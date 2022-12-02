 Skip to content
(UPI)   14-story Christmas tree at Walt Massey Parade of Lights in Columbia, Mississippi destroyed by storms   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Christmas tree, Tornado, Christmas ornament, small Mississippi town, 14-story-tall Christmas tree, local tourist attraction company, Christmas, last year  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be the fault of all the unchurched there. All 3 of them.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As if what happened to the golden calf at Mt. Sinai wasn't enough of a warning to those that defy God with their hypocrisy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously a warning sign regarding God's wrath for Brett Favre bullshiat and no clean water in Jackson.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God has spoken.  He said, "fark you hypocrites in particular".
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As God intended.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Finally, an end to Christmas.

Hallmark Movie channel will need to start doing Hanukah movies now.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: As if what happened to the golden calf at Mt. Sinai wasn't enough of a warning to those that defy God with their hypocrisy.


Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thor and Odin don't like being co-opted.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"F*ck that tree in particular!"
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the work of Satan and you all know it. If you do not repent soon, the devil will drag you down!!!!!

Thank you for listening to this preaching. You can send a donation to:
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's pissed at this obviously pagan nonsense; you're supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus in the spring.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: God's pissed at this obviously pagan nonsense; you're supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus in the spring.


JW?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Good. Finally, an end to Christmas.

Hallmark Movie channel will need to start doing Hanukah movies now.


deadtom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: This is the work of Satan and you all know it. If you do not repent soon, the devil will drag you down!!!!!

Thank you for listening to this preaching. You can send a donation to:


You're saying the murder, pillaging and rape is all part of God's plan? Satan's really the nerdy kid cutting the power at the prom? Who do I make my check out to?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "F*ck that tree in particular!"
[theologia.blog image 582x304]


TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: God's pissed at this obviously pagan nonsense; you're supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus in the spring.


Lion of Judah?  Gotta be a Leo, not a Capricorn. 7/23-8/22.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Trocadero: God's pissed at this obviously pagan nonsense; you're supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus in the spring.

JW?


Nope, but I am a Grinch, I really hate Christmas music and cleaning up pine needles and wrapping paper.

https://www.history.com/topics/christmas/history-of-christmas
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming up next: Mississippi to develop an Atomic Tannenbaum,ensuring Mutually Assured Decoration.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha.  The irony.  Oh  noes, the weather we created with our non-stop acquisition of things might interfere with our special season of non-stop acquisition of things.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another casualty in the War on Christmas.
Were any suspicious Libs spotted in the area prior to the destruction?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 14 story Christmas Tree seems awfully tall for Mississippi until you realize their trailer parks are 4 stories tall.

TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Turbo Cojones: Trocadero: God's pissed at this obviously pagan nonsense; you're supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus in the spring.

JW?

Nope, but I am a Grinch, I really hate Christmas music and cleaning up pine needles and wrapping paper.

https://www.history.com/topics/christmas/history-of-christmas


You're a bad banana with a....
... Greasy Black Peeeeeeeel!

/ I'm a tripledecker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich
// with arsenic saaaaaaauce...
/// Thurl Ravenscroft FTW.  Heeeeeee's Grrrreat!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: A 14 story Christmas Tree seems awfully tall for Mississippi until you realize their trailer parks are 4 stories tall.

[sf.ezoiccdn.com image 651x434]


I remember that from Ready Player One.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
entertained over 40,000 people in the town of 6,000 last year, and a similar attendance was expected over the weekend, according to Kristan Agoglia, a visual engineer for the tourist attraction company Experience Columbia, which operates the light show.

you can all die, right now.  Make my Christmas merry for once.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Another casualty in the War on Christmas.
Were any suspicious Libs spotted in the area prior to the destruction?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God hates pagan symbols.
 
zamboni
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flamark: A 14 story Christmas Tree seems awfully tall for Mississippi until you realize their trailer parks are 4 stories tall.

[sf.ezoiccdn.com image 651x434]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: steklo: Good. Finally, an end to Christmas.

Hallmark Movie channel will need to start doing Hanukah movies now.

[Fark user image 767x1482]


well they say Jesus was a Jew....
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We now know which side God is on in the War on Christmas.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That passes for a "tree" in Mississippi?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And now Santa hates you.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
God is Jewish. Check the Book. Should have built at Menorah.
 
