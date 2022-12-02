 Skip to content
(CNN)   Alex Jones is now officially financially bankrupt, in addition to ethically and morally   (cnn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope, not officially. Not when a judge throws it out.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't wait until the discovery finds the hundreds of millions he's stashed.

Then he can actually go to jail for bankruptcy fraud.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's the 'unlikely' tag?  Don't try to tell me there aren't tens of millions stashed overseas.  He's had years to set it up.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He can file, but the judge will weigh the merits of his filing to determine if he's even eligible for Ch 11.

If he's using the filing as an attempt to shield himself from civil penalties (which is 99% most likely), it'll most likely get tossed.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is he still on the air?

Yes?

Then he still has assets to seize.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now do Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and the Sacklers.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But somewhere there is an LLC held by a non profit that was founded by anonymous donors that is surprisingly flush with cash, and eager to pay Alex Jones massive consulting fees once this bankruptcy thing is over.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's hidden all his money and given it to friends and family to hold.
He'll never be bankrupt.
Maybe on paper but not in reality.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a shame.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Until he ends up living in a van down by the river justice has not been served,, IMHO.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....


No.

He's *always* been serious.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....


Small, inconsequential disagreement; based on what I've heard of his early shows (admittedly via Knowledge Fight, so a bit biased) he's always taken himself way too seriously. The problems arose when the number of fans taking him too seriously hit critical mass.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll wait to celebrate until he is actually bankrupt.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What, did he invest it all in Crypto?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to hope that Alex Jones will have his toes chewed off by rats?
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We shouldn't even be saying this idiot's name.

Kinda like Beetlejuice, but without the funny.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Is it wrong to hope that Alex Jones will have his toes chewed off by rats?


Face, tongue, and vocal cords.
 
djfitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bankruptcy Fraud - Legal Consequences

Nearly 70% of all bankruptcy fraud involves the concealment of assets. Creditors can only liquidate assets listed by the debtor; thus, if the debtor fails to reveal certain assets, they can fraudulently keep them despite owing an outstanding debt. For further concealment, the debtor might transfer undisclosed assets to friends, relatives, or associates so it cannot be found.

Federal prosecutors can bring criminal charges for suspected bankruptcy fraud under 18 U.S.C. Chapter 9. Proof of fraud requires a showing that the defendant knowingly and fraudulently misrepresented a material fact. Bankruptcy fraud carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, or a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Even just intending to commit bankruptcy fraud may be punishable.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's trying to hide / protect assets. No bankruptcy judge is going to be fooled
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And yet he's still of the air and continues to broadcast...
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The should go after his money with the zeal the irs went after joe lewis .
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: He can file, but the judge will weigh the merits of his filing to determine if he's even eligible for Ch 11.

If he's using the filing as an attempt to shield himself from civil penalties (which is 99% most likely), it'll most likely get tossed.


especially since he's on the record as having hidden assets to avoid having to pay his massive fines.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hopefully the trustee assigned to the case is very, very thorough in his examination.

/ and I understand they are just that.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a good many of you have more faith in the system than i do.

a LOT more.

he ain't paying a dime of those orders.
 
R0AHN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: He's hidden all his money and given it to friends and family to hold.
He'll never be bankrupt.
Maybe on paper but not in reality.


Exactly. He's already been caught funnelling cash to LLCs like the supplement company in his parent's name. Balls are already rolling to claw back fraudulent transfers attempting to avoid court judgements.

This ambulant ball of cancer won't be bankrupt until he's six feet under.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....

No.

He's *always* been serious.


Except when in court insisting he's only playing a character.
 
devine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: But he started taking himself too seriously.....


My question is why did anyone else take him seriously? This guys is worse than George Noory.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

R0AHN: Walker: He's hidden all his money and given it to friends and family to hold.
He'll never be bankrupt.
Maybe on paper but not in reality.

Exactly. He's already been caught funnelling cash to LLCs like the supplement company in his parent's name. Balls are already rolling to claw back fraudulent transfers attempting to avoid court judgements.

This ambulant ball of cancer won't be bankrupt until he's six feet under.


Being a friend of Jones, I'd suspect they are tired of him on a way. Keep the cash, say you thought it was a gift-and if you try to sue me, we'll just see how the bankruptcy judge enjoys hearing that you tried to hide money. "Your honor, I would never take money knowing it was intended to be hidden." Then again, to be his friend, you're probably infinitely stupid so you probably taped yourselves talking about it and carrying it out.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Until he ends up living in a van down by the river justice has not been served,, IMHO.


Repossess the van. There are plenty of bridges that a troll like him can live under.  Many are even down by the river.
 
fustanella
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Until he ends up living in a van down by the river justice has not been served,, IMHO.


The Blank Reg treatment is too good for him.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: But somewhere there is an LLC held by a non profit that was founded by anonymous donors that is surprisingly flush with cash, and eager to pay Alex Jones massive consulting fees once this bankruptcy thing is over.


Maybe? He doesn't seem to be loved by enough high-level folks to be worth being bailed out. Yes, he's had some big donations, but not many and the largest is just about a tenth of his smallest penalty. Or, I should say, his smallest so far. He's not done in court, and keeps doing shiat likely to keep him in court.
 
djfitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Hopefully the trustee assigned to the case is very, very thorough in his examination.

/ and I understand they are just that.


My guess is they already invested in an electron microscope for all the detailed examinations of financial records.

One wonders if bankruptcy was the right decision since there are so many legal obligations. Alex is so boned.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....


He always took himself seriously. He was funny to everyone else when he was just a nutjob screaming into AM radio doing a bad Limbaugh impression, annoying people on the streets of Austin and making the odd cameo as a rambling lunatic in Linklater movies, but then he started to get actual money, power and influence and it stopped being so funny...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: dallylamma: Is it wrong to hope that Alex Jones will have his toes chewed off by rats?

Face, tongue, and vocal cords.


Those rats could live for months on his face fat alone
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

R0AHN: Walker: He's hidden all his money and given it to friends and family to hold.
He'll never be bankrupt.
Maybe on paper but not in reality.

Exactly. He's already been caught funnelling cash to LLCs like the supplement company in his parent's name. Balls are already rolling to claw back fraudulent transfers attempting to avoid court judgements.

This ambulant ball of cancer won't be bankrupt until he's six feet under.


That's why prison is the only solution for people like Alex Jones. A place where his money won't do him much good, and he can't infest the world with more of his shiat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OMG_ItAteEveryThing:

He's *always* been serious.

Noticeably F.A.T.:

Small, inconsequential disagreement; based on what I've heard of his early shows (admittedly via Knowledge Fight, so a bit biased) he's always taken himself way too seriously. The problems arose when the number of fans taking him too seriously hit critical mass.

If so, dear lord. I remember watching him in the late 90s/early 00s purely for the entertainment value. Maybe the bulging veins in his forehead should have been taken a bit more seriously....

Sad that the extreme right hooked into that level of nuttiness.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: SomeAmerican: But somewhere there is an LLC held by a non profit that was founded by anonymous donors that is surprisingly flush with cash, and eager to pay Alex Jones massive consulting fees once this bankruptcy thing is over.

Maybe? He doesn't seem to be loved by enough high-level folks to be worth being bailed out. Yes, he's had some big donations, but not many and the largest is just about a tenth of his smallest penalty. Or, I should say, his smallest so far. He's not done in court, and keeps doing shiat likely to keep him in court.


Hint: the "anonymous donors" all have the name Alex Jones.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....

No.

He's *always* been serious.


Yes, but he had to be destroyed by the Illuminati in retribution for his infiltration of Bohemian Grove
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I might be a little out of practice when it comes to accounting but I don't think liabilities should outpace assets by a factor of 1,000. I could be wrong, I've been out of the industry for a decade but 10 million in assets vs. 10 billion in liabilities seems a tad lopsided.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Jones is commiting fraud to avoid paying bills, that sounds very republican of him.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....

No.

He's *always* been serious.

Yes, but he had to be destroyed by the Illuminati in retribution for his infiltration of Bohemian Grove
[media-amazon.com image 850x1275]


I've always thought the "dirty secret" of Bohemian Grove is that it's a place where extremely rich and powerful people go to get really shiatfaced and probably give each other handies.  If it was truly about conspiring with each other, they wouldn't need to do it in such a known place now, and they wouldn't need the ritual.  They can conspire with each other as much as they want by normal business means.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He was funny in the context of being a ranting, raving late-night access channel conspiracy-theory-comedian.
But he started taking himself too seriously.....


If you watched his late night access show, you contributed to this.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SomeAmerican: But somewhere there is an LLC held by a non profit that was founded by anonymous donors that is surprisingly flush with cash, and eager to pay Alex Jones massive consulting fees once this bankruptcy thing is over.


You realize that a bankruptcy court has been looking into AJ's finances for 2 months, AND they have a copy of ALL the data on AJ's cell phone, including emails and passwords.

Nothing is hidden anymore.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dallylamma: Is it wrong to hope that Alex Jones will have his toes chewed off by rats?


What did the rats ever do to deserve that?
 
