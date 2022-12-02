 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   35% of Millionaires are terrified they won't have enough to retire. Meanwhile, for the rest of us. Cat food is buy 6 get 1 free at Walmart this week   (cnbc.com) divider line
57
    More: Fail, Retirement, High net worth individual, Pension, Wealth, Termination of employment, high net worth individuals, fewer Americans, United States  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 2:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A million bucks just isn't what it used to be.

/that seems to happen most every year
//I THINK I'M ONTO SOMETHING BIG
///IT'S FRIDAY BUT I'M NOT READY TO DROP IT
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retirement? What's that?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people with a million dollar net worth have a lot of it tied up in their house/primary property.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pension, baby!
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I wish I could find that deal on cat food. At the rate things are going they'll be eating beans and rice with the rest of us.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll have to sell off their third house.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4% rule. A million bucks properly invested should allow you to pull 40k a year for 30 years. [ trinity study]
If you have a payed off house and car that should be plenty to live off off in a reasonable area.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are able to score a 5% interest off of $1,000,000 for $50,000 a year, I hope you own your home and the property taxes is cheap.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat food?  AGAIN?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to work until my body no longer can anymore, which point I'll fling my body off a bridge. I figure so many people will have done so already, I won't even hit the water.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Most people with a million dollar net worth have a lot of it tied up in their house/primary property.


A million invested when you own your own home?  Sure, that's an OK retirement.
A million of net worth?   Not fun at all.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should mention here that simply being a boomer never guaranteed a comfortable retirement somewhere in our 7th decade. Me, I'm going to be working until I'm 80.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still stop to pay for merchandise at Walmart?
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, so... I've done OK over a couple careers, and retirement is finally on the horizon. If I lived in virtually any other developed country on Earth, I wouldn't be concerned.

But here in the US, if I get cancer, I'm wiped out in 3-5 years. If I need a transplant, I'm wiped out in 3-5 years. If I take a bad fall and break my back, I'm... you get the idea. Yes, I have good insurance, but if you think that's a realistic safety net, you're kidding yourself.

Inflation? Volatile market? Bah. Yay, 'merica.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be scary to have gotten acclimated & dependent on a super cushy lifestyle that you know you could never work your way up to from scratch again.

You could sack me from my job & burn everything i own to the ground & i would have it all back again in 6-8 months.
I dont have much, but then i dont need much.... there's a lot of security in that.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess technically I'm a millionaire due to Ca. real estate values. LOLOLOLOL I drive a 97 Toyota and the wife has an 05 CRV and we're one medical issue away from insolvency.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Pension, baby!


The number of pensions getting cut, canceled, and destroyed is terrifying.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: If you have a payed off house and car


Then those are also assets and you have more than just one million dollars. And the median home value in USA is something like 450k. So a millionaire with a payed off house and car actually may have 500k in cash/liquid assets. But yes they could sell the house and rent.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have a cat, but I just looked up the prices.  If you're resorting to buying cat food to feed yourself due to poverty, you're doing it wrong.  Lots of less expensive (and tastier) options available.  And if we're talking about retirement age, you have plenty of time to prepare it.

Yeah, I know, no one wants to hear it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: It must be scary to have gotten acclimated & dependent on a super cushy lifestyle that you know you could never work your way up to from scratch again.

You could sack me from my job & burn everything i own to the ground & i would have it all back again in 6-8 months.
I dont have much, but then i dont need much.... there's a lot of security in that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempting to give a damn about millionaires....

404 Damn not found.

I think my concern for the futures of millionaires on up is right next to their concern for me. Non existent.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.


The silver lining of COVID-since it'll likely cause cognitive decline, early-onset dementia, and heart dysfunction in all of us-is that under your plan you'll get to retire early.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: 4% rule. A million bucks properly invested should allow you to pull 40k a year for 30 years. [ trinity study]
If you have a payed off house and car that should be plenty to live off off in a reasonable area.


As an American my 401k is taxed at the higher income rate. Then I have to pay for all the gaps medicare doesn't. There's property tax on my home. Lot of expenses to plan for
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: 4% rule. A million bucks properly invested should allow you to pull 40k a year for 30 years. [ trinity study]
If you have a payed off house and car that should be plenty to live off off in a reasonable area.


40K a year isn't going to support anyone for 30 years.
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: 4% rule. A million bucks properly invested should allow you to pull 40k a year for 30 years. [ trinity study]
If you have a payed off house and car that should be plenty to live off off in a reasonable area.


Yes, for those of use that are not millionaires.  But the rich think not being able to afford caviar and pate while jet setting around the world during their retirement is hardship.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.


Right there with you. I've done elder care for a parent with dementia, and I sure as hell don't wish to put my family through that.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that the "scary" part comes from the fact that IF you have acquired (in any of the numerous ways) assists that allow you to think about a comfortable retirement you've visualized in your mind some sort of ideal - a lifestyle where work is not the primary focus of your days.  It's seductive and comforting to think of that, and as such "scary" to realize it may never actually happen when you are not "fark you" rich and merely on the edge of that potential.

Better off than most? Yep, but that doesnt change the calculus in the mind of the individual.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Mcavity: 4% rule. A million bucks properly invested should allow you to pull 40k a year for 30 years. [ trinity study]
If you have a payed off house and car that should be plenty to live off off in a reasonable area.

40K a year isn't going to support anyone for 30 years.


Republoicans: Hey, lets take their social security that they paid for too!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: NM Volunteer: My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.

Right there with you. I've done elder care for a parent with dementia, and I sure as hell don't wish to put my family through that.


Between my wife and myself we have three parents in their 80s at various levels. We talk about an exit plan for ourselves
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Claude Ballse: NM Volunteer: My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.

Right there with you. I've done elder care for a parent with dementia, and I sure as hell don't wish to put my family through that.

Between my wife and myself we have three parents in their 80s at various levels. We talk about an exit plan for ourselves


My exit plan is to OD on my first heroin attempt in a gas station bathroom on my 80th birthday.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What someone with a million dollars might look like.
img.bleacherreport.netView Full Size
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh look another article that tries to convince you that "millionaire" is a meaningful term in 2022. And looking around this thread, it sure looks like it's working.

Billionaires love this and love that you are tricked into thinking a simple millionaire is closer to their wealth than to destitution.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My net worth is probably slightly north on $1m at this point.  I do not live an extravagant lifestyle, almost all my net worth is in my home.

$1m is good for maybe 20 years of living, but to get that money I would have to live in a cardboard box.  So realistically, I can get a little over half of it.  And if I have a significant health issue (even Canada's glorious healthcare doesn't cover everything).  And if I live to be 90, those final years will not be good.

I have no idea how people who have done minimum wage manual labour and rent their accommodations manage once they're too old to work.

If I wanted to feel really secure, I'd want another million.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Cheron: Claude Ballse: NM Volunteer: My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.

Right there with you. I've done elder care for a parent with dementia, and I sure as hell don't wish to put my family through that.

Between my wife and myself we have three parents in their 80s at various levels. We talk about an exit plan for ourselves

My exit plan is to OD on my first heroin attempt in a gas station bathroom on my 80th birthday.


If you do it at a Kwik Trip you get points on your card.

/nice thing to leave to progeny
//sometimes they have sales on bananas
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im 52 and have a pretty good retirement plan.  House has to be paid off, hope to have 2 cars paid off, but I am sure we will have 1 with payments.  We can see if we can get down to one vechial (midwestern city, so no real public transportation).   I had a pension at a pervious job till I didn't, got a letter in the mail it had become insolvent so feds took it over but I am only guaranteed the contributions, so it earns no money.  I have some other retirements from other jobs (including my current).  Wife is a teacher so she would have fixed income, not much, but it will help.

Taxes, at least we have Homestead laws (look it up), so property taxes become refunds on my state income tax.

But the wife and I are both realistic also. I plan on getting a job at baseball stadium (MLB), as an Usher.  See the games, hang out.  It will be work so may not be as fun as I think it will be.   Wife will get a job at craft store.

We both will need SS, both for insurance and income.  So lets hope the republicans dont get their way and kill it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizpez: I think that the "scary" part comes from the fact that IF you have acquired (in any of the numerous ways) assists that allow you to think about a comfortable retirement you've visualized in your mind some sort of ideal - a lifestyle where work is not the primary focus of your days.  It's seductive and comforting to think of that, and as such "scary" to realize it may never actually happen when you are not "fark you" rich and merely on the edge of that potential.

Better off than most? Yep, but that doesnt change the calculus in the mind of the individual.


It's one of those things that came about in the 1900s, when Americans shifted from being simple farmers and laborers to being "temporarily embarrassed millionaires".  The idle rich still had jobs, as business owners and lawyers for the most part.  When they got too old to keep it up, they just continued to do what they did before in their free time, but they called it "retirement".  Everybody else, they worked until they could no longer work, at which point they moved in with any adult children until they died.

Things like pensions and social security weren't supposed to launch social revolutions.  They were just supposed to give old people some dignity as they slowly died in their children's homes, dignity in that they could still wear normal clothes and eat normal food despite the lack of work-related income.  And pensions and social security kicked in at the typical age at which a person was too old and infirm to do typical farm and factory work.  But people have it in their heads nowadays that once they are no longer able to work, they are supposed to go on world cruises and vacations and do a lot of expensive and active stuff.  It doesn't help that some careers like the military and the police "retire" their people at really young ages.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: A million bucks just isn't what it used to be.

/that seems to happen most every year
//I THINK I'M ONTO SOMETHING BIG
///IT'S FRIDAY BUT I'M NOT READY TO DROP IT


I'd love to be the judge of that for myself.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sentient: Yeah, so... I've done OK over a couple careers, and retirement is finally on the horizon. If I lived in virtually any other developed country on Earth, I wouldn't be concerned.

But here in the US, if I get cancer, I'm wiped out in 3-5 years. If I need a transplant, I'm wiped out in 3-5 years. If I take a bad fall and break my back, I'm... you get the idea. Yes, I have good insurance, but if you think that's a realistic safety net, you're kidding yourself.

Inflation? Volatile market? Bah. Yay, 'merica.


Medicare isn't much better than no insurance. Basically, it's cheaper than private insurance, with an extra layer of bureaucrats.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cheron: Claude Ballse: NM Volunteer: My retirement plan is 75 with a .45 after a long life of desk jobs.  I don't want to develop dementia and heart disease like the previous generations.

Right there with you. I've done elder care for a parent with dementia, and I sure as hell don't wish to put my family through that.

Between my wife and myself we have three parents in their 80s at various levels. We talk about an exit plan for ourselves


We're honestly hoping for a car crash from a drunk driver or something so we can both go together.

That's the new American Dream; not wealth and happiness throughout a long life, but rather a quick and easy death to avoid debt and misery.
 
groppet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I plan on cashing out going to a Scandinavian country and commit a bunch of crime and get locked up in one of their nice jails.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I'll have to work until my body no longer can anymore, which point I'll fling my body off a bridge. I figure so many people will have done so already, I won't even hit the water.


How very undignified. I plan on dropping dead at my desk (or apartment office) of heart failure* somewhere 65-75 age range, like the rest of the men of my family (well, not the desk part, they had blue collar jobs for the most part and had a few years of semi retirement before crapping out, lucky bastards).

*will also accept stroke or aneurysm. Also aggressive cancer or cirrhosis, though that may require a .45 or bridge add on option
 
houginator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm shooting for $2.5 million plus a paid off house as my retirement goal.  I'm 36 now, and on a reasonable track to hit it.  That should be enough for me and my wife to be ok even if social security gets gutted, and if it doesn't i'll have some extra cash for travel and such.  I'd be somewhat worried to retire with only $1 million net worth, especially if it was mostly in a house.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't worry, ol Papa MurphyMurphys is going to keep you all fed!

I plan on canning and preserving millionaire cutlets and selling them to farkers at a discount.

We are having some product development issues. Slaughtering has proven impossible, the rich asshole skulls are too thick for the bolt gun and they dont have any blood in their veins so we can't bleed them out.

But rest assured! We have our best Antifa Death Scientists hard at work on a solution.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
front.moveon.orgView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chewd: It must be scary to have gotten acclimated & dependent on a super cushy lifestyle that you know you could never work your way up to from scratch again.

You could sack me from my job & burn everything i own to the ground & i would have it all back again in 6-8 months.
I dont have much, but then i dont need much.... there's a lot of security in that.


i take it you live somewhere with quite a robust social safety net?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: A million bucks just isn't what it used to be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm closing in on 65. Between the Mrs. and I we have a bit over $1m in savings, IRAs, etc., not including the paid off house.  A year ago we had closer to $1.4m; buying a lot of tech stocks can do that.
I'm not super worried about retirement, and I enjoy my job and would like to continue at it for at least another 4-5 years, but I know that our future won't include jet setting to Europe or Vail, let alone two chicks at the same time.  If we're careful we can leave the house to our kids.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just bought cat fud so I'm getting a sensible chuckle out of this.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.