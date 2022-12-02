 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   "And the cuffs. They're so heavy." said an 82 year od Black woman arrested, handcuffed, and taken to jail over a $77 unpaid trash bill   (ktla.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yet trump walks free. It makes one want to move to f*cking Sweden.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel safer knowing this menace is off the streets.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing


Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
firefly212
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
but I'm the bad guy if I say police are so overfunded that they're finding stuff like this to do.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans


Putting someone in jail for debt violates federal law
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: yet trump walks free. It makes one want to move to f*cking Sweden.


You need to watch the movie Midsommer. Then tell us what you think of Sweden.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: yet trump walks free. It makes one want to move to f*cking Sweden.


So youre saying u miss Democracy?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She needed to be in the appropriate attire if she wanted to be treated with respect:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA   "I was so ashamed."

Believe me, Ms Martha, you're not the one who should be ashamed
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing


Because it violates federal law.

Lawsuit coming in 3....2.....1....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


Hey man, here let me help you. You'll never need to type that again, Just use this JPG I made for you

Fark user image
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I feel safer knowing this menace is off the streets.


She will be running things within a month or so.

Granny said to.......
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.


Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doesn't Trump have an unpaid...ANYTHING?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Stephen_Falken: yet trump walks free. It makes one want to move to f*cking Sweden.

You need to watch the movie Midsommer. Then tell us what you think of Sweden.


Yea

I always use movies for my source of information
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.

Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I've been questioning God a little bit," she said. "I guess cause I've been so upset. I had a daycare here for eight years, and I've been asking the Lord. I say, 'Why did this happen to me as much as I've done for people, Lord?' I've paid my tithes every Sunday. I ushered at church. I was just questioning. Something's just not right."

And the Church, in response, rushed right in to pay her bill, offer assistance with her water issues and-what? They did nothing?
I hope she starts using tithes to pay for water and spending Sundays at home enjoying her life-well-lived golden years!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While officers can use discretionary judgment on "certain matters," the chief argued, executing an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate "is not one of them."

Golly, they were just following orders. Where have I heard that before?

history.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.

Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.

[Fark user image image 850x398]


So bama is above federal law???

Dial 1 800 ACLU

To fix that
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: eurotrader: Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans

Putting someone in jail for debt violates federal law


The Police claim the arrest was for failing to appear in court. The court summons was for ignoring the phonecalls and the door hanger. The phone calls and the door hanger were for failure to pay the bill.

A lawsuit may win here, but it won't be based on them "arresting her for a debt".

/Beauocratic escalation is how they've gotten around the ban on debtors prison. The poor ground up by the system, the rich walk.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: Doesn't Trump have an unpaid...ANYTHING?


Oh he has plenty, but we'll never catch him in Alabama.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing


Because suffering is the point.  it cost them more than $77 to arrest her. it is not about money.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.

Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.

[Fark user image image 850x398]


Alabama judges have to follow federal law too.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
F*ck these pigs. Especially the chief who defended their actions.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.

Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.

[Fark user image image 850x398]

So bama is above federal law???

Dial 1 800 ACLU

To fix that


They already lost to a Trump appointed judge.
 
lithven
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: eurotrader: Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans

Putting someone in jail for debt violates federal law


Well they didn't put her there for "the debt".  They took the debt to court, "delivered" a court summons, she didn't show up, and then she was put in jail for failure to appear.

You see it's really all very legal. /s

The unpaid bill shouldn't be anything more than a civil matter and the most the consequence should have been was an increase in the amount she owed to cover court costs, etc.  Further, there should never be any consequence for failure to appear if all you have is "we tried to call but couldn't reach them so we placed a note on their door".
 
oldfool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How sad is it that I'm glad she's still alive? No, really I'm surprised they didn't kill her.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Linux_Yes: eurotrader: Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans

Putting someone in jail for debt violates federal law

The Police claim the arrest was for failing to appear in court. The court summons was for ignoring the phonecalls and the door hanger. The phone calls and the door hanger were for failure to pay the bill.

A lawsuit may win here, but it won't be based on them "arresting her for a debt".

/Beauocratic escalation is how they've gotten around the ban on debtors prison. The poor ground up by the system, the rich walk.


Clever reacharound for our republican law biders in bama.

A family member should have taken her to court and then petition the judge for hardship/age was the reason she cant keep going to court.
If judge says no....

Dial 1800 ACLU
 
dkimball
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I feel safer knowing this menace is off the streets.


She'll be right back on the streets tomorrow doing the same thing ;p
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the hell? Man if i got arrested every time I was late with a utility bill... then again, I am white so its not likely to happen to me
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing


I remember a story on here a while back a little old lady at the grocery store was short, the person behind her offered to make up the difference, and the bootstrappy cashier started screaming at them.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because suffering is the point.  it cost them more than $77 to arrest her. it is not about money.


.......and stealing her house down the road.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Aw, come on, guys.  We didn't shoot her.  What more can you ask for???"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldfool: How sad is it that I'm glad she's still alive? No, really I'm surprised they didn't kill her.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: She needed to be in the appropriate attire if she wanted to be treated with respect:
[Fark user image image 628x665]


It's sad that that's funny.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She wasn't arrested for the unpaid trash bill, she was cited.  She was arrested for skipping court.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: eurotrader: Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans

Putting someone in jail for debt violates federal law


I know this is Fark but if you read the article she wasn't arrested for the debt.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: eurotrader: Alabama republicans are huge fans of debtor's prisons. See AL republican Senators condemning student loan forgiveness and implying that anyone that doesn't pay a bill should be jailed and required to work on a chain gang for a dollar an hour until the debt is paid off plus the cost of food and housing while jailed.

/Bankruptcy for rich white republicans isn't the same thing according to republicans

Putting someone in jail for debt violates federal law


Maybe, but putting you in jail for ignoring a court case regarding debt is perfectly legal and you can be scumbag debt collectors will do it if they can.

https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/the-new-bill-collector-tactic-jail-time.html
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.

Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.

[Fark user image image 850x398]

So bama is above federal law???

Dial 1 800 ACLU

To fix that

They already lost to a Trump appointed judge.


Then take it to a non trumper congressman who wants to fuk trump/repugs.

Because it violates federal law
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

firefly212: but I'm the bad guy if I say police are so overfunded that they're finding stuff like this to do.


Arresting people with warrants is routine police work. A warrant is an order from a judge, or magistrate in this case, to bring someone before the court - the cops have no discretion in these matters. The problem here isn't the arrest, but the issuance of a warrant for an unpaid trash collection bill. The government uses the criminal justice system as a collection agency, which is entirely wrong.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: firefly212: but I'm the bad guy if I say police are so overfunded that they're finding stuff like this to do.

Arresting people with warrants is routine police work. A warrant is an order from a judge, or magistrate in this case, to bring someone before the court - the cops have no discretion in these matters. The problem here isn't the arrest, but the issuance of a warrant for an unpaid trash collection bill. The government uses the criminal justice system as a collection agency, which is entirely wrong.


Dayyuumm- me agreeing with you??? This is shaping up to be a very weird day....
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: GardenWeasel: Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing

Because someone in a position of power wants to seize her property.

Very good

And that someone is violating federal law.  U cant jail someone for debt.

[Fark user image image 850x398]

So bama is above federal law???

Dial 1 800 ACLU

To fix that


HAHAHA! Tried to get help from them once. Major Americans with Disabilities Act violations at apartment complex for low income elderly/disabled people. I was told that they only accept 3-4 cases a year and had already picked their cases. Not enough media-milking for a bunch of old people with no parking or areas to load/unload groceries, tenants with walking issues. Too boring, no media outrage. Go away, you'll all be dead soon anyway.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah they're just using the police as the debt collectors here; it's very telling that per the article no one else can pay the debt for her.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: She wasn't arrested for the unpaid trash bill, she was cited.  She was arrested for skipping court.


She was arrested for being 82 and not more agile
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cathead: "What's more, Tucker said, is that multiple people have now tried to pay her mother's bill, but they've been told by staff they can't do so."

WTF! Why would they not allow someone else to pay the bill? I'm asking seriously, I've never heard of such a thing


Because cruelty is the point.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
B

CruiserTwelve: firefly212: but I'm the bad guy if I say police are so overfunded that they're finding stuff like this to do.

Arresting people with warrants is routine police work. A warrant is an order from a judge, or magistrate in this case, to bring someone before the court - the cops have no discretion in these matters. The problem here isn't the arrest, but the issuance of a warrant for an unpaid trash collection bill. The government uses the criminal justice system as a collection agency, which is entirely wrong.


Totally spot on. It is. like the police are not happy with all the paramilitary equipment they get....they need to impound cars and drugs to stay mobile and high.
 
