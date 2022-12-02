 Skip to content
(Zillow) Weeners You kinda want to buy it just because of the address   (zillow.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Real estate, Area, old-world beauty, Quark, truly unique opportunity, stunning wrap-around porch, hundred-year-old home, Delight  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One word:  Termites.

RUN AS FAST AS YOU CAN FROM THAT PLACE!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's as though someone started the reno, saw *something*, and noped out hard.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone already placed and offer after 2 hours on there. Good luck whoever you are. That thing just needs cut up for timber and burned or something.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Idk man there might be a 420 Badcock Blvd up the road
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$132000 for a tear down beats the 2.8 million the tear down next door sold for.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because of the street name? The address of my parent's old house is 420. Whenever I went with them to the hardware store and we went past the isle with address signs my Dad would say, 'they always have our address' -hahaha
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like they had it listed in May for $398,000

Floriduh school ratings...

2/10
Purcell Elementary School
Grades: PK-5
Distance: 0.1 mi
4/10
Mulberry Middle School
Grades: 6-8
Distance: 0.6 mi
3/10
Mulberry Senior High School
Grades: 9-12
Distance: 0.7 mi
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My sister used to live in a neighborhood where every street had an innuendo name. Hers was Bushcock Lane.  I think there was a Flower Rod and Brown Path, as well. Eventually we just started calling the streets things like, "Penis Vagina" or "Butt Stuff Road."  I think my elementary school-aged kids were confused.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine lives on Shinnecock ("shin-a-cock) Avenue, named for the indigenous tribe. People from far away, like telemarketers, always call it Shiny Cock Avenue.

" very good sir. Do you still live on Shiny Cock?"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kozlo: Someone already placed and offer after 2 hours on there. Good luck whoever you are. That thing just needs cut up for timber and burned or something.


We found our dream house!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What does "cash only" mean? Is that a euphemism for "renovation flippers only"?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The back part has been sitting partially (de)constructed for at least three years.  Bonus potential sewer work being done.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Taking a google streets "drive" around the area, that asking price is lol-able.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for a place at an address of 6969 Bendover Ln. to become available.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Cash only"

Yeah I don't blame them on that one.

/yikes
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the kind of property where you take out insurance right before a hurricane. Good thing it's in Florida, so you won't have to wait long!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My sister used to live in a neighborhood where every street had an innuendo name. Hers was Bushcock Lane.  I think there was a Flower Rod and Brown Path, as well. Eventually we just started calling the streets things like, "Penis Vagina" or "Butt Stuff Road."  I think my elementary school-aged kids were confused.


This place is on a street that was most likely named after the founder of the badcock furniture store chain.

It is however, in mulberry florida.
Unless you like brain damaged magats, you don't want to live there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Badcock, Badcock
Whatchu gonna do?
Whatcha gonna do when we cum for you?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Little power washing, some fresh paint, maybe a fuel air bomb and it will be ready to go.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: One word:  Termites.

RUN AS FAST AS YOU CAN FROM THAT PLACE!


Anyone buying that wreck is almost certainly buying it to bulldoze and build a new house on the land.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Yattering: A coworker of mine lives on Shinnecock ("shin-a-cock) Avenue, named for the indigenous tribe. People from far away, like telemarketers, always call it Shiny Cock Avenue.

" very good sir. Do you still live on Shiny Cock?"


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why yass eye live on Bad Cock Lane whah are yew laffin?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry, this is as close as I could get to the street name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nytmare: What does "cash only" mean? Is that a euphemism for "renovation flippers only"?


It means no contingencies, you put all the money down when you close, regardless of whether a bank has decided to give you a mortgage.

It's not a terrible price for the land, which is what you are paying for, but it's the middle of nowhere, and the map view is more water than land, so good luck keeping that house from flooding out over the next two decades.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too much bad. Not enough cock.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wouldn't want a street that has a reputation for badcock.  Can imagine moving there and losing the mojo right away.  Surely all the women on that block are frustrated.
 
