(MSN)   Parenting can be hard. Real hard   (msn.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, that's enough internet for the day.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark.

I'm just going to sit down my phone and go back to actually doing work.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock solid headline.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vanesa Mansilla has certainly cemented herself as a strong contender for Mom of the year.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really want to do this with twins to have a matching set.
And why concrete? Go for lucite.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schrepjm: What the actual fark.

I'm just going to sit down my phone and go back to actually doing work.


Just saw some other story here on Fark about a dying little girl. I guess the news has always been depressing, but I'm starting to get to the point that I realize I don't need to know about every farked-up goddamn thing that happens on this planet.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one at Ikea, the Nattduksbord
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 610x777]


They haven't used "cinders" in block for years. My other question is are they light weight or regular?


/Used to work at a block plant
// Yea I'm forklift certified
// hide yo wife.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: schrepjm: What the actual fark.

I'm just going to sit down my phone and go back to actually doing work.

Just saw some other story here on Fark about a dying little girl. I guess the news has always been depressing, but I'm starting to get to the point that I realize I don't need to know about every farked-up goddamn thing that happens on this planet.


If you look at life on average, we're probably better off than ever before realistically.
However, if you have 8 billion authors to choose from, you're probably going to get some newsworthy stories....
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burn_The_Plows: Vanesa Mansilla has certainly cemented herself as a strong contender for Mom of the year.


Clearly, grounding is serious business in that house
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really ties up the room.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: They haven't used "cinders" in block for years. My other question is are they light weight or regular?


The ad was posted in 2007. I don't know anything about concrete or cinder blocks but I used to drive a fork lift back in my warehouse days in 1984-1987.

Fun job.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing parents are much better people than childless freaks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew someone that did that with his dog, but he buried the concrete block.

The story was actually hilarious, including the part where he ran out of concrete and had to run to the store with half the dog sticking out of the block and then the dog's legs kept popping out of wet concrete.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is weird and tawdry. I can't empathize with this, but I do understand grief makes people do weird and tawdry things.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

leeto2: Welp, that's enough internet for the day.


Agreed. Doomscrolling is gonna be the death of me.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
farking shiat they still let anyone have kids...
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 610x777]


Did....you write that ad Stek?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Did....you write that ad Stek?


I only wish I was that funny. Nope. Sadly, wasn't me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: hide yo wife.


Ya know, my first wife, you would've had a chance with her. She slept around on me.

notice I said "first wife"?

I can laugh about it now, but back then? Not so much.

she was like a doorknob, everyone took a turn.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm thinking they should start a foundation in her memory.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Parenting can be hard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 550x490]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fiddlehead: steklo: [Fark user image 550x490]

[Fark user image 503x373]


Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
