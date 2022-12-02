 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Can you put down your lobster butter to save the whales?   (motherjones.com) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SAVE the whales? I thought it was SHAVE the whales.

/Puts away razor
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Pandemic has proved anything people won't do a damn thing to look after other people, let alone animals out there in the environment well beyond most of our ken. The biosphere is collapsing because of it. It's just the tragedy of the commons yet again.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds logical to me.  Also, lobster is really, really overrated.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends. What does right whale taste like?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lobster are 90% next to shore in 30-60 feet of water.
There are zero whales in 30-60 feet of water.
That would be like finding a "phantom Russian submarine" in 30-60 feet of water.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least Biden & company ate good!

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/biden-state-dinner-serves-lobster-la-controversy-rcna59639
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: That depends. What does right whale taste like?


The same as left whale, only mirrored.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lobster is just over-priced, vaguely seafood flavored tofu.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Sounds logical to me.  Also, lobster is really, really overrated.


I enjoy lobster on rare occasions, but if I could never eat it again, it would be fine with me.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My family only eats lobster tail from the Gulf of Mexico. So, I guess we're good to go.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lobster always seemed wasteful to me anyway.  Kill the animal and only eat the tail.

I suppose it's no worse than crawfish and shrimp, but it seems like it is somehow.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

p51d007: Well, at least Biden & company ate good!

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/biden-state-dinner-serves-lobster-la-controversy-rcna59639


What a bunch of whiny biatches lobstermen are
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Lobster always seemed wasteful to me anyway.  Kill the animal and only eat the tail.

I suppose it's no worse than crawfish and shrimp, but it seems like it is somehow.


That's why I only eat the left claw and throw them back alive.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Lobster always seemed wasteful to me anyway.  Kill the animal and only eat the tail.

I suppose it's no worse than crawfish and shrimp, but it seems like it is somehow.


Clearly you've never been to the Maritimes. Claws, nuckles, little feet, row, and my grandmother's farourite part, the weird green paste in the body.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nemisonic: lobster are 90% next to shore in 30-60 feet of water.
There are zero whales in 30-60 feet of water.
That would be like finding a "phantom Russian submarine" in 30-60 feet of water.


Hmmm, who to trust?  A random person with an opinion or marine biologists who have studied whales.  It is a conundrum.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey pretty Mama save the whales!
Yeah save those big fat funky whales
But...shoot the seals
 
browntimmy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: If the Pandemic has proved anything people won't do a damn thing to look after other people, let alone animals out there in the environment well beyond most of our ken. The biosphere is collapsing because of it. It's just the tragedy of the commons yet again.


I imagine the conversation goes something like:

"Would you agree it's good for people to eat less lobster if that helps the ecosystem."
"Yes"
"So would you like to order something besides lobster?"
"No, I always eat lobster."
"Okay, but there are dozens of other foods you like, what if you pick one of those instead?"
"...No, I always eat lobster."
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I cannnot bring myself to eat crustaceans because of the cruel, painful death of slowly boiling them alive. Puts me right off the food. I haven't eaten any for years.

That, and the fact that they are basically bugs. Tasty bugs yes, but Eww.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Towards the end of the article it says that there is a technological solution to the problem. There are traps that don't rely on attachment to a floating bouy. Seems like instead of defunding the Monterey aquarium the Maine legislature should offer grants to lobstermen to buy the new gear.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Lobster always seemed wasteful to me anyway.  Kill the animal and only eat the tail.

I suppose it's no worse than crawfish and shrimp, but it seems like it is somehow.


There's a lot more than tail (and claws) to eat on a lobster.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/foods/tomalley-lobster-maine
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lobsters are just endangered giant ocean cockroaches.

The endangered giant ocean spiders taste better.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Never forget
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a Mainer myself I fully support the saving of the whales at the expense of our lobster industry.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sell the lobstah boats, buy submersibles to replace the rope and traps, charge more for the lobster, and Bob's your uncle.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Lobsters are just endangered giant ocean cockroaches.

The endangered giant ocean spiders taste better.


The American lobster isn't endangered.  It's a species of least concern according to the IUCN.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: wingedkat: Lobster always seemed wasteful to me anyway.  Kill the animal and only eat the tail.

I suppose it's no worse than crawfish and shrimp, but it seems like it is somehow.

That's why I only eat the left claw and throw them back alive.


Mmmmmm...stone crab.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xythero: Towards the end of the article it says that there is a technological solution to the problem. There are traps that don't rely on attachment to a floating bouy. Seems like instead of defunding the Monterey aquarium the Maine legislature should offer grants to lobstermen to buy the new gear.



Huh? Maine doesn't fund an aquarium in California.

Also, the new gear is 100X more expensive. We're talking $100 a lobster trap to $4K a trap. And they are allowed to have 800 traps per boat.  So thats about $3 million per boat. There are 4500 lobster boats in Maine.
Thats $14 Billion.

I mean, I guess the state could put off buying Twitter. Oh wait, that was everything else the state does. Maine's budget is $12 billion....

Unless the government wants to step in, this won't be happening soon.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's still amusing to think about the fact that lobster was a "poor person's food".

IIRC, there are people who grew up on the East Coast, and as kids, they were too embarrassed to tell anyone that they ate lobster at home.
 
