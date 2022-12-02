 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Fugitive: why did you leave me out of the most wanted list? Police: you're right. Sorry for our mistake. You have two warrants, we're on our way   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only two warrants and from Rockdale? Dude need to step it up. Those are quitter numbers >.>
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he ever get his Criminal Certification without successfully completing his "Just Shut The Fahk Up" 101 course?

That's the problem with higher education today, too much time spent on electives like Shiv Making and Knots For Climbing and not enough time on the basic interviewing skills.

Shameful.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smartest criminals are the ones you have never heard of.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well understand a little more how walker has a chance
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and here i am, trying to maintain a low profile. my bad. i should call the cops and tell them where i am.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I know why

dailyboulder.comView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rank amateur unless they add a third for Unlawful Carnal Knowledge of Barnyard Animals.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb as a Rockdale...
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only 2 cents for a rabbit? That can be fixed...

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Also famous for being the episode where he saws off Florida.)
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zez: I think I know why


Yeah this ding-dong was wanted for some probation violation while the fellows pictured above are wanted for aggravated assault. But I think I know what you're getting at.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Asking as a professional Minnesotan, why would a guy in Georgia need to wear a stocking cap? Did it dip to a bone-chilling 65 degrees F?
 
