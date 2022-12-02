 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Ways to know you've had too much to drink: falling down, peeing your pants, getting shot and not knowing it, puking. You Farkers know what it's like   (nbc4i.com) divider line
14
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a fun night out until you've accomplished the Fark Holy Trinity: puking, peeing, and pooping at the same time.  Just don't roll over when you do.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getting shot AND not knowing it

Bah, I had that all wrapped up aside from that one tiny detail.
/It was a BB gun
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day for....Fark Man!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the guy have a high tolerance of pain.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had attended CES in Las Vegas some years ago and I was taking the red eye back home. At the airport, there was a guy standing in line waiting to talk to the gate agent. He was very intoxicated and could barely stand up, just swaying back and forth with half a cocktail in the glass in his hand.

I tap the guy sitting next to me and sort of gesture over to the drunk to say "Hey, check this out."

Suddenly, we see him stealth puke into the glass just enough to fill it up, didn't spill a drop, and then he went back to swaying and waiting in line.

"$20 says he drinks it." I say.

10 seconds later, he took a drink out of the glass - and kept waiting in line without skipping a beat.

When he finally got to the counter, he sat the cocktail down, the agent to one look at him and one look at the drink, and they kicked him off the flight.
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Having experienced it several times....no I don't know what it's like.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been stumbling drunk once in my life, in college, when I drank the better part of a fifth of gin in one night. Not sure why I did it, but I had a hangover for two days. That cured me of drinking like that, haven't done it since.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also...

Ozzy Man and Mozza: Drunkest Guy Ever
Youtube fmDv9aoxWsg
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Round 2.

Coincidentally, on that same trip, I was at the Las Vegas Convention Center standing in a very long line at Starbucks. The guy right in front of me was in obvious distress - he looked like hot hammered shiat after a very long night out on the town. We were still about 30 people and 30 minutes away from getting coffee.

He turned back as if to say something to me but, before the words could form, his eyes rolled back and - BOOM! - he keeled over and took out a coffee mug/tumbler display on the way. He was seemingly out cold and had landed in a very awkward position.

I reached down to help him off the rubble and sort of stretch out on his back and asked the lady next to me to call 911 and another guy to run to the information booth and have them call an ambulance or get on-site EMTs to come.

Thankfully, two people also in line - a doctor and a nurse - offered to take over. I just got out of the way, but stayed to observe.

Just then, the guy comes to - he looks around - and rubs his face all over with his hands. He doesn't say a word, but motions that he wants to get up. Everyone is encouraging him to just stay still until help came. He stubbornly started to get up, so three people sort of spotted him up and helped him slowly shuffle over to the counter, where he could have something to hold onto and steady himself.

Wait. He's trying to say something. What? What is it, man?

Do you need your meds? Are you trying to tell us your name? Do you want us to call your friends or family?

The whole place is suddenly quiet, straining to hear what he's going to say...

"One Chai Latte, please." he mumbles.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also...

[YouTube video: Ozzy Man and Mozza: Drunkest Guy Ever]


Ozzie Man always brings us back to Destination FARK.
 
drogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
/not so CSB

A friend did an internship at Bellevue one summer. On July 5th, there was a patient who was admitted because he had blown half his foot off with some fireworks. He didn't realize it until he sobered up enough the next day to notice the giant blood stain in his bed.

That's pretty damn drunk
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The map in tfa looks like that whole area is sketchy town.  Especially with the railway museum and the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet dealership.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guessing that Skyline Chili slowed the bleeding
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Watch out for that vodak. A fella could fall down, bruise his coccyx and shiat himself, not to mention start an unwinnable war.
 
