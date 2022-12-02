 Skip to content
(Metro)   UN writes a worthwhile sternly written letter to help 339 million fight to survive worldwide   (metro.co.uk) divider line
5 Comments     (+0 »)
Fereals
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmm, about the same money doughy mchairplugs just blew...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What about all those super yachts that were seized all over the globe? We can't sell those damn things to try and pay for part of this?
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Throw money at problems. Tried and true method.
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, what Musk spent on Twitter?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Together, the top 10 Russian oligarchs have a net worth of $186 billion, equivalent to the market cap of large publicly-traded companies

Here.  You're welcome.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

