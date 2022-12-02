 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   On the bright side, this validates the US Navy's recent purchase of 10,000 copies of 'How to Avoid Large Ships'   (abc7chicago.com)
    USS Momsen, USS Harpers Ferry, Dock landing ship, SAN DIEGO  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like amphibious ship was taking her half of the channel out of the middle of it.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't even close and they had to speed up the video to make it appear dramatic.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is anyones fault wouldnt it be the Harbor master?   I thought before entering and leaving most ports you ask the harbor master for permission, for this very reason.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of an old urban legend:

A battleship was on exercise at sea in bad weather. The captain was on the bridge. It was foggy. Just after dark the look out spotted a light on the starboard side. The captain asked if it was steady or moving. The look out replied the light was steady meaning they were on direct collision course with that ship! The captain ordered the lookout signal to the other ship:
"Change course 20 degrees. We are on collision course."
The signal came back '"Advisable for you to change course."
The captain signalled '"I am a captain. Change course 20 degrees."
"I am a seaman second class. You had better change course 20 degrees" came the reply.
The captain was furious. He sent back "I am a battleship. Change course!"
Back came the signal, "I am a lighthouse. Your call."
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I'm going left'

'Ok. Wait, you're left or my left?'

'Starboard!'

'But which one??'
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Looks like amphibious ship was taking her half of the channel out of the middle of it.


There's a buoy immediately to port of the Harpers Ferry.  I have no idea what it means in terms of navigational rules, but there it is.

The destroyer has variable pitch propellers, though, and is capable of stopping in less than a ships length even from speed.   It's pretty impressive to see.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: 'I'm going left'

'Ok. Wait, you're left or my left?'

'Starboard!'

'But which one??'


Don't they make captains in the US navy take at least the basic boats exam before they put them behind the wheel?

harbourinsurance.caView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rent Party: johnny_vegas: Looks like amphibious ship was taking her half of the channel out of the middle of it.

There's a buoy immediately to port of the Harpers Ferry.  I have no idea what it means in terms of navigational rules, but there it is.

The destroyer has variable pitch propellers, though, and is capable of stopping in less than a ships length even from speed.   It's pretty impressive to see.


It's a red buoy so it describes the right hand side of the channel as you enter port.  The two ships should have executed a port to port passage (left side of each ship passing the other) with the destroyer just to the left of that buoy
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The best part of the video is the little tug boat nopeing away off to the right. Hell that alone was reason enough to speed up the video.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That ship coming out was way too close to the red buoy. He should have been closer to the other buoy. Hogging up the channel. The destroyer captain did the right thing.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

debug: It wasn't even close and they had to speed up the video to make it appear dramatic.


Ship collisions are slow affairs - it takes several minutes for the consequences of a bad decision to really show themselves. This is to give the deck officers plenty of time to regret their mistakes and ponder what their career may hold going forward.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Locals say a disheveled Italian man was seen fleeing the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Red, right, return.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: 'I'm going left'

'Ok. Wait, you're left or my left?'

'Starboard!'

'But which one??'


The both moved portside. Odd choice... US Navy or Royal Navy?
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 494x245]


The more I read military science fiction, the more that scene pisses me off.

In most SF literature, space engagements are conducted at ranges of hundreds or thousands of kilometers.  Interceptions are conducted with smallcraft and teams of specialized soldiers.

Capital ships are used for line-of-battle/wall-of-battle scenarios, or for pursuits of sufficiently large adversarial ships or task forces.  Capital ships launch those smallcraft when pursuits need to get especially close, lest, like in this scene, simple ship-handling errors lead to exactly the kinds of situations featured in that scene.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tobcc: If it is anyones fault wouldnt it be the Harbor master?   I thought before entering and leaving most ports you ask the harbor master for permission, for this very reason.


Nah. Being captain of a vessel underway is one of the few situations where the responsibility sits on exactly one person.

This was a nice save on the part of the destroyer captain, but to quote Adm. Ernest King: "The mark of a great ship handler is to never get into situations that require great ship handling."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They must have traded in an aircraft carrier to afford that many copies of that book.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 494x245]

The more I read military science fiction, the more that scene pisses me off.

In most SF literature, space engagements are conducted at ranges of hundreds or thousands of kilometers.  Interceptions are conducted with smallcraft and teams of specialized soldiers.

Capital ships are used for line-of-battle/wall-of-battle scenarios, or for pursuits of sufficiently large adversarial ships or task forces.  Capital ships launch those smallcraft when pursuits need to get especially close, lest, like in this scene, simple ship-handling errors lead to exactly the kinds of situations featured in that scene.


Yet, it happens - or happened - with disturbing regularity back when capital ships slugged it out in ship-to-ship engagements. Even moreso when there was no concept of bridge resource management and the captain's orders were the Voice of God.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 826x386]

That ship coming out was way too close to the red buoy. He should have been closer to the other buoy. Hogging up the channel. The destroyer captain did the right thing.


Yeah, as you come around the northern end of North Island you make a ~90 degree turn over 4 legs or so.  It looks like the amphib was cutting a corner in two of the legs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 494x245]

The more I read military science fiction, the more that scene pisses me off.

In most SF literature, space engagements are conducted at ranges of hundreds or thousands of kilometers.  Interceptions are conducted with smallcraft and teams of specialized soldiers.

Capital ships are used for line-of-battle/wall-of-battle scenarios, or for pursuits of sufficiently large adversarial ships or task forces.  Capital ships launch those smallcraft when pursuits need to get especially close, lest, like in this scene, simple ship-handling errors lead to exactly the kinds of situations featured in that scene.


Well, not to mention Star Destroyers all seem to be operated on the same horizontal plane. You never see one upside-down or any other kind of a-sconce. That would eliminate their defensive blind spots.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Part 2 in a series.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Reminds me of an old urban legend:

A battleship was on exercise at sea in bad weather. The captain was on the bridge. It was foggy. Just after dark the look out spotted a light on the starboard side. The captain asked if it was steady or moving. The look out replied the light was steady meaning they were on direct collision course with that ship! The captain ordered the lookout signal to the other ship:
"Change course 20 degrees. We are on collision course."
The signal came back '"Advisable for you to change course."
The captain signalled '"I am a captain. Change course 20 degrees."
"I am a seaman second class. You had better change course 20 degrees" came the reply.
The captain was furious. He sent back "I am a battleship. Change course!"
Back came the signal, "I am a lighthouse. Your call."

Came here for this, was not disappointed.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: TWX: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 494x245]

The more I read military science fiction, the more that scene pisses me off.

In most SF literature, space engagements are conducted at ranges of hundreds or thousands of kilometers.  Interceptions are conducted with smallcraft and teams of specialized soldiers.

Capital ships are used for line-of-battle/wall-of-battle scenarios, or for pursuits of sufficiently large adversarial ships or task forces.  Capital ships launch those smallcraft when pursuits need to get especially close, lest, like in this scene, simple ship-handling errors lead to exactly the kinds of situations featured in that scene.

Yet, it happens - or happened - with disturbing regularity back when capital ships slugged it out in ship-to-ship engagements. Even moreso when there was no concept of bridge resource management and the captain's orders were the Voice of God.


I could see it having been necessary during the Age of Sail, simply because smallcraft couldn't muster the speed and endurance for pursuits, and it would have been necessary for one fairly large ship to come alongside another ship in order to perform a hostile boarding.

Smallcraft would have either been unable to mount the sails necessary to maintain speed with the ship being pursued, or if using muscle-power to propel, would've suffered enough fatigue among the crew to where they were ineffective on trying to board.

Charlie Freak: Well, not to mention Star Destroyers all seem to be operated on the same horizontal plane. You never see one upside-down or any other kind of a-sconce. That would eliminate their defensive blind spots.


We can't really attribute that to just Star Wars though.  It's so vanishingly-rare when science fiction features ships' rendezvous at oblique angles that it's frankly noteworthy.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 494x245]


If this is Star Wars than one or two naval captains are about to start choking.

The Anakin Skywalker Incentive program certainly cuts back on wasting money on court martials.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rent Party: The destroyer has variable pitch propellers, though, and is capable of stopping in less than a ships length even from speed.   It's pretty impressive to see.


Neat, thanks. It continually surprised me how navy craft handle like speedboats. Even the 100,000 ton carriers.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
TK-593
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
24 year quartermaster here.  Harpers Ferry is definitely way left of track into the red side of the channel.  She should have been over on the green side going outbound.  I don't know what circumstances led to her being that far over but Momsen did the right thing by turning to port to avoid collision even though she had the right of way.
The preferred action is for vessels to always turn to starboard/right but COLREG #7 states that: "every vessel shall use all available means appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and conditions to determine if risk of collision exists. If there is any doubt, such risk shall be deemed to exist."If Momsen had turned to starboard she runs the risk of going out of the channel and possibly grounding.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
