.html

Black Friday spending was also at a record high as well: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/25/black-friday-2022-online-shoppers-spent-record-amount-on-thanksgiving.html

People love to complain about inflation, but it really doesn't seem to be affecting their spending very much.


My philosophy is "Life is too short--BUY the out of print copy of the Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street," even if it is $30.  I've seen it for $60. "
 
Glicky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
America is split into several economies some of which are doing poorly and will continue to do so.

Low wage manufacturing jobs will continue to contract, extraction industries will experience higher degrees of regulation and costs, hospitality and tourism are f*cked for the foreseeable future while finance and technology are chugging along nicely though at a less robust speed.  Construction is problematic since wages don't support new home purchase while commercial is a mystery.

The price of housing will continue to be a problem for. High earners will devote a larger segment of their wages to housing while middle and working classes scramble.

The rich, as always, will be fine until it all goes to hell in a handbasket.
 
Dels
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Semprini?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
