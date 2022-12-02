 Skip to content
(CNN)   The USAF B-21 Raider... just like the NFL Raiders, this aircraft started life in California, but will travel many miles and bomb throughout the 2020s and possibly longer   (cnn.com) divider line
    United States Air Force, B-2 Spirit, World War II, newest stealth bomber aircraft, Air Force, B-21 Raider, Eglin Air Force Base, Northrop Grumman  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.


I know a guy way up at the company. The plane is late by years and no doubt over budget. He didn't say that but I know the original reveal and flight dates. They were public knowledge.

Anyway... to watch live..

https://www.northropgrumman.com/what-we-do/air/b-21-raider/
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What terrorist targets will this stealth plane be attacking?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What terrorist targets will this stealth plane be attacking?


Russia.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah we can't afford healthcare for you scumbags, so stop asking and get back to work."
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark you going to unveil something you can't see?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.


Debt relief and healthcare aren't going to penetrate Chinese air defenses when the invasion of Taiwan starts.

Defense spending is certainly out of control, but our current bomber fleet relies in significant part on B-52's which date to the Vietnam war era.  Even the B-2 goes back to Reagan.  We're beyond overdue for a new heavy bomber.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.


Once you work for USAF acquisition, you no longer wonder why a toilet seat costs $2000. It becomes readily apparent. Just sayin'.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Gubbo: What terrorist targets will this stealth plane be attacking?

Russia.


Theoretically, anywhere we want them to.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when we start using them on Russian forces.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stealth, first-strike nuclear weapon...rejoice!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that the Air Force will be terrified that a B-21 might crash in enemy territory. If so, say goodbye to all that expensive tech.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What terrorist targets will this stealth plane be attacking?


GQP headquarters.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: How the fark you going to unveil something you can't see?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The problem is that the Air Force will be terrified that a B-21 might crash in enemy territory. If so, say goodbye to all that expensive tech.


Gruden was the consultant for the plane's self destruct button.
 
hi13760
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.


Some Ukrainians would like a word with you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: Debt relief and healthcare aren't going to penetrate Chinese air defenses when the invasion of Taiwan starts.


This isn't going to penetrate Chinese air defenses either.

I mean, sure it might be able to. But it won't be.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wake me up when we start using them on Russian forces.


The loud kabooms of the Russian response will let you know pretty quickly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of Northrop Grumman's investors?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NewportBarGuy: Wake me up when we start using them on Russian forces.

The loud kabooms of the Russian response will let you know pretty quickly.


In Russia, you ARE big boom....
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone remind me again how "woke" our military is and how weak we are because of it.

Every week it seems DARPA, Boeing, Northrup/Grumman, Lockheed, etc. are unveiling some new piece of tech specifically designed to fark up the competition...
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Warthog:
Defense spending is certainly out of control, but our current bomber fleet relies in significant part on B-52's which date to the Vietnam Korean war era.

FTFY.

/first flight of the B-52 was in 1952
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How much cheaper would it be to just order another generation of B-52s?

We are hesitant to risk losing these hangar queens in conventional war so why not build a new generation of bomb-buses that provide cheap ordnance delivery in areas that we have air superiority?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
puckrock2000:

And the last one was built in '64.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Someone remind me again how "woke" our military is and how weak we are because of it.

Every week it seems DARPA, Boeing, Northrup/Grumman, Lockheed, etc. are unveiling some new piece of tech specifically designed to fark up the competition...


We need a MANLY military with big strapping men. Big strong men. Large men. Like Russia. Who is currently getting stomped into the ground.

/ honestly? I think that there's a lot more repressed gay conservatives and that's why they get off on the idea of big stronk men dominating them. NTTIAWWT.
 
jmr61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Someone remind me again how "woke" our military is and how weak we are because of it.

Every week it seems DARPA, Boeing, Northrup/Grumman, Lockheed, etc. are unveiling some new piece of tech specifically designed to fark up the competition...


I'm guessing there's a lot of people around the world feeling a lot better about our technology after seeing the failures of the Russians in Ukraine.

And if I was flying the B-21 on a mission to downtown Moscow I'd like my chances.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NewportBarGuy: Wake me up when we start using them on Russian forces.

The loud kabooms of the Russian response will let you know pretty quickly.


Then cut the funding and cancel the programs.

Use them to fight for good or stop pretending we need to waste money on this sh*t.

Obliterate Russian forces in Ukraine and then see what the Russians want to do. Do they want to end the world, or are they willing to finally kill Putin and sue for peace?

They only respond to force, not words and empty threats.

Sometimes you unzip your fly and make the bold move. Everything else is just a f*cking showpiece for Generals to proudly stand before on their way to their corporate gig and the bombers just stay in their hangers while our country's poor and our infrastructure crumbles.

Do or do not. I'm sick of sinking money into this sh*t if we're not going to be the good guys and do what is right.

It' we're not, then cut the f*cking defense budget and be realistic about it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What terrorist targets will this stealth plane be attacking?


Florida
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Pointy Tail of Satan: The problem is that the Air Force will be terrified that a B-21 might crash in enemy territory. If so, say goodbye to all that expensive tech.

Gruden was the consultant for the plane's self destruct button.


"This, right there, is a WEAPONS PLATFORM!!!"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

madgonad: in areas that we have air superiority


These aircraft allow you to gain air superiority in the first place
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Estimations of cost are often inaccurate because when the feds initially order something like this, they ask for capabilities that don't currently exist and/or aren't currently possible.   So the companies have to estimate things like R&D time/costs which are far from certain.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand


158. So yes, the Lord knows that we have between 1 and 2 hundreds on hand.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Pocket Ninja: Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.

Once you work for USAF acquisition, you no longer wonder why a toilet seat costs $2000. It becomes readily apparent. Just sayin'.


What the auto industry would stamp or punch out of sheet metal and weld together, the aviation industry machines from a solid block of metal.

That's where most of the money goes. That, and the extensive paperwork and inspection.

Sikorsky, for example, pretty much requires NDT for every part.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty bird, admittedly. A bit surprised we're still focusing on manned stealth bombers with the availability of basically hordes of stealth drones we could send instead....
 
meathome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Each aircraft was anticipated to cost $550 million when the price was set in 2010; after adjusting for inflation this year...the cost of each aircraft, including training materials, support equipment and other components of the bomber, is $692 million. The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the stealth bombers.

Yes. Inflation is the reason every single bomber costs $142 million more than initially promised. It's all because of the inflation that's been around this last year or two. Otherwise, they would have absolutely nailed this one--hell they might have even brought them in at a lower cost. And don't even ask why the Air Force need to spend $70 billion buying 100 bombers when they already have lord knows how many hundreds on hand; that just shows you don't understand global defense. And remember that defense spending can't be compared with any other spending so it's not fair asking why this sort of expense must be accepted without challenge but you're a non-serious idiot if you wonder why we can't be plowing funds like this into student debt relief, healthcare, and other aspects of the social safety net.


I know that we'd all like to forget the past decade, but that doesn't make it so. 2010 wasn't two years ago.
 
