 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cruise ship passenger who went overboard claims he wasn't drunk and says 'I fought a sea creature and ate floating bamboo to survive':   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 8:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alaskan Yoda [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and escape a whale's belly!
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For there is no folly of the beast of the earth which is not infinitely outdone by the madness of men"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grimes, who had only been on board for a day before the incident, had been in a bar on the ship with his sister celebrating his air guitar contest win when he excused himself to use the bathroom and didn't return. His sister reported him missing 12 hours later.

Thanks for getting right on that sis.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude.
1) "I was drunk, I fell overboard, I survived; I'm fun at parties."
2) Profit. Florida gals will date you. Frat bros will buy you drinks.
3) Repeat. You've done it once, no worries. Plus, you can laugh at that Darwin farker.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay this comment nails it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you say, Balloon Boy
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much describes the TF dating scene.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sceptics now question his version of events, particularly how he could not know how he went overboard and how much alcohol he'd consumed before the incident.

Have these people never been blackout drunk before?  Yeah, he says he wasn't drunk, but he also says he doesn't know how much he had to drink.  "Look, I only had two, maybe three drinks." Not pictured: multiple dragon bowls made with various kinds of liquor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude all but admitted he was blackout drunk when he fell overboard.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dude all but admitted he was blackout drunk when he fell overboard.


I mean, if I won an air guitar competition fark yeah I'd be farked up!!!!
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A man who wins or even enters an air guitar contest without being drunk is entirely capable of falling off a ship without being drunk.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait, he was only in the water for 20 hours but he ate bamboo to "survive"
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't see how you can be unconscious in the water with no life jacket for an extended time and not drown. More likely conscious with memory loss. May not have been drunk but was farked up on something else.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait, he was only in the water for 20 hours but he ate bamboo to "survive"


If it's floating and you eat it you'll float better because now you have its powers.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Don't see how you can be unconscious in the water with no life jacket for an extended time and not drown. More likely conscious with memory loss. May not have been drunk but was farked up on something else.


I call that a Tuesday.
 
uberalice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll give his drunk, stupid ass a pass for being able to tread water for 20 hours.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: winedrinkingman: Wait, he was only in the water for 20 hours but he ate bamboo to "survive"

If it's floating and you eat it you'll float better because now you have its powers.


Should have eaten the creature that had a fin.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That air guitar felt good in his hands.
Didn't take long to understand

Just an air guitar, slung way down low
Was a one way ticket, only one way to go

So he started jumpin'', jumpin' right overboard
Gotta keep on jumpin', gonna take it to the top

And be a castoff hero
Got salt in his eyes

He's a jagoff guero
But he'll stay alive tonight
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good thing he had that bamboo to eat, so he didn't die of starvation.

Not that 20 hours is a long time, or that bamboo is digestible, but whatever.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KingKauff: LiberalConservative: Don't see how you can be unconscious in the water with no life jacket for an extended time and not drown. More likely conscious with memory loss. May not have been drunk but was farked up on something else.

I call that a Tuesday.


Sure. But do you lie about how you do Tuesday?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: KingKauff: LiberalConservative: Don't see how you can be unconscious in the water with no life jacket for an extended time and not drown. More likely conscious with memory loss. May not have been drunk but was farked up on something else.

I call that a Tuesday.

Sure. But do you lie about how you do Tuesday?


I'm a Farker. What do you think?  I wear it like a badge of honor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Don't see how you can be unconscious in the water with no life jacket for an extended time and not drown. More likely conscious with memory loss. May not have been drunk but was farked up on something else.


In calm water you can - you can even sleep sorta - people have done it.  Not easy, you get woke up a lot, but yeah you will float on your back.  Is that what happened here?  Lol no he was wasted.  But it is possible, yeah
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Regaining consciousness, after drinking enough to fall off a cruise ship and float for a while in blissful oblivion, in the middle of an undrinkable body of water seems like a punishment hades would be proud to add to his repetiteur
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"There are certain queer times and occasions in this strange mixed affair we call life when a man takes this whole universe for a vast practical joke, though the wit thereof he but dimly discerns, and more than suspects that the joke is at nobody's expense but his own." 
― Herman Melville, Moby-Dick
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uberalice: I'll give his drunk, stupid ass a pass for being able to tread water for 20 hours.


There was a video from  the Coast Guard (?) before they picked him up.  He wasn't treading water then.  He was barely above it.   He probably wouldn't have lasted another hour.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.