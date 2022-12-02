 Skip to content
(CNN)   Pantone has decided that you will be using a lot of magenta paint next year   (cnn.com) divider line
32
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooverphonic - Magenta
Youtube xJQUaTTM_Ow
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And I really thought this was chartreuse's year to shine.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool. I am, as usual, ahead of the times.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now available for an annual subscription of $24.99/yr for a limited time.  Hurry up, act now before your savings disappear.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of the lamest American Gladiators.
 
Trucker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am hard pressed to find a reason to give a shiat.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: And I really thought this was chartreuse's year to shine.


The system is rigged. Always has been.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For everyone except Anish Kapoor.
 
cleek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Etymology
Named in 1859 by Edward Chambers Nicholson after the Battle of Magenta, fought earlier that year in Magenta, Lombardy.
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Secondary colors  were cool and all but now that the hipsters have heard them it's just a cloud of wannabes and posers. Tertiary colors are really where things are at.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It looks like crimson to me. Magenta is more purple-y.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark Pantone. And fark Adobe.

I Have to Pirate COLOURS Now?? - Pantone Connect + Adobe split
Youtube qMWAY8Cdsz0
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 225x224]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does this have anything to do with the outfit Jimmie Allen wore at the CMA's this year?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Dunno, Maybe"
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cleek: Etymology
Named in 1859 by Edward Chambers Nicholson after the Battle of Magenta, fought earlier that year in Magenta, Lombardy.


What a battle of Magenta may look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My laser printer is monochrome.  Suck it, Pantone.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why a shampoo company has any say over popular colors.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't afford that. :(
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn. We just had the new house painted. I'll have to give them a call and tell them I was told I now need to like magenta.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Magenta is not a color. Nor are chartreuse, teal, or puce. Only people afflicted with color-blindness, like me, know this inner truth.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ultra high-end appliance makers release Pantone color of the year pieces. A few years ago, rich people were paying at least $10,000 for Living Coral kitchen ranges. I can't imagine what they think about how it looks now.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red. It's red.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Over at T Mobile, everyone is pointing and laughing at Pantone.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Magenta
Youtube MtUbVu42Tvc
 
knobmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm always trying to be ahead of the moment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We painted our garage that color last year. The intention was to make it look like a barn, and we unlocked that achievement.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

desertfool: Red. It's red.


There's an antibiotic for that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi, I'm Fred.  I like tacos, '71 Cabernet, and my favorite color is magenta"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Pantone colour of the year is a black box because you don't have a license to use it.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casey17: It looks like crimson to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Peridot or GTFO
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

