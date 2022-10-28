 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Oh, that's a shame   (twitter.com) divider line
91
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2383 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happens, we win.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-ut free peach! I'm surprised his idiot fanboys didn't realize this when he was banning people that made fun of him or criticized him.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me this is a Mutually Assured Destruction situation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$8Chan is a scam!?! I'm shocked.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's getting pretty Nazi-ish.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: B-b-ut free peach! I'm surprised his idiot fanboys didn't realize this when he was banning people that made fun of him or criticized him.


Bans for Ye but not for Thine
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are West's handlers? The guy has mental issues and needs treatment.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the sale went through, someone had written an article on the stages of 'free speech' sites that I think gif it's own thread.
I think the second stage was 'well, not illegal stuff' and there was an early 'or copyrighted'

... anyone remember the link, so we can see how far Space Karen has gotten?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are Musk's handlers? The guy has mental issues and needs treatment.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Norm MacDonald "everyone should die" .jpg is getting quite the workout of late. It belongs here too.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phony Stark strikes again!

Kind of ironic though he's suspended Mr white lives matter for inciting violence considering Musks idea of free speech is being able to scream FIRE!!! In a crowded theater and let the strongest survive.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Where are West's handlers? The guy has mental issues and needs treatment.


His handlers are now far right goobers, everyone else has said fark it I'm out.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: $8Chan


Shiat. That there's gold. How have I not seen that before.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: America's getting pretty Nazi-ish.


Corporate fascism is still fascism, but with more shiny consumerist dreck to distract the marks.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew Makes Bacon out of road kill puppies...LOOK IT UP...he'll actively kill puppies if he can't get enough road kill and he's branching out into cats...who actively deserve it IMHO, it's all hidden but most of mods know the tru..... *%$Q*$%()#(**&###// NO CARRIER
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Free speech absolutism' is a nonsense phrase.  I don't understand why these farking idiots have such a hard time understanding this concept.  You are only responsible for what comes out of your mouth.  Period.  end of the god damned story.

No one has to listen to you.  Respect your stupid point of view.  Or debate your dumb ass.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Whatever happens, we win.


and entertained.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Elon Musk was devoured by the pack of rapid Nazis he had hoped to domesticate.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only white people are allowed to share Shwastikas
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't have a twitter account, but do these people actually post daily on that site? And they're pushing for war crimes? I have my doubts.

And this person is a pretty good avatar for a Musk fan. Just so dumb
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Where are West's handlers? The guy has mental issues and needs treatment.


They are probably bleeding him dry and going to take off once his last dollar is gone.
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't fark have a link to a story titled: "welcome to hell Elon" a couple weeks ago?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Before the sale went through, someone had written an article on the stages of 'free speech' sites that I think gif it's own thread.
I think the second stage was 'well, not illegal stuff' and there was an early 'or copyrighted'

... anyone remember the link, so we can see how far Space Karen has gotten?



I seem to recall that roo, but can't find it.

I also remember a thread on fark where this exact process was described. It went something like this

* He'll reinstate assholes to draw eyeballs
* Claim free speech for all
* But he will block people who offend the thin skinned man baby
* deplorables will flock to the latest safe haven of hate
* advertisers start to bail out & revenue declines
* he tries to clean it up
* deplorable leopards begin to eat HIS face


History rhymes
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: In other news, Elon Musk was devoured by the pack of rapid Nazis he had hoped to domesticate.


They seemed so docile in their cages.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: In other news, Elon Musk was devoured by the pack of rapid Nazis he had hoped to domesticate.


I never dreamed the nazi leopards would eat MY face sobs thin skinned man baby
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Only white people are allowed to share Shwastikas


wat?!?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/28/23428132/elon-musk-twitter-acquisition-problems-speech-moderation

He was warned, nevertheless he persisted

HAHAHAHAHHA
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so the fanboys who wanted "free speech" just wanted to post Nazi shiat? What an incredible plot twist.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D135
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, maybe there was a moderation team for a reason.
Say what you will about Jack Dorsey, at least he wasn't dumb enough to make himself the head modmin of his own platform.

/Fark, even Drew isn't that stupid.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: Phony Stark strikes again!

Kind of ironic though he's suspended Mr white lives matter for inciting violence considering Musks idea of free speech is being able to scream FIRE!!! In a crowded theater and let the strongest survive.


Musk doesn't actually care about that asshole posting a swastika. But too much negative backlash has been generated, even for Musk, so he needs to make a public demonstration of siding against "Ye".
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Before the sale went through, someone had written an article on the stages of 'free speech' sites that I think gif it's own thread.
I think the second stage was 'well, not illegal stuff' and there was an early 'or copyrighted'

... anyone remember the link, so we can see how far Space Karen has gotten?


https://www.techdirt.com/2022/11/02/hey-elon-let-me-help-you-speed-run-the-content-moderation-learning-curve/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, this is why you don't get stoned out of your mind, go on eBay and spend $44b on a piece of sh*t that is worth about $12. Especially when there's a no return policy in place.

Come on now!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Where are West's handlers? The guy has mental issues and needs treatment.


Found Britney Spears' Fark handle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: 'Free speech absolutism' is a nonsense phrase.  I don't understand why these farking idiots have such a hard time understanding this concept.  You are only responsible for what comes out of your mouth.  Period.  end of the god damned story.

No one has to listen to you.  Respect your stupid point of view.  Or debate your dumb ass.


"Free speech absolutism" is the equivalent of "Constitutional originalism". It doesn't mean anything in itself, it's just an excuse for bad actors to justify their actions.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 713x438]


https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/28/23428132/elon-musk-twitter-acquisition-problems-speech-moderation

He was warned, nevertheless he persisted

HAHAHAHAHHA


What's a "disaster clown"?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I for one will not be renewing my Twitter Blue account!!!!!
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: B-b-ut free peach! I'm surprised his idiot fanboys didn't realize this when he was banning people that made fun of him or criticized him.


They knew it all along but they thought he was building them a safe space to be nazis.  They pretend ignorance because they want people to not realize they're nazis until it's too late.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk is having a bad day:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super_pope: groppet: B-b-ut free peach! I'm surprised his idiot fanboys didn't realize this when he was banning people that made fun of him or criticized him.

They knew it all along but they thought he was building them a safe space to be nazis.  They pretend ignorance because they want people to not realize they're nazis until it's too late.


Eh, it's still a safe space for Nazis. It's just not a safe space for famous Nazis.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: In other news, Elon Musk was devoured by the pack of rapid Nazis he had hoped to domesticate.


'Rapid nazis' -- what's their top speed?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have watched the Always Sunny episode where Charlie Goes America on Everyone's Ass to learn that absolute freedom is not all it is cracked up to be. You are gonna end up with McPoyles and people gambling with body parts in the basement.

m0.joe.ieView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Musk is having a bad day:

[Fark user image image 707x857]

[Fark user image image 610x792]


While I agree a thousand lawyers at the bottom of the ocean is a good start, I'll make an exception for this dude.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: In other news, Elon Musk was devoured by the pack of rapid Nazis he had hoped to domesticate.


I guess the slow Nazis couldn't keep up?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: America's getting pretty Nazi-ish.


Kinda always was. Back in the day, it was almost a tossup as to which side they'd join.
 
listernine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: ukexpat: Where are West's handlers? The guy has mental issues and needs treatment.

Found Britney Spears' Fark handle.


Brittney, before you post any more nude pictures, they really should go through some quality control process.  Please send me the unedited pictures, and we can work together on pricing.
 
D135
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

suid: Oneiros: Before the sale went through, someone had written an article on the stages of 'free speech' sites that I think gif it's own thread.
I think the second stage was 'well, not illegal stuff' and there was an early 'or copyrighted'

... anyone remember the link, so we can see how far Space Karen has gotten?

https://www.techdirt.com/2022/11/02/hey-elon-let-me-help-you-speed-run-the-content-moderation-learning-curve/


That is gold, thank you!
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: NewportBarGuy: In other news, Elon Musk was devoured by the pack of rapid Nazis he had hoped to domesticate.

'Rapid nazis' -- what's their top speed?


blitzkrieg
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.