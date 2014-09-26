 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Do not take your one year-old fishing in crocodile infested waters   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Lahad Datu, Malaysia, Injuries, local villagers, Sabah, English-language films, Borneo, Family  
•       •       •

732 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 3:03 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Kid :/

Can't imagine being that parent, just totally helpless to save their child in that yawning instant....
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So what the hell are you supposed to use as bait instead?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You guys eat veal, don't you?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fredbox: So what the hell are you supposed to use as bait instead?


Two year olds
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x570]


*goes home and puts piece of chicken in crib*
"....oh...um...shiat...."
 
deadsanta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean it's a tribal fisherman, they probably have their kids in constant danger living in the jungle anyway, but it's horrible nonetheless.  That family today of probably like the average one several hundred years ago: Six kids, only a few survive birth or infancy, then another couple die to wolves or disease, hopefully a couple survive to reproduce.  Farking nature.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: fredbox: So what the hell are you supposed to use as bait instead?

Two year olds


So two kids now?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The croc got a Chinese baby? They should be careful there. He'll probably be hungry again in an hour.
 
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, slight nitpick... I'm watering the baby wasn't "eaten alive". I'd put good money on the kid being dead before they were swallowed.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fredbox: So what the hell are you supposed to use as bait instead?


Done in 2.

Came to post that exact thought.

Why yes, I am going to hell.  That's where all my friends will be anyway.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: You guys eat veal, don't you?


No
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow, Malaysia not Florida
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iczer: So, slight nitpick... I'm watering the baby wasn't "eaten alive". I'd put good money on the kid being dead before they were swallowed.


Yeah, crocodiles tend to drown their prey and then wedge the left-overs under a submerged log to age for a few days.

Wow, I hope I never experience anything like that!
                  *note to self: stay in Los Angeles.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: fredbox: So what the hell are you supposed to use as bait instead?

Done in 2.

Came to post that exact thought.

Why yes, I am going to hell.  That's where all my friends will be anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean it's a tribal fisherman, they probably have their kids in constant danger living in the jungle anyway, but it's horrible nonetheless.  That family today of probably like the average one several hundred years ago: Six kids, only a few survive birth or infancy, then another couple die to wolves or disease, hopefully a couple survive to reproduce.  Farking nature.


Most of human history did not have the diseases the agricultural age introduced. So six hunter-gatherer children probably lived long lives with only one getting eaten by a crocodile or through some other accident. Even malnutrition was pretty rare.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Judas Priest - Eat Me Alive (Official Audio)
Youtube l7wYGjLvgJw
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hear me me out.
We believe this.  But. We think that lady with the dead kid in a cement end table is evil??????
That seems farked up
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amos Moses
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD THAT IS HILARIOUS AND NOT AT ALL RACIST TO MAKE FUN OF!!!!!!

Anyway, off to transport my baby via the FAMOUSLY safe method of "automobile," like a good, smart, white person who doesn't have to hunt to survive.

Christ (most of) you guys suck.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
imgproxy.pinside.comView Full Size

Bear feet
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: fredbox: So what the hell are you supposed to use as bait instead?

Done in 2.

Came to post that exact thought.

Why yes, I am going to hell.  That's where all my friends will be anyway.


See ya later.
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: OH MY GOD THAT IS HILARIOUS AND NOT AT ALL RACIST TO MAKE FUN OF!!!!!!

Anyway, off to transport my baby via the FAMOUSLY safe method of "automobile," like a good, smart, white person who doesn't have to hunt to survive.

Christ (most of) you guys suck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: OH MY GOD THAT IS HILARIOUS AND NOT AT ALL RACIST TO MAKE FUN OF!!!!!!

Anyway, off to transport my baby via the FAMOUSLY safe method of "automobile," like a good, smart, white person who doesn't have to hunt to survive.

Christ (most of) you guys suck.


???
You off your meds again, or something?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.