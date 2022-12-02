 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Of course, there's always a reason why you're traveling around with a severed head
20
•       •       •

Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, it's policy to always use the indefinite article in the event of a severed head. It's a severed head, not... your severed head.

...

*tap tap*

Is this thing on? Not the head, obviously. That's been off since the start.
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's funny you never feel bad about before the double tap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who doesn't want some road head from time to time?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
... and that your ex-wife disappeared three years ago.

/He probably just wanted a head start on the police.
//No body's going to catch him now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 600x337]


Only seven more to go!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You're on tour with Tom Ellard?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
p89tech
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holland was friends with Miller, 65,

With friends like that...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

p89tech: Holland was friends with Miller, 65,

With friends like that...


...who needs enemas?

i.pinimg.com
 
p89tech
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: p89tech: Holland was friends with Miller, 65,

With friends like that...

...who needs enemas?

[i.pinimg.com image 500x379]


Well, not the dead guy, that's for sure. I mean, it's be pretty pointless now.
 
camarugala
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"There was a reason, and I hope that they'll get closure today."

(AND?...)/ .gif
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great, now there's a spectral horseman roaming around Vegas looking for his head. You realize there is very little running water out there to stop him.
 
Dryad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He actually only got 14 years for the murder. The other 4 years were for wearing the mask like a complete dumbass

pbs.twimg.com
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: ... and that your ex-wife disappeared three years ago.

/He probably just wanted a head start on the police.
//No body's going to catch him now.


It was the dead guy's ex-wife.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Who doesn't want some road head from time to time?


Fark user image
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Friend?
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I haven't rewatched Layer Cake in ages.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't even read the article, but how can you see where you're going if your head has been severed?
 
