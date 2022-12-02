 Skip to content
(Metro) Boss learns a very special, costly lesson about being homophobic to an employee (metro.co.uk)
    Mr Jeurninck, Sexual orientation, Homosexuality, Restaurant manager Mr Scatena, Tim Jeurninck, partner Marco Scatena  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Not just an employee, but a co-partner in the restaurant. That's not something you would typically foresee needing to call out in the formation contract of the company, but maybe now it is.
 
NotARocketScientist
1 hour ago  
Article won't open if you have an ad blocker.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
That it means you're actually gay?

No, that's free.
 
2wolves
1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Article won't open if you have an ad blocker.


My blocker, and the site, never peeped.
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
Limits on abusive speech are pretty great.
 
BMulligan
1 hour ago  
Good. Being a bigoted asshole should be painful.
 
Yeast No 7
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
1 hour ago  
It's nice to give ol Norm Macdonald a break and have just one of these characters be a bad guy.
 
punkwrestler
1 hour ago  
I hope he got his 30% of the business also, or he got the money and they still have to pay him dividends....
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: I hope he got his 30% of the business also, or he got the money and they still have to pay him dividends....


That's what's making this tricky, you want the business to fold, get evicted, etc, but then the victims don't get paid.
 
shinji3i
1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: [Fark user image 850x479]


My man using that good Allrecipes shiat so he doesn't have to scroll through two pages of blogger "On a crisp autumn evening my children came to me and said, mother dearest, my greatest wish is to have those cookies you baked for us lovingly two midsummers ago and it brought me back to warm evenings at the lakehouse with my dear grandmother where she spoke to me about how when she was a little girl in the old country and once a year her father would bring home a bar of chocolate from the market..." crap.
 
deadsanta
1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: I hope he got his 30% of the business also, or he got the money and they still have to pay him dividends....


Doesn't sound like it, even their total non-punitive damages were like $60,000, hardly 1/3 of a farking startup hotdog cart, let alone a full resto.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Article won't open if you have an ad blocker.


If you have Total Fark and downvote these adblock-fail sites enough the admins will tell you this is an attack on Fark and they will no longer count your votes. Isn't that fun?
 
ChubbyTiger
1 hour ago  
FA.
FO.
 
tembaarmswide
53 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be great if every state in America had such protections?
 
SBinRR
51 minutes ago  
In the words of Jimmy V, Va fa Napoli.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
48 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Article won't open if you have an ad blocker.


Works for me.

/Edge with Ghostery and UBlock Origin.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
47 minutes ago  
I have some experience working in restaurants. The cooks and chefs I worked with were pretty open-minded.

Figures, it was management types being douchenozzles.
 
Steakzilla
46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Not just an employee, but a co-partner in the restaurant. That's not something you would typically foresee needing to call out in the formation contract of the company, but maybe now it is.


I wonder if they really just wanted the dude to quit so they could essentially steal his part of the company.  Could be they just hated him for being gay but greed sounds like just as good a reason.  I guess it could be both, good for these dudes gettin paid tho.
 
Phoenix87ta
44 minutes ago  
Tangentially, I love how this site censors 'fark' but not the f-slur
 
Excelsior
43 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Wouldn't it be great if every state in America had such protections?


But that would hurt conservative snowflake fee-fees, so they demand a "safe space".
 
pehvbot
38 minutes ago  
I guarantee he hasn't learned a goddamn thing.
 
vrax
28 minutes ago  
Gee, it would have been a whole lot cheaper to just not be a raving asshole.  Oh well...
 
Inchoate
28 minutes ago  

pehvbot: I guarantee he hasn't learned a goddamn thing.


His bank account has, so that's a start
 
vrax
25 minutes ago  

Phoenix87ta: Tangentially, I love how this site censors 'fark' but not the f-slur


Well, if it was in the thread, I think it was just outright deleted.  Not sure what the "Attractive and Successful African-American"-like version would be.
 
Ketchuponsteak
19 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: NotARocketScientist: Article won't open if you have an ad blocker.

If you have Total Fark and downvote these adblock-fail sites enough the admins will tell you this is an attack on Fark and they will no longer count your votes. Isn't that fun?


Well, stop downvoting them based on your adblocker then?

I suggest downvoting the ones that doesn't load in the EU instead.
 
Shaggy_C
17 minutes ago  
They were probably better off having left the business, tbh. I don't imagine anything on the Battersea Park Road is going to have much trade going for it now that the revamped power station complex is open.
 
maxandgrinch
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got nothin' other than something to rewatch
 
foo monkey
1 minute ago  
Maybe 10 years ago, there was a season of Survivor where they had family members play against each other.  One of the pairs were twin sisters who had been on The Amazing Race.  Together, they were insufferably annoying and every second they were on screen was torture.  Separate, it was a very different story.  One of the women went to her first tribal all cocky, saying she had all the votes behind her including one of the guys.  This guy happened to be gay and she said, "Because he's practically one of the girls."  She was the first one voted off the island.

Now the second sister found out and got pissed.  She said, "I'm going to win this f'ing game because they kicked my sister out first."  She proceeded to have the single most dominating performance in Survivor history.  She was calm, calculated, and absolutely brutal.  When the votes were counted, she won by a landslide and her sister was still an asshole.
 
