Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He added that the employee had "a minor injury on the middle finger, it was a very mild injury".

Oh good; he can still express his feelings.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Teddy is locked up, must be a dufus bomber.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's all fun and eyes until somebody loses a game
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the fruit is low and dangling
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: the fruit is low and dangling


sorry this was meant for dick cocks, wrong thread
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surrender now or we will send another dozen pizzas to your doorstep!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Putin delenda est.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They say it's all fun and games until someone loses an eye.

/ Then it becomes a new game: find the eye!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
www4.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size


Next up... Chilled monkey brains.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First day roll call in rape intervention, "Name"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [i.ytimg.com image 479x269]
Unavailable for comment.


Goddamnitsomuch
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear Russia,
Suck all the dicks.

P.S.
As far as I know my president shiat himself after a little oopsie on the stairs, unlike yours.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Surrender now or we will send another dozen pizzas to your doorstep!


Jokes on them.  I LOVE VEGGIE pizza.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: As far as I know my president shiat himself after a little oopsie on the stairs, unlike yours.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Russians are sending eyes because they are starving and ate everything else.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So send the Russian embassy the head of the next Captain Crunch looking general you kill, Ukraine.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was Ozzy.

Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
Youtube L2VZjE6JdHg
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: C18H27NO3: As far as I know my president shiat himself after a little oopsie on the stairs, unlike yours.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
