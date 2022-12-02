 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Things you shouldn't do if you're holding large quantities of drugs: 1) Fire off guns from the roof of your house   (nbc-2.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Florida tag for a reason.
 
groppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Me thinks we are not dealing with a Gis Fring here
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me not to feed the zoo bears cocaine
 
BFletch651
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Supervisor.  You're not mine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If it weren't for stupid people, Fark wouldn't exist.

Keep up the fine work citizens.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
YOU NEVER LET ME DO ANYTHING FUN!! *pout*
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I thought this was America!
 
Mukster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm guessing those may be related. Pro tip - stay off your product.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Next you'll tell me not to feed the zoo bears cocaine


Cocaine Bear (2023) Official Trailer | Fear
Youtube Q8JrYFf0swM
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like this guy?

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Never ends well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I grew up as a teen hanging out with drug users and did drugs myself. I was never stupid about it though.

If I saw any of my friends being stupid I quickly told them. If they continued doing stupid things, I left.

There was no way I was going to jail for their stupidity.

and my friends did a lot of stupid things too.
 
