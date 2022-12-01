 Skip to content
(CNN)   A photo gallery of all the guests who attended Biden's first state dinner with French president Macron. Wait, I don't see any fascists, Nazis, white supremacists, QAnon theorists, Fox News pundits, or ammosexuals. What is this I don't even   (cnn.com) divider line
    first state dinner, President Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, evening's entertainment, first lady Jill Biden  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or people of color.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Kevin McCarthy is there so I'm not so sure about some of those. And he brought his mom, how sweet.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Menu consisted of Fronch fries, Fronch dressing, Fronch bread, and to drink... Peru!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's not all the people who attended.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HUNTER BIDEN WAS THERE!!!! -Fox News
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you think Biden isn't a fascist (see actual fascist Benito Mussolini's definition of it), I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

"Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power." 
Benito Mussolini
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's weird seeing normal political things in the news.  How boringly refreshing.

/ more please!
 
Bondith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No mugs, pugs or thugs?  No nitwits, halfwits or dimwits?   No vipers or snipes?  No muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, or horse thieves?  No train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers or shiat-kickers or Methodists?  Man, it's like they don't know how to throw a party at all.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What the fark is Steven Colbert doing there? Was this a secret roast?
 
jmr61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see what's on my menu. Jennifer Garner.

Yum.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bondith: No mugs, pugs or thugs?  No nitwits, halfwits or dimwits?   No vipers or snipes?  No muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, or horse thieves?  No train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers or shiat-kickers or Methodists?  Man, it's like they don't know how to throw a party at all.


settle down big guy.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not familiar with Macron's policies in Africa are yah, Subby.
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


John Legend would be surprised to hear about that.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bondith: No mugs, pugs or thugs?  No nitwits, halfwits or dimwits?   No vipers or snipes?  No muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, or horse thieves?  No train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers or shiat-kickers or Methodists?  Man, it's like they don't know how to throw a party at all.


Chewing gum on-line, eh?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kevin McCarthy's mom looks like she could be his wife
Jennifer Garner?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What the fark is Steven Colbert doing there? Was this a secret roast?


I've always been under the impression that it's common for journalists and talk show hosts who deliver political commentary to be invited to these types of events.  I believe I saw a photo of Kimmel there as well.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What the fark is Steven Colbert doing there? Was this a secret roast?


It is a tradition that Americans whose antecedents hail from the country being honored are included among the guests.  (Unless the way Colbert pronounces his last name is an affectation.)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, you could just put "lack of table manners" as the theme for the uninvited.   No fascists, Nazis, white supremacists, QAnon theorists, Fox News pundits, or ammosexuals have any clue about a civil society or even how to be a proper civil servant.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


Yeah, Kanye "I love Hitler" West should have been invited huh?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


John Legend is a person of color I think his wife is as well......Now continue on with your both sides are bad, strawman argument.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mika and Joe.

I recall that when der Trump was first elected they turned up at the "florida White House" in their glad rags to kiss the ring.
 
munko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


well, one of the kitchen workers did come out with a nice lobster spread.  And heralded the men who made sure to ship them 200 freshies overnight.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...any fascists, Nazis, white supremacists, QAnon theorists, Fox News pundits, or ammosexuals.

But I repeat myself.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


There were 400 people invited to the dinner.
CNN showed 16 guests, not including Macron and his wife.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: Tyrone Slothrop: What the fark is Steven Colbert doing there? Was this a secret roast?

It is a tradition that Americans whose antecedents hail from the country being honored are included among the guests.  (Unless the way Colbert pronounces his last name is an affectation.)


I remember when he accidentally hit the hard t on "repor-T" and the end of a show and was mortified.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: 8 inches: Or people of color.

John Legend is a person of color I think his wife is as well......Now continue on with your both sides are bad, strawman argument.


Jon Batiste, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Rosalind Brewer and John Brewer, etc. Just because CNN didn't name them, it doesn't mean they weren't there. Democrats are kinda known for including everyone. Oh, and somebody named Kamala Harris, too.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How much was the ticket to this circus?
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Bidens are serving caviar and butter-poached lobster for a first-course, Calotte of beef and watercress and sunchoke salad for the main, and crème fraiche ice cream for dessert.

I don't see KFC or Mickey D's anywhere on the menu. Didn't the Bidens learn anythingfrom TFG? There
should at least be French Friesserved to a French Head of State. Maybe even a French kiss from Dr. Jill.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


you must have missed John Legend and Chrissy
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


Jon Batiste and his whole family; John Legend; Lloyd Austin; James Clyburn...
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: It's weird seeing normal political things in the news.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or people of color.


akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size

akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size

akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size

bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
