(ABC 15)   Friday morning crash slows traffic on Phoenix freeway as dazed victims stagger across the roadway. Emergency services now have the scene under control, but sadly did have to euthanize two passengers in the process   (abc15.com) divider line
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for crashed fuel truck, crashed BBQ sauce truck, crashed paper plate truck ..
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOOve biatch, get out the way!

/Phoenix traffic sucks
//Love rubberized asphault though
///202 late at night before they finished the loop...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of an oldie but goodie:

A farmer who's been involved in a terrible road accident with a large truck ended up in court fighting for a big compensation claim.

"I understand you're claiming damages for the injuries you're supposed to have suffered?" Stated the counsel for the insurance company.

"Yes, that's right," replied the farmer, nodding his head.

"You claim you were injured in the accident, yet I have a signed police statement that says that when the attending police officer asked you how you were feeling, you replied, 'I've never felt better inn my life.' Is that the case?"

"Yeah, but" stammered the farmer.

"A simple yes or not will suffice," counsel interrupted quickly.

"Yes," Replied the farmer.

Then it was the turn of the farmer's counsel to ask him questions. "Please tell the court the exact circumstance of events following the accident when you made your statement of health," his lawyer said.

"Certainly," replied the farmer. "After the accident my horse was thrashing around with a broken leg and my poor old dog was howling in pain. This cop comes along, takes one look at my horse and shoots him dead. "Then he goes over to my dog, looks at him and shoots him dead too. Then he come straight over to me and asked me how I was feeling. "Now, mate, what the heck would you have said to him?"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GTFO, salt and pepper, maybe Santa Maria rub. That shiat's for pork.


GTFO, salt and pepper, maybe Santa Maria rub. That shiat's for pork.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a failure to steer clear.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They got t-boned.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Moove along, nothing to see here.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
dazed victims stagger across the roadway

Or as they call it in Phoenix, Friday.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Phoenix cops know how to deal with this.

The Gauntlet 1977 Bus shootout part one scene
Youtube -vpKjgk-Fjc
 
Katwang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly the truck driver mistook the HOV lane for the HOOVES lane. 100 head of cattle must qualify as car poolers somewhere.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

logieal: MOOve biatch, get out the way!

/Phoenix traffic sucks
//Love rubberized asphault though
///202 late at night before they finished the loop...


I was here before we had rubberized asphalt, and I'm now seeing rubberized asphalt being removed and a new concrete-grinding technique replacing it.

Rubberized asphalt is nice for the first year or so, if it's applied correctly.  Then after that year, it starts splitting at the expansion joints in the concrete freeway deck underneath.  Then it starts breaking free, leading to potholes only a couple of inches deep on the freeway, or unevenly wearing leading to gravely texture.

The worst road for it is the 202 through Tempe, particularly on the long causeway section.  The rubberized asphalt is an abolute mess through there, with major strips missing randomly along the road surface.  It's louder now driving through there than it was before the material was applied and it was just bare concrete.

The death-knell for it is the new stretch of south mountain 202, where the stuff started peeling up within a month of the road opening.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: logieal: MOOve biatch, get out the way!

/Phoenix traffic sucks
//Love rubberized asphault though
///202 late at night before they finished the loop...

I was here before we had rubberized asphalt, and I'm now seeing rubberized asphalt being removed and a new concrete-grinding technique replacing it.

Rubberized asphalt is nice for the first year or so, if it's applied correctly.  Then after that year, it starts splitting at the expansion joints in the concrete freeway deck underneath.  Then it starts breaking free, leading to potholes only a couple of inches deep on the freeway, or unevenly wearing leading to gravely texture.

The worst road for it is the 202 through Tempe, particularly on the long causeway section.  The rubberized asphalt is an abolute mess through there, with major strips missing randomly along the road surface.  It's louder now driving through there than it was before the material was applied and it was just bare concrete.

The death-knell for it is the new stretch of south mountain 202, where the stuff started peeling up within a month of the road opening.


Oh I wondered how long it would last. I'm surprised they even tried with the heat there.

Yeah, the last time I was on the 202 out of Tempe, it wasn't pleasant. Haven't been back since the new 202 South Mountain portion was built.
 
