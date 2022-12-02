 Skip to content
(Politico)   Vasectomy van popularity spikes in red states due to abortion bans. That's just nuts   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Tubal ligation, Pregnancy, Vasectomy, childless men, Guarn reaches, vasectomy revolution, Planned Parenthood, cases of medical emergencies  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[3 years from now]  Birth rates in red states have plummeted, and nobody can figure out why.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're sitting inside the country's only mobile vasectomy clinic, owned and operated by Guarín, who is so committed to getting men to participate in contraception that he once performed the procedure on himself, on camera.

That takes balls.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my vasectomy before vasectomies were cool, apparently.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 459x235]


Seems legit.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the promise of taco trucks on every corner still evades us.

/at least there is a walk up window place 2 blocks over.
//for tacos
///probably could get the vasectomy behind the place if you really wanted.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [3 years from now]  Birth rates in red states have plummeted, and nobody can figure out why.


Only White birth rates will go down. How's that for irony?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Richard Chop is the best $10 I ever spent.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've thought red states would prefer a Second Amendment solution.

im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that Subby's mom is the number one red state sperm bank.
 
Cailin Tinn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell did it take abortion bans for this to become popular?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanksagainandagain: Psychopusher: [3 years from now]  Birth rates in red states have plummeted, and nobody can figure out why.

Only White birth rates will go down. How's that for irony?


And then preachers with shrinking income from withering denominations will condemn vaccinations and abstinence as abominations.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
0 offspring (with a high probability of accuracy since I'm the sort of guy who ended up on fark in the early aughts) and my vasectomy itself is almost old enough to vote.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [3 years from now]  Birth rates in red states have plummeted, and nobody can figure out why. cares.


FTFY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Seems legit.


Well, they used to give away free candy at one point.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this sperm management makes me happy.
Thanks, guys.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I said that I wanted to have kids, and you said, you wanted me to have a vasectomy, what did I do? And then when you said that you might want to have kids and I wasn't so sure, Who had the vasectomy reversed? And then when you said you defintely didn't want to have kids, who had it reversed back? Snip snap! Snip snap! Snip snap! I did. You have no idea the physical toll, that three vasectomies have on a person. And I bought this condo to fill with children.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robin Hood Men In Tights Circumcision
Youtube k4v8BVKlAfM
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i ever get snipped it'll be in a hospital under anesthesia.  Not a chance I'm doing that awake - and no way in hell would it ever happen in a clinic on wheels.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: thanksagainandagain: Psychopusher: [3 years from now]  Birth rates in red states have plummeted, and nobody can figure out why.

Only White birth rates will go down. How's that for irony?

And then preachers with shrinking income from withering denominations will condemn vaccinations and abstinence as abominations.


Dude from my congregation just announced that he and his wife are moving on from us, because our preacher preaches too many sermons on loving others.  Rest of us sitting there, looking all quizzical dog.

Maybe he will end up at a church that does preach antivax and abstinence craziness.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the slight smell of burning flesh, I still remember it well after almost 30 years.  I was in & out of the office in under an hour.  I had a desk job at the time so I was able to go to work for my swing shift that same day; I just had to sit gingerly for the first day or two.  I had to make a couple of return visits after that to drop off a "sample" to the cute receptionist so that they could check that I was truly firing blanks, but that was it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago, an acquaintance had the procedure, and he told us that apparently the most popular time to get snipped was in March, since you can watch the NCAA tournament while recovering.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Makes me think of (NSFW language):


IDIOCRACY Opening Scene (2006) Mike Judge
Youtube sP2tUW0HDHA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hear that Subby's mom is the number one red state sperm bank.


No, you got that mixed up. She got fired from the sperm bank for drinking on the job.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: When I said that I wanted to have kids, and you said, you wanted me to have a vasectomy, what did I do? And then when you said that you might want to have kids and I wasn't so sure, Who had the vasectomy reversed? And then when you said you defintely didn't want to have kids, who had it reversed back? Snip snap! Snip snap! Snip snap! I did. You have no idea the physical toll, that three vasectomies have on a person. And I bought this condo to fill with children.


Right?
And women are over complaining about pregnancy and birth!
Haha, what a buncha babies.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Save your money guys. Vasectomies do not work. I had one when I was 30 and my wife still had two more kids after that. Weirdly enough, they don't even look like me. He must've done something to my sperm. Jerk.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: If i ever get snipped it'll be in a hospital under anesthesia.  Not a chance I'm doing that awake - and no way in hell would it ever happen in a clinic on wheels.


I had it done as an outpatient in the doctor's office, He asked me to hold the vial of local anesthetic for him while he was prepping the other side - the guy was just trying to distract me from anticipating that TUG when he snagged the plumbing the second time.

Everything worked fine. Drove myself home. Spent all weekend on the couch with frozen peas on my lap.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

plecos: I got my vasectomy before vasectomies were cool, apparently.


Yeah, back when if you were under 50 you had to browbeat the doctors to get it done. 37 years and no regrets.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Claude Ballse: thanksagainandagain: Psychopusher: [3 years from now]  Birth rates in red states have plummeted, and nobody can figure out why.

Only White birth rates will go down. How's that for irony?

And then preachers with shrinking income from withering denominations will condemn vaccinations and abstinence as abominations.

Dude from my congregation just announced that he and his wife are moving on from us, because our preacher preaches too many sermons on loving others.  Rest of us sitting there, looking all quizzical dog.

Maybe he will end up at a church that does preach antivax and abstinence craziness.


Wow. Sounds like these people never actually listened to any sermons at all.

Perhaps with their attitude you could recommend a something closer to their core values. Like Thuggees.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

enry: That takes balls.


I'm not sure it makes a vas deferens either way.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hell, I ran a 5k the day after my vasectomy.

Best money ever spent.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?


in 2005 my co-pay was $70. I will never see an ROI like that again.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?



$1500 sounds like upper end of the range. Tubal ligation with insurance can run into the thousands.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: If i ever get snipped it'll be in a hospital under anesthesia.  Not a chance I'm doing that awake - and no way in hell would it ever happen in a clinic on wheels.


"No snippin' while the road is dippin'"

/s
 
vevolis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fredbox: Nowhereman: Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?

in 2005 my co-pay was $70. I will never see an ROI like that again.


Canadian. I just told someone who appeared reputable that I wanted my nummies nicked. It cost me $0.00.
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want a vasectomy van parked next to the taco truck at my local corner.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...heads out to score his post-op reward meal: a veggie burrito from Taco Bell.

I'm all for responsible snip snipping, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?


I got mine back in 2009 and it was 100% covered by a federal birth control program for low income people. Planned Parenthood told me my timing was great because the funding was going away at the end of the year.

Thank you American taxpayers for subsidizing the best decision I've ever made.

/omg the government is sterilizing the poors!
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Nowhereman: Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?

I got mine back in 2009 and it was 100% covered by a federal birth control program for low income people. Planned Parenthood told me my timing was great because the funding was going away at the end of the year.

Thank you American taxpayers for subsidizing the best decision I've ever made.

/omg the government is sterilizing the poors!


Username checks out...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 459x235]


Thank you for the reminder of why I Farkied you as such:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We live in a reality where society needs a steady flow of humans; while at the same time no one wants to help people who make babies.  Outside of forcing people to make babies.  But I'm the stupid evil pig??????? 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 fark off ladies and gentlemen of the  GOP and their boot lickers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: /omg the government is sterilizing the poors!


And? It's not they have money to do it for themselves.
And, Don't act like high prices of everything isn't a  Eugenics engine.  Jfc.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vevolis: fredbox: Nowhereman: Aren't vasectomies still like $1500?Who walks around with that kinda cash on themselves?

in 2005 my co-pay was $70. I will never see an ROI like that again.

Canadian. I just told someone who appeared reputable that I wanted my nummies nicked. It cost me $0.00.


in American that means you got your nuts snipped at a department store pharmacy or something?
 
