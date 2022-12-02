 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The simple answer is yes, you can die from a cannabis overdose? As in, simply ingest too much, call an ambulance, have the ambulance hit a tree, catch fire, explode, and then you died from a cannabis OD? That simple?   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Eating, Hospital, middle school students, marijuana overdose, edible cannabis, Middle school, Emergency department, National Institute  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dammit, cannabevets to be here gloating in 3...2...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA  that desperately wishes it was true:

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there are no reports of teens or adults dying from a marijuana overdose alone. However, experts say the notion that one cannot overdose on cannabis is simply not true.

"Some people who use marijuana can feel some very uncomfortable side effects, especially when using marijuana products with high THC levels," the National Institutes of Health states on its cannabis facts sheet. "People have reported symptoms such as anxiety and paranoia, and in rare cases, an extreme psychotic reaction that can lead them to seek treatment in an emergency room."


Nobody said there was no such thing as a bad trip you idiots.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
northernsun.comView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can overdose on anything. Even water.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We should pay death row inmates to take drugs to die so we know the lethal dose of narcotics and pot. And other stuff.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmmm. So, by this logic, I overdosed on doxepin, because I had an adverse reaction to it, due to my inability to properly metabolize most tricyclic antidepressants.

Maybe, maybe, just maybe, the medical community can reclassify what an overdose is, and then move these types of adverse reactions to jazz cabbage from "overdose" to "adverse reaction."

Maybe, we could get some pharmacogenetic testing that shows how people metabolize various cannabinoids found in the old mary-ju-wanna.
 
Myria
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The dose makes the poison.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually, neonates, infants, and kids below 5 can absolutely die from respiratory arrest induced by cannabis products.

Below the age of 5, cannabis receptors are manifest in the pons, unlike in adulthood.

There are numerous case reports on the matter.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We should pay death row inmates to take drugs to die so we know the lethal dose of narcotics and pot. And other stuff.


You do know this is a gross violation of the Declaration of Helsinki for ethical medical research, the Geneva Oath of Medicine, and the ethical standards of every medical association in the world, right?

That's the kind of thing we hung concentration camp doctors for.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Actually, neonates, infants, and kids below 5 can absolutely die from respiratory arrest induced by cannabis products.

Below the age of 5, cannabis receptors are manifest in the pons, unlike in adulthood.

There are numerous case reports on the matter.


So make sure the kids only get the cheap shake and ditchweed.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Actually, neonates, infants, and kids below 5 can absolutely die from respiratory arrest induced by cannabis products.

Below the age of 5, cannabis receptors are manifest in the pons, unlike in adulthood.

There are numerous case reports on the matter.


The child in that case report lived.

Any documented deaths?
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Actually, neonates, infants, and kids below 5 can absolutely die from respiratory arrest induced by cannabis products.

Below the age of 5, cannabis receptors are manifest in the pons, unlike in adulthood.

There are numerous case reports on the matter.


Did you post the right link?

Within 24 hours of initial presentation, she returned to her baseline neurologic and activity level.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was just talking to the guy at the dispensary about this. You can absolutely die eating edibles if you take too much, but it won't be the THC that kills you... it'll be the pre-existing heart condition you didn't know about. Use only as directed, consult your doctor, and don't listen to clickbait fear-mongering bullshiat.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cannabis is one of the safest intoxicants anywhere, but there is something new called Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome that can severely fark up your IBS if you're a habitual user of the ultra-high THC strains.

A friend was just hospitalized with it after vomiting for 4 days, and he says it felt like heroin withdrawal. To be fair, this is also like the first time he's been sober since the early 90s.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Normal ingestion of marijuana does not lead to overdose. However, more and more people are pursuing ever-greater highs from marijuana, which is a problem in that it encourages dangerous experimentation. For some, this manifests as a progression from marijuana to other, stronger drugs that bring stronger highs, like meth and cocaine. But what many aren't aware of is the grave danger involved in a growing practice being embraced by people who think they're avoiding the risks of harder drugs by going one extra step in their marijuana usage: drinking the bong water. A lot of novice marijuana users -- and even some experienced ones -- don't know that bong water actually retains THC as the smoke passes through it. One could say, easily, that as much as 50, 60, or even 70 percent of the total THC level in any single bong hit actually never reaches the imbiber's mouth -- it stays in the water. There are a variety of ways to reduce this retention rate -- some, for example, shake the bong while they're inhaling, to loosen the water's atomic bond and allow more smoke to slip through. But in the end, there will always be retention, and the most hardcore users know that the final step is to drink down what's left in the bong after the smoke session.

Now, let's be clear. That concentrated THC in the bong water is always going to be dangerous, especially if a significant amount of marijuana was smoked. But in most cases, if we're talking about a single instance of bong smoking followed by drinking the bong water, it should be fine. The danger arises when someone -- either knowingly or unknowingly -- imbibes bong water from a bong that's had multiple uses. In that situation, the already-concentrated THC actually intensifies in its strength exponentially with each additional use, much like a pasta sauce or stew will grow thicker and richer in flavor after spending a few days in the fridge. In those rare circumstances, those seeking to augment their highs with bong water are literally risking, if they're lucky, psychotic breaks and, in some cases, blindness. For all intensive purposes, we could be at the very brink of a devastating epidemic that could make the opioid problem seem like a minor inconvenience.
 
