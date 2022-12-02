 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Laundry detergents recalled for being dirty. You had one job   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Bacteria, Cystic fibrosis, Antibiotic resistance, Immune system, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Burkholderia, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Consumer Product Safety Commission  
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait! Honey, can you pull over?"

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


*siiiigh* "This shiat better not be dirty."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are dyes in laundry detergent?

When using, we only get to see the product for a few seconds, why must it be some impossible blue (or whatever) colour?
 
darinwil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Why are dyes in laundry detergent?

When using, we only get to see the product for a few seconds, why must it be some impossible blue (or whatever) colour?


I'd imagine to cover those yucky yellowish "dirty" colors that the specifically "clear and free" type detergents somehow avoid but also charge extra for. I'm not a scientisticion but I think if you don't saponify clear fats it leaves off color soap. In other words basically conditioning for what is perceived as clean.
 
darinwil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I promise over thought that, it could be also the base used to saponify the fat too, or maybe you just actually have to bleach out the normal color to get clear soap. I remember my parents bought Amway LOC which was supposed to be made from coconut oil which is clear but the soap was a light yellow.
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
s/promise/probably/
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still, who cares? Why can't we simply accept some soaps being the colour they are? We need to get over it. The money spent on and pollution caused by dyes, while not a major problem, is still ridiculous.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Many of the early washing powered made by fortune 500 companies started out with a significant component of the product being waste stuff from other product lines like breakfast cereal.  It was seen as a cheap way to dispose of the junk.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sydira
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where are you finding Burkholderia or Pseudomonas "in humans"?  Those guys aren't just hanging around.  And sure Pseudomonas looks pretty on a plate being all neon green and smells like grape jelly but that stuff is pure evil and doesn't belong in soap.
 
darinwil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Still, who cares? Why can't we simply accept some soaps being the colour they are? We need to get over it. The money spent on and pollution caused by dyes, while not a major problem, is still ridiculous.


Sorry, I don't disagree, in these days when almost all fancy colored substances are designed by humans to appeal to humans it is wasteful and depending on what is used potentially another pollutant.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Why are dyes in laundry detergent?

When using, we only get to see the product for a few seconds, why must it be some impossible blue (or whatever) colour?


Tide Pod flavors.
 
