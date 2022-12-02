 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Happy Third Anniversary of the Covid Pandemic   (dailykos.com) divider line
57
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 10:20 AM (54 minutes ago)



57 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just imagine if TFG had encouraged everyone to wear a mask and keep distant, had done so himself to set an example, and pushed everyone to get vaccines as soon as they were available.
 
rfenster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Total Fark Gurus!
 
havocmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just imagine if TFG had encouraged everyone to wear a mask and keep distant, had done so himself to set an example, and pushed everyone to get vaccines as soon as they were available.


He'd still be president.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.


It's entirely possible. Where did they live?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.


In the same regard, when I was downsized right around this time three years ago, I was told there was some flu that had been going around in China, causing a slowdown at our facility there starting in late November.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
R.I.P.

Covid-19 Alpha
Covid-19 Beta
Covid-19 Delta
Covid-19 Gamma
Covid-19 etc

This would end a LOT FASTER if we all worked towards ending the rest of the variants.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, we're done with the terrible twos.  Now it's time for what is usually worse, the threes.

/hopefully not so much with COVID
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a gift, I think I might have gotten COVID.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.


The first strain caused a lot of problems for people with heart trouble, older persons, and bloodclot related issues. My beloved Step-Mom had knee surgery 3/2020 right as that bullshiat was ramping up. She up and died two weeks after the surgery just as emergency rooms were starting to fill. I will always have questions. They skipped the autopsy so we'll never really know.
 
hej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


And COVID in August 2022
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Four Pfizers and a Moderna
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fact that modern medicine stopped, if just for a moment, working on erection dysfunction and hair loss and got back to important medicine and vaccine development will, ultimately, make our shared societal sacrifice worth something.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.


Ok.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just imagine if TFG had encouraged everyone to wear a mask and keep distant, had done so himself to set an example, and pushed everyone to get vaccines as soon as they were available.


I try not to because I remember 2004.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.


You should suck start a shotgun, and the rest of us should go about our normal-people lives.
 
havocmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.

It's entirely possible. Where did they live?


BFE Alabama, which is the only thing that gives me pause. There was definitely a stronger than usual "flu season" here that year, especially in middle / late december and people were getting sent home with negative flu tests but exhibiting all the symptoms we'd all become so familiar with a few months later.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.


My brother had a severe respiratory infection - relatively healthy, 40 years old, and confined to his bed for 9 days or so - in February 2020, after coming back from a Caribbean cruise.

We're all pretty sure that was COVID.

// my wife was just exposed by her boss' boss, who decided he NEEDED to come into the office for a useless all-hands status meeting that could easily have been a phone call or email
// guy was finally sent home by his deputy after coughing the whole farking morning
// so now we're missing a Friendsgiving with people we only see once or twice a year - thanks, dickcheese!
// some people are determined to have learned nothing from the last 3 years
 
hej
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.

You should suck start a shotgun, and the rest of us should go about our normal-people lives.


I'm content to already go about my normal-person life, but thanks.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.


In January of 2020 me and Dad had something that made me cough so hard, I nearly blacked out. I thought I had whooping cough. I knew this wasn't my usual January cold this was something much more dangerous.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Three years ago I was getting ready for a Christmas trip to visit relatives in Florida, then to Pittsburgh to help drive another relative's belongings to Austin, and back home.

Then I didn't physically visit any relatives until three weeks ago.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.


Careful with that edge there. You might cut yourself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.


Oooooohhh.  Someone bathes.  WooOOOOoooo.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
was just thinking about this.  jesus.

about this time in 2019, wife and i were planning a spring break (that is, March 2020) trip to NYC and DC. Fly (Phoenix) to NYC, 3-4 days, take the train to DC for 2-3 days.  Kids have never been, we've not been in 20 years.  we start hearing about this weird virus in late Dec/January.  we start looking at airfare, hotels.  In late January, the virus was in Seattle and I think upstate NY.  We are seriously looking at booking it.  now its February, and the virus is in more of WA, FL, and I think TX.  we're not concerned, but keeping eyes on it.

Mid February.  basically a month out.  the virus is popping up in CA, IL, NYC is getting it left and right.  basically more and more.  we're hearing about breathing tubes and hospitalizations, all that shiat.  "maybe.....uh.....maybe just....Disneyland?"

Spring Break 2020.  NYC is getting absolutely pummeled by the virus.  it's basically in like, 40 states.  AZ governor closes schools and the dark days begin.  i remind the wife, "you know, had we booked airfare, hotel, etc., we would be in NYC at this exact moment."  as the nightly news shows live shots of TImes Square, absolutely bone ass empty at like, 5PM.  normally there's be thousands of people there, shoulder to shoulder, ass to elbow.  insane.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mofa: Three years ago I was getting ready for a Christmas trip to visit relatives in Florida, then to Pittsburgh to help drive another relative's belongings to Austin, and back home.

Then I didn't physically visit any relatives until three weeks ago.


That's the only thing I'll miss about COVID
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mofa: Three years ago I was getting ready for a Christmas trip to visit relatives in Florida, then to Pittsburgh to help drive another relative's belongings to Austin, and back home.

Then I didn't physically visit any relatives until three weeks ago.


Right?  How GREAT is COVID?
 
cleek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.


you first
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 539x369]


Begs to have Pootin's tiny pickle peener 'shopped into that pic.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: AllerJeez: Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.

Careful with that edge there. You might cut yourself.


Don't feed obvious trolls or asshoes.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Creoena: mofa: Three years ago I was getting ready for a Christmas trip to visit relatives in Florida, then to Pittsburgh to help drive another relative's belongings to Austin, and back home.

Then I didn't physically visit any relatives until three weeks ago.

That's the only thing I'll miss about COVID


I liked how people stopped breathing down my neck in lines. Even now people give more space. Nice.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.


Fark user imageView Full Size


All edge, no point.
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Five golden Pfizer's
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.

Oooooohhh.  Someone bathes.  WooOOOOoooo.


I bet he calls his car hole a "garage"
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Mrtraveler01: AllerJeez: Still Un-Vaxed.
Still working 5 days a week to keep warm and fed.
Still couldn't care less if half the human population expires.

Careful with that edge there. You might cut yourself.

Don't feed obvious trolls or asshoes.


Hey, don't kinkshame asshoes.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: bostonguy: Just imagine if TFG had encouraged everyone to wear a mask and keep distant, had done so himself to set an example, and pushed everyone to get vaccines as soon as they were available.

He'd still be president.


That is indeed terrifying and probably correct. Want to know another terrifying thought? The first confirmed case in the US was Jan 20th, 2020. There was exactly one year of his time in office with covid hitting the US. Imagine the damage he would have done if the pandemic had kicked of exactly one year earlier, or two, or three. What would we look like now? How many deaths would there have been?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: My brother had a severe respiratory infection - relatively healthy, 40 years old, and confined to his bed for 9 days or so - in February 2020, after coming back from a Caribbean cruise.

We're all pretty sure that was COVID.


kinda similar story....some friends visited family in Texas over New Year's, and then he and his wife had what he said absolutely terrible chest congestion and flu like symptoms, but not the flu (both visited doctor, "welp, whatever it is, it ain't the flu, go home and get rest!").  they were both out of commission for about a week, both had what we'd later call "covid brain'.  this all circa Jan/Feb 2020.  who knows.

i had it last january (after both shots).  only symptom, only only only only only ONLY symptom, was persistent runny nose that never really left until ike, May/June.

got it in September.  kicked my farking ass.  body ache, no appetite, covid brain, disgusting amount of phlegm every morning, lost my voice 2-3 days.  lost 7-8lbs in a week.  sucked.
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

havocmike: I know two people in my life who died of a mysteriously strong "pneumonia" in December of 2019. You will never, ever convince me it wasn't COVID.


My BIL was extremely ill for three weeks in mid January of 2020. He worked at a ski resort with lots of international guests. We're not positive but we suspect it was COVID...two months before before shiat officially hit the fan here.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hot take: Trump thought that if everyone died of COVID there would be no one left to put him in prison.
 
darinwil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: foo monkey: hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.

Oooooohhh.  Someone bathes.  WooOOOOoooo.

I bet he calls his car hole a "garage"


If you help me find my keys we can drive out!

/Crap wrong joke
//I think I am going to call it a car hole now
///Imagine the confused looks
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are three groups of people:

The folks who lost family.
The folks who wished they lost family and continuously speak on behalf of those who lost family.
The folks who don't care about anyone.

I cannot stress enough how little the medical community knew during the early stages of COVID, and how hollow the present day mocking of various treatment options in the Spring 2020 era of COVID sounds.  We know so much more now than we did then, and people should absolutely be mocked for believing misinformation, but folks need to realize that in March 2020, people were still figuring out what worked and what didn't work.

Doctors from respected institutions around the nation were clamoring nightly to compare notes and check in on treatment trials being conducted for things like Remdesivir and Azithromycin.

/front row seat in March 2020
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember in the very beginning when Trump didn't want a cruise ship with a few confirmed cases to dock in the US because it would increase the US's total count.

Imagine being so concerned about a handful of cases.
Concerned for the absolute wrong reasons, but still.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There have been several studies looking at excess deaths that suggest actual Covid deaths are at least double what we know.

Due to early deaths listed as "unknown respiratory infection" etc., but largely certain countries and US states fudging the numbers for political reasons.

https://www.who.int/data/stories/the-true-death-toll-of-covid-19-estimating-global-excess-mortality
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happy Third Anniversary of the Covid Pandemic


Which was actually yesterday, December 1.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hej: jso2897: hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.

You should suck start a shotgun, and the rest of us should go about our normal-people lives.

I'm content to already go about my normal-person life, but thanks.


Oh - then why are you recommending self imposed exile to others?
You don't seem to be a very nice person.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: hej: We should all bath ourselves in hand sanitizer and hide away in our houses for a year or two to celebrate.

You should suck start a shotgun, and the rest of us should go about our normal-people lives.


Eh....I have a hunch that was sarcasm.

But it's sad when you think about how many people are going to keep masking up for the rest of their lives.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: bostonguy: Just imagine if TFG had encouraged everyone to wear a mask and keep distant, had done so himself to set an example, and pushed everyone to get vaccines as soon as they were available.

He'd still be president.


So much this; had he listened to everyone like W. did in 2003 with SARS, he all but guarantees himself a second term in office.
 
