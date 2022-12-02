 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Sh*t is about to hit the shelves in a store near you   (dailyboulder.com)
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have Crohn's disease.  I wonder if this would impact autoimmune conditions.

either way, it sounds real shiatty.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh god I hope that's a suppository.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or you can just try the DIY version with a healthy friend and a turkey baster.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poop thread?
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The spice, the spice melange.... </whisper>
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it just a coincidence there was a picture of Lauren Boebert right below the article?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
don't have...[clinches] don't want
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Oh god I hope that's a suppository.


Anything's a suppository if you're brave enough.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Poop thread?


Username etc
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".


Didn't rtfa there did ya?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Is it just a coincidence there was a picture of Lauren Boebert right below the article?
[Fark user image 850x736]


Glad I'm not the only one who burst out laughing.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: I have Crohn's disease.  I wonder if this would impact autoimmune conditions.

either way, it sounds real shiatty.


Yeah I have IBS and one theory is that gut bacteria imbalance plays a roll. I'm hoping a treatment rather than just a restrictive diet comes around. I hope they research this treatments' impact on other gut disorders.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're into corprophagia, jackpot!

/eww
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Gubbo: You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".

Didn't rtfa there did ya?


That's a thing people do?
 
oldfool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll give it a try. If you've been through what I've been through you would too.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have to drink lactulose regularly due to a liver disease. I already poop enough. Too much actually.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".


This isn't alternative medicine. It's good old FDA approved Big Pharma crap.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A guy goes to the doctor because he couldn't make a bowel movement.The doctor prescribes a suppository and sends him on his way...
He returns a week later complaining the laxative did not work.

Doctor: Have you been taking them correctly?

Guy: Of course I have! What do you think I've been doing, shoving them up my ass?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
meine Freundin Olga demands I call them doctor now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kt-atl: Gubbo: You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".

This isn't alternative medicine. It's good old FDA approved Big Pharma crap.


That's what I said? Alternative medicine is nonsense. Because anything, no matter how alternative it might sound (such as poop) is just called medicine when it actually works.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So its a nice way to hide early symptoms of pancreatic cancer? Nice.

/not
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just sprinkle it on a slice of toast, and voila - shiat on a Single.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".


Fecal transplants are legit medical thing. It seems like this is just another delivery method. It doesn't seem like it's an over-the-counter solution.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kt-atl: Gubbo: You know why I don't believe in "alternative medicines". Because they don't work. If it worked, it would just be called medicine. And I can't think of a better example of this than "we're selling you poop because it actually works".

This isn't alternative medicine. It's good old FDA approved Big Pharma crap.


"Big pharma crap"?  Easy there, Bill Maher. I understand pharmaceutical companies can be the devil at times, but there are a lot of good medicines out there that help people.
Chiropractors. Naturopathic "physicians". Acupuncturists. That's all crap.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smd31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby. :)

/Poop thread!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Or you can just try the DIY version with a healthy friend and a turkey baster.


No, you try it with two healthy (girl) friends and one cup
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope this will lead to treatments for autism. It's been shown that certain gutmicrobiomes are related to progression of the disease. I know a woman that cut gluten out of her autistic sons diet and gave him mega doses of vitamin D. The difference was like night and day.

Being able to replace these gut microbes might be a ray of hope for a lot of people.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Is it just a coincidence there was a picture of Lauren Boebert right below the article?
[Fark user image image 850x736]


The page locked up my browser, I refreshed and there was a photo of Cancun Ted there.

I closed it quickly.
 
