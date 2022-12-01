 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Supreme Court announces that it will be plunging the final dagger into Biden's student debt relief program   (npr.org) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Debt, Supreme Court of the United States, Appeal, court's action, Biden administration, Supreme Court, loan forgiveness program, various legal challenges  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 9:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCOTUS is politicized now. Any idiot can predict the outcome of any case.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.


This is the perfect time to rule on the case. It will be forgotten in 2 years. Dobbs happened too close to the election. So close that Alito was forced to leak it just to give a few more weeks for the rage to subside.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Considering that Democrats refuse to even consider balancing the court, they must like it when SCOTUS does these things. They can say "we tried" without having helped anyone, and that's what centrists believe the best outcome is at every damn turn.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The abortion ruling was angering enough. If they strike down the student debt relief, there will be a LOT more angry people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Private_Citizen: After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.

This is the perfect time to rule on the case. It will be forgotten in 2 years. Dobbs happened too close to the election. So close that Alito was forced to leak it just to give a few more weeks for the rage to subside.


It's blindingly obvious that's why Alito had to leak the thing.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: GardenWeasel: Private_Citizen: After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.

This is the perfect time to rule on the case. It will be forgotten in 2 years. Dobbs happened too close to the election. So close that Alito was forced to leak it just to give a few more weeks for the rage to subside.

It's blindingly obvious that's why Alito had to leak the thing.


Yup
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IS RAERAE... nm she's probably not awake yet.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
AdmirableSnackbar Considering that Democrats refuse to even consider balancing the court, they must like it when SCOTUS does these things.

That doesn't follow.  Not even a little bit.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.


They had no problem pissing off millions of women. They're going to do the same to students, because stigginit is now the law of the land.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The abortion ruling was angering enough. If they strike down the student debt relief, there will be a LOT more angry people.


Student debt relief affects a lot of people.  The abortion ruling affects every human being of child-bearing age in the country.  Yes, I'm including men too.  If my wife needed a medical procedure and couldn't get it because of some asshole politicians, that affects me.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get the feeling Biden is going to kick this all the way to November 2024 just to make it another issue and then blame the GOP for it costing SO much money.  Which doesn't matter to me, just shows the whole damn thing should be forgiven regardless.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: AdmirableSnackbar Considering that Democrats refuse to even consider balancing the court, they must like it when SCOTUS does these things.

That doesn't follow.  Not even a little bit.


I makes perfect sense. The Democrats had the power to balance the court and the consideration was brought to the table. They said they had no interest in helping to balance the court. Wouldn't even consider it.

So they saw something was wrong, acknowledged that they had the ability to fix it, and said they would not even consider doing it. Obviously they don't think that it's that wrong, then.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank the Lord! This is how we beat China and keep America great. Not by sending kids to these so called "universities" where they get  liberal indoctrination, but by enforcing and upholding White Christian Nationalist values
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The abortion ruling was angering enough. If they strike down the student debt relief, there will be a LOT more angry people.


A lot more angry people who are going to do what, exactly? Vote the bastards out?

/hahahahahahahahahahaha
//nothing matters
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: GardenWeasel: Private_Citizen: After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.

This is the perfect time to rule on the case. It will be forgotten in 2 years. Dobbs happened too close to the election. So close that Alito was forced to leak it just to give a few more weeks for the rage to subside.

It's blindingly obvious that's why Alito had to leak the thing.


Kinda weird how you don't hear anything about the "investigation" into the Dobbs leak anymore, isn't it?

I wonder why that could be. Hm.

Hmmmmmmm.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to wise up young voters.

The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978)
Youtube UDfAdHBtK_Q
 
kmfjd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
only the rich are allowed to be helped financially, silly Biden

/how else are you going to be able to keep your workersindentured servants in their place
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't have the patience today to dig in enough to know if I'm correct in my shiat take this morning but, here we go anyway...

I guess SCOTUS now control the Power of the Purse? So, what does Congress do again exactly?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1) Put everyone on the debt relief plan
2) Extend no payments to cover the 120 monthly payment requirement.  The no payment months count toward that total.
3)  Forgive entire balance after 120 months
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Private_Citizen: After they caught the car on Roe and turned a Red Tide into a blue trickle, I'm not sure they want to piss off millions of middle class people. Let's be honest, the US Supreme Court has been packed with hard right-wing activists, and is now a political arm of the GQP. They are politicians first, second, and third, with just enough legal training to try and give their political decisions a fig leaf of legitimacy.
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.

This is the perfect time to rule on the case. It will be forgotten in 2 years. Dobbs happened too close to the election. So close that Alito was forced to leak it just to give a few more weeks for the rage to subside.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

I remember people talking about how pictures of Afghans clinging onto airplane tires were going to crush Democrats in the midterms that were a little over a year away.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Private_Citizen:
They'll weigh the desire to fark over the middle class, with the obvious political consequences of doing so, and that makes the decision to kill student loan forgiveness a bit harder for them than it appears.

Theocrats and ideologues are not going to weigh political consequences especially when they, personally, do not have to stand for re-election. A SCOTUS judge has a lifetime appointment. Such an appointment could easily be interpreted as a mandate from God to the work of whatever papist or wanna be papist evangelical followed by a given judge.

I'm tempted to say that Congress should have passed debt relief while the Democrats had their slim majority, but Manchin and Sinema would not have allowed it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.