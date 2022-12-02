 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Migrant paraglides over border to Spain. Politicians demand the construction of a really, really tall wall   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's exactly the kind of person you want immigrating!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's all downhill for him.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TIL that Spain holds territory in North Africa.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two citizens reported seeing the paraglider Thursday afternoon

WOW TWO PEOPLE SAW IT??? Quick everyone, right up a news article to scaremonger!!!!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the cross beams has gone out askew on the treddle.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a story they have to pass down to the grandkids now!

'I was in Morocco and there had been 23 people killed at the border crossing to España. Literally beaten and gassed by Moroccan border authorities. One day I saw a child flying a kite and remembered I had this old hang-glider out in the shed...'
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Two citizens reported seeing the paraglider Thursday afternoon

WOW TWO PEOPLE SAW IT??? Quick everyone, right up a news article to scaremonger!!!!


What's your point?
d1b3667xvzs6rz.cloudfront.netView Full Size

It's not like we're talking about something that doesn't happen.
The two people that witness this didn't say they saw an alien.

/oh, wait
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I fear the Wall of Gibraltar will look like the wall in TFG's dining room, only those red stains aren't ketchup.  Not good.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How about some flyswatter wielding drones instead?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighOnCraic: One of the cross beams has gone out askew on the treddle.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
