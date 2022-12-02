 Skip to content
(News9 Oklahoma)   Oklahoma police warning residents to be on the lookout for A: Wild dogs? B: Bears? or C: Porch pirates?   (news9.com) divider line
10
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tis the season for obligatory articles.
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bears
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Tis the season for obligatory articles.


"Why you should x-ray your child's stocking candy, a 7 On Your Side investigation...."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
F*ck porch pirates.  Give them all of the shocker boxeds and dog crap bombs they can handle.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With the number of video-enabled doorbells, I'm surprised that more of these thieves aren't caught.

I guess it's easier to tell residents to watch out for porch pirates than chase them down, though. So I can see how the police might prefer to not do their jobs.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
D:  Dingoes.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: F*ck porch pirates.  Give them all of the shocker boxeds and dog crap bombs they can handle.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, because the cops aren't coming.  They're still throwing a fit about being told they can't shoot people in the back for being black, so they just hang out in front of QuikTrip like drug-dealing losers instead now.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: With the number of video-enabled doorbells, I'm surprised that more of these thieves aren't caught.

I guess it's easier to tell residents to watch out for porch pirates than chase them down, though. So I can see how the police might prefer to not do their jobs.


With porch pirates, with shoplifters, with people stealing from the companies they work for, things can get better, with better laws AND enforcement (as you just pointed out), or things will get worse
Much, much worse.
 
