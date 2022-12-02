 Skip to content
(MSN)   UK yoga teacher convicted of putting a tenant in Corpse Pose permanently   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Stabbing, Dagger, Trial, Dawn Lewis, Jury, 61-year-old Glenn Richards, Penetrating trauma, Assassination  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that story quickly went in some wild directions.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
British hot, but yes, I would.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: British hot, but yes, I would.


She looks exactly like I would describe a middle aged yoga teacher.
/ Not an insult.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: British hot, but yes, I would.


Are you sure? She strikes me as being quite British crazy.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who moves a convicted murderer into the house as a lodger?
 
