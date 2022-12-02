 Skip to content
(AOL)   Trump Org lawyers: "Was that wrong? Should I have not done that?"   (aol.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long does anyone think it will take the nothing-happening jury to deliberate?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Necheles said she didn't intend to show any testimony that had been stricken as a result of a sustained objection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's going for a mistrial.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tying to force a mistrial? Shocking.
 
wutevr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TIL that AOL still exists
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh wow. Ol' TrumpyDump is really going to get it *this* time!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weaselberger claims all that tax fraud was committed in a vacuum as far as Dump's involvement was concerned, but Donnie's signature is all over everything.

There's no farking way a shiatbag like him would let a single penny go unscrutinized if it was crossing his desk.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump only hires the best.  Same with his "organization".
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The best people
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Sounds like she's going for a mistrial.


Just keep running the clock and hope the next president or governor (or the grime reaper) will make it go away
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
AOL.COM

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thing about TFG, he not only has the worst lawyers, he has the worst judges. Even his judges that rule for him do so in such incompetent ways that his over judges over-rule them.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How is that lawyer not disbarred?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras and testified against the Trump Organization in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail.

That's a pretty sweet sentence for what he did, and if he doesn't give us trump's greasy head on a plate it's absurdly lenient.
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: AOL.COM

[media.tenor.com image 640x376]


You don't have parents?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cheron: Just keep running the clock and hope the next president or governor (or the grime reaper) will make it go away


aka "The trump Gambit"
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just arrest the son of a bitsch, and be done with it. We all know his track record in court...he's just digging himself in deeper.
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jeez, even Hamilton Burger won a case
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras and testified against the Trump Organization in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail.

That's a pretty sweet sentence for what he did, and if he doesn't give us trump's greasy head on a plate it's absurdly lenient.


From what I've read he testified that all this happened without TFG's direct involvement. If you have that and $500 I have bridge to sell you.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Sounds like she's going for a mistrial.


Yep. This chick attorney is willing to submit to some sanctions for contempt of court to create more delay. She can always blame it on some paralegal who prepared the Powerpoint presentation, though. Now...

wutevr: TIL that AOL still exists


What a farce.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million. It could also face some difficulty making future deals.

This is it?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gnaglor: Vlad_the_Inaner: AOL.COM

[media.tenor.com image 640x376]

You don't have parents?


Basically stopped caring about AOL when I no longer needed the free 1.44M floppies and stopped hearing when I no longer got the free 'coasters' in the mail
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh they've been scolded. Surely that will nip this bad behavior in the bud.

/No consequences train keeps on chugging along
 
funzyr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million. It could also face some difficulty making future deals.

This is it?


This may also open avenues for officers to be held personally liable. I'm no lawyer, but i can hope, can't i?

/ it's still real to me, damn it!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Weaselberger claims all that tax fraud was committed in a vacuum as far as Dump's involvement was concerned, but Donnie's signature is all over everything.

There's no farking way a shiatbag like him would let a single penny go unscrutinized if it was crossing his desk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blatz514: Necheles said she didn't intend to show any testimony that had been stricken as a result of a sustained objection.

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Furthermore:

Merchan noted that the objections themselves had been removed from the excerpts Necheles showed, but not the objectionable testimony.

/sure Jan, continued
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's quarter til Default judgement in that courtroom.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember folks, this is a criminal trial for the Trump Org *company*, not any human being named Trump.  The worst thing that will happen is a fine and dissolution of the company.  Everyone named Trump will go home the day of the verdict and sleep in their own beds.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good reason for a contempt swat on the hand. Or something more severe.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Remember folks, this is a criminal trial for the Trump Org *company*, not any human being named Trump.  The worst thing that will happen is a fine and dissolution of the company.  Everyone named Trump will go home the day of the verdict and sleep in their own beds.


So we need to put traps in the beds? Where can we get some of those blankets that strangle people?
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Sounds like she's going for a mistrial.


Unless she gets disciplined, she is doing great for herself and her client.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump Org Lawyer:
"Mr. Weisselberg was a rogue agent enriching himself at the taxpayers expense by committing multiple ongoing frauds and tax evasion schemes. Obviously, Weisselberg fits right into the Trump Org's way of doing business, therefore the Trump Org continues to employ him. In fact, he's due at least a half a million dollars in bonus money come The Big Day. What can we say. Grifters gotta grift. The defense rests."
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the kind of shiat that should get someone thrown in a wood chipper, not a slap on the wrist or even disbarred.

This is a blatant disregard for laws, procedures, and a lack of respect for a court...JFC.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll keep asking the question. How the fark is Trump not a defendant in this case, but the Trump Organization is?

He is/was the ceo, president, king, owner, board of directors, namesake, nothing gets done without his say, dictator, and so on, yet he isn't named.

I am very confused about it.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I'll keep asking the question. How the fark is Trump not a defendant in this case, but the Trump Organization is?

He is/was the ceo, president, king, owner, board of directors, namesake, nothing gets done without his say, dictator, and so on, yet he isn't named.

I am very confused about it.


Because this country is a farking nightmare, mostly.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There was a 1950s legal movie set in Northern Michigan which the judge tells the jury to ignore some defense testimony. The defendant asked his lawyer (Jimmy Stewart) how they could do that. He answered "They can't."
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
to illustrate how .....absolutely farking basic this is, when I was a law student, i did an internship with the EPA.  we had a mock court case where of the "class" of 150+ interns, 4-5 were chosen to do the mock court.  thing was, we had an honest to god federal judge preside over the case.

one of the "attorneys" was going to use a "mystery witness" to prove his case.  the judge, playing along, asked if the witness had been disclosed to the other side.  "no your honor."

"well...that's trial by ambush, and while it works in the movies, it doesn't in real life.  your witness is precluded."

10 minutes later the student attorney himself tries to testify to what the witness would have testified to, as in, "mr. defendant, our expert concluded that the cause of the pollution was your willful -"

the judge shut that shiat down, pounding the gavel.  "SIR!  You are attempting to use testimony I precluded!  You cannot testify, only the witness can!  Students, this is a real life lesson.  You cannot do that in the real world.  That is a mistrial and potential bar complaint, if egregious enough."  she later basically apologized to the student, "i wasn't trying to embarass you or anything, just, you cannot circumvent the judge's orders.  This was truly a learning experience for all."

pretty godamn basic stuff here, folks.  suprised she got off as easy as she did, to say nothing of how high profile the case is.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Trump Org Lawyer:
"Mr. Weisselberg was a rogue agent enriching himself at the taxpayers expense by committing multiple ongoing frauds and tax evasion schemes. Obviously, Weisselberg fits right into the Trump Org's way of doing business, therefore the Trump Org continues to employ him. In fact, he's due at least a half a million dollars in bonus money come The Big Day. What can we say. Grifters gotta grift. The defense rests."


Dude has been caught in a crossfire. Both the prosecution and "defense" are trying to make him the scapegoat. And yet he meekly submits.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Serious Black: [Fark user image image 750x408]


It's intentional.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: Barricaded Gunman: Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras and testified against the Trump Organization in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail.

That's a pretty sweet sentence for what he did, and if he doesn't give us trump's greasy head on a plate it's absurdly lenient.

From what I've read he testified that all this happened without TFG's direct involvement. If you have that and $500 I have bridge to sell you.


Godf*ckingdammit... so Weisselberg is pulling an Oliver North? How could he possibly get a guaranteed 5 month sentence without implicating the goddamn mob boss at the center of it all?
 
time is tight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Gnaglor: Vlad_the_Inaner: AOL.COM

[media.tenor.com image 640x376]

You don't have parents?

Basically stopped caring about AOL when I no longer needed the free 1.44M floppies and stopped hearing when I no longer got the free 'coasters' in the mail


yea, got my share of aohell shiat shingles

/onion, belt
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blatz514: Necheles said she didn't intend to show any testimony that had been stricken as a result of a sustained objection.

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: AxiomJackson: Barricaded Gunman: Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras and testified against the Trump Organization in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail.

That's a pretty sweet sentence for what he did, and if he doesn't give us trump's greasy head on a plate it's absurdly lenient.

From what I've read he testified that all this happened without TFG's direct involvement. If you have that and $500 I have bridge to sell you.

Godf*ckingdammit... so Weisselberg is pulling an Oliver North? How could he possibly get a guaranteed 5 month sentence without implicating the goddamn mob boss at the center of it all?


I looked into it and it seems he had some per-existing conditions that lead to a more lenient sentence including being rich, white, and connected.

Unfortunately, those conditions are terminal, and he'll likely have to live with them for the rest of his life. It's reported he will take comfort in sleeping on a huge pile of money once his 5 month visit to the country club is over.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Trump Organization's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, has admitted that he came up with the long-running scheme on his own, that he did so to save money on his own personal income taxes, and that neither Trump nor Trump's family knew what he was doing.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hope the lawyer was at least bright enough to get cash in advance for that stunt. I doubt it though
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: Barricaded Gunman: AxiomJackson: Barricaded Gunman: Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras and testified against the Trump Organization in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail.

That's a pretty sweet sentence for what he did, and if he doesn't give us trump's greasy head on a plate it's absurdly lenient.

From what I've read he testified that all this happened without TFG's direct involvement. If you have that and $500 I have bridge to sell you.

Godf*ckingdammit... so Weisselberg is pulling an Oliver North? How could he possibly get a guaranteed 5 month sentence without implicating the goddamn mob boss at the center of it all?

I looked into it and it seems he had some per-existing conditions that lead to a more lenient sentence including being rich, white, and connected.

Unfortunately, those conditions are terminal, and he'll likely have to live with them for the rest of his life. It's reported he will take comfort in sleeping on a huge pile of money once his 5 month visit to the country club is over.


Yeah... The justice department doesn't want to go after trump.

Occam's razor, either there's some grand secret super plan to roll all these crimes up on trump and indict him, or more likely the reason it looks like nothing is happening is because nothing is happening.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I'll keep asking the question. How the fark is Trump not a defendant in this case, but the Trump Organization is?

He is/was the ceo, president, king, owner, board of directors, namesake, nothing gets done without his say, dictator, and so on, yet he isn't named.

I am very confused about it.


It's called "piercing the corporate veil" and I suggest you look it up. Officers and owners of corporations are generally not responsible for wrongdoings of the corporation, either in civil law or criminal law. Do you own any stock in a corporation? How would you like to be held responsible for what it does?

/Something should be done about that, but we need to ban corporate contributions to political campaigns first...
 
Serathnal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The fact that the defense closing was more than an hour long is a pretty big red flag even without the misconduct.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

X-Geek: markie_farkie: Weaselberger claims all that tax fraud was committed in a vacuum as far as Dump's involvement was concerned, but Donnie's signature is all over everything.

There's no farking way a shiatbag like him would let a single penny go unscrutinized if it was crossing his desk.

[Fark user image 425x170]


Can we have that headline stricken from the record? No way is TFG a "Billionaire".
Should be "Fraud Over His Head in Debt Cashes 13-Cent Check"
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


