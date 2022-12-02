 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Elon Musk's redpilling isn't even funny to watch anymore   (slate.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AKCHUALLY, it's still pretty funny to watch. It's Elon who is painfully unfunny, no matter how hard he tries.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: AKCHUALLY, it's still pretty funny to watch. It's Elon who is painfully unfunny, no matter how hard he tries.


Agreed.  I'm enjoying the show.  Don't know anyone who isn't.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: AKCHUALLY, it's still pretty funny to watch. It's Elon who is painfully unfunny, no matter how hard he tries.


Yeah, I'm having a blast.  He's so desperate to be liked.  It's hilarious.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Farking Clown Shoes: AKCHUALLY, it's still pretty funny to watch. It's Elon who is painfully unfunny, no matter how hard he tries.

Agreed.  I'm enjoying the show.  Don't know anyone who isn't.


The investor class.  They want to cut his head off.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of the reasons for this engineered Twitter fiasco is that Elmo's puppet masters want him to set the stage for a massive employee protection lawsuit to challenge California's employment laws.

Because Elmo's puppet masters control SCOTUS, they helped get six justices in there.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I get that redpilling is some reference to The Matrix, but I'm both too lazy and indifferent to Elon Musk to figure out what it means in this context.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mistahtom: One of the reasons for this engineered Twitter fiasco is that Elmo's puppet masters want him to set the stage for a massive employee protection lawsuit to challenge California's employment laws.

Because Elmo's puppet masters control SCOTUS, they helped get six justices in there.


No, this is all him.  No one is making him beclown himself.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
he smoked weed on joe rogan's podcast.  you can never take that away.
 
meg12279 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guy is just an asshole. The super rich need to think that they'd be rich no matter what, even if they'd been born in a ditch.  He wouldn't have been. He just fell out of the right vagina.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
God that was a long, bloviating article I just stopped reading after I exclaimed for the second "oh my god there's more?"
 
Happy In My Hoodie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Halfabee64: I get that redpilling is some reference to The Matrix, but I'm both too lazy and indifferent to Elon Musk to figure out what it means in this context.


It's another way to let people how you really feel about something when you've forgotten all your grown-up words.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That writer should put down the thesaurus.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elon is a narcissistic, sociopathic twat. News at 11.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: That writer should put down the thesaurus.


Exactly!
 
