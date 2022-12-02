 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 282 of WW3: Wagner Group admits recruiting Russian prison inmate (from Zambia) who died fighting in Ukraine. Oh yeah, they're also recruiting inmates with tuberculosis, hepatitis, and HIV. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee
3 hours ago  
Note that the Rolling Average column, just to the right of the seven day counts, now shows both 30-day (top cell) and 7-day (bottom shaded cell) for the current day, for each category.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
3 hours ago  
Below are the Rolling Average graphs by category, for June 3rd through December 2nd. The shown date ranges on the graphs a couple of days ago have now been corrected. (I'm surprised no one caught it and mentioned it; or maybe it was just the kind and forgiving nature of Farkers!) 7-Day lines have been emboldened for more clarity, and the graphs have been made a bit larger, horizontally.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
3 hours ago  
It's Cabin in the Woods time. Place your bets for troop or other type casualty counts as of the official December 25th Christmas Day report from the Ukrainian General Staff.
- One bet per casualty type.
- Each bet (in any given type) costs a pledge of one TotalFark donation to the winner of that casualty type.
- Winner for each casualty type is defined as the person who guesses closest to the reported count in that type.
- Betting will close at midnight, December 10th, two weeks before the magic date.
- Bets previously made (see below) may be changed without penalty until that deadline.
- Make your bets by responding to one of my posts in any official Ukrainian war discussion thread.

Current bets are:
Fark user imageView Full Size


How it works:
- There are currently two prizes: for closest count for Troops, and for closest count for Tanks.
- For the Troops type, if John's guess of 100,800 is closest, he would get TotalFarks from me and DrEMH.
- For the Tanks type, if I am closest at 3030, I get one TotalFark from DrEMH.

I'm working up some ideas on some graphs to show trends, and the bets. More later on those.

LET THE MORBID PLAY BEGIN!

slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
3 hours ago  
Mercenaries with questionable morality?

Shhhhhhhhhhhhocking.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
December 2

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Zaporizhia

At night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporozhye. Its goal was to destroy the industrial and energy infrastructure of the regional center. As a result, a fire broke out. There were no casualties.

The invaders also shelled a village in one of the communities of the Zaporizhia region. As a result of the hit, the administrative building, where all the services necessary for local residents were located, was almost completely destroyed. No people were injured.

, Dnipropetrovsk region

Throughout the night, the enemy hit the Nikopol district with heavy artillery.

Almost 40 shells were fired at Nikopol and the Marganets community. People survived.

Kommersant -Donetsk region

On December 1, Russians wounded 6 civilians in the Donetsk region: 4 in Bakhmut and 2 in Kurakhovo.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Morning coffee, pastries with a fragrant crust, a walk with a pet: de-occupied Kherson is gradually coming back to life


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
He was in Thailand when the full-scale invasion began. I called the Pereyaslavsky military enlistment office and said that I would fly out. Because his relatives are in Ukraine, he must protect them.

On March 1, Valery Sakhno joined the Special Operations Forces to defend our state. Without any military experience, he mustered the skills to deal a crushing defeat to the enemy.

On August 7, while performing a combat mission in the village of Kodema, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, Valery received a mine-explosive injury. It was incompatible with life. The defender was only 34 years old.

"This is the most sincere and kind person. We lost a really great friend. He was a creative guy who loved life, wrote music, traveled and loved extreme recreation, " friends recalled about the hero.

Another irreparable loss that we will always remember and never forgive the enemy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
The US Congress introduced a bill to recognize PMC Wagner as a terrorist organization

The document is called "on bringing Russian mercenaries to justice".

"When it comes into force, PMC Wagner will be recognized as a foreign terrorist organization within 90 days," said the head of the OP Andrey Ermak.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
United States agrees with Middle East countries to transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, - Mass media

This was stated by the director of Raytheon Technologies Greg Hayes, according to the publication Politico.

The exact countries in question are not reported, but it is known that in some countries of the Middle East, in particular Qatar and Oman, NASAMS are deployed, so the United States and its NATO allies are negotiating to allow these systems to be transferred to Ukraine to protect against Russian missile terror.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Over the past day, the invaders shelled Kherson region 42 times: three people were killed, seven more were wounded

The enemy purposefully attacks the civilian infrastructure of the region and kills civilians, according to the head of the region Yaroslav Yanushevich.

Russians continue to hit residential areas of Kherson and the suburbs, shells hiat private and apartment buildings.

"Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. Rashisti killed 3 people, 7 more residents of the Kherson region were injured in various degrees of severity, " added Yanushevich.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Screw you Musk. This is how it should be.

Google provides $ 2 million for digital education for Ukrainians and 50,000 Workspace licenses for the government.We agreed on this during a meeting with the tech giant's team.

Google services have already become part of the infrastructure of Mintsifri. Now other government agencies will be able to work faster, despite the shelling and constant threats of cyber attacks by Russians. This will be helped by 50,000 Google Workspace licenses, which the authorities will be able to use free of charge all year round.

Google also supports the development of digital literacy of Ukrainians and the field of education. A new $ 2 million grant will be used to train Ukrainians in digital literacy, bridge the digital divide, and scale the action platform.Digital education.

We will launch an English-language version of the portal with reskilling programs, personalized learning paths with AI elements, and employment recommendations. This will allow many people to find in-demand jobs in the future and contribute to the economic revival of the state.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
The SBU published an exclusive video on the exchange of prisoners, which took place on December 1

Yesterday, 50 Ukrainian heroes returned home from Russian captivity.

Among them - defenders from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense, Naval Forces, National Guard, State Border Service.

In total, it was possible to return 4 officers and 46 enlisted and non-commissioned soldiers.

In particular, 14 defenders of Mariupol were released from captivity, including 8 defenders of"Azovstal".

Most of the released Ukrainians have injuries and injuries. Some of them have amputated limbs or are unable to move.

All of them will undergo medical examinations, treatment and rehabilitation.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Vladimir Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding restrictive measures and sanctions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate

The relevant decree is published on the website of the Presidential Office.Metropolitan of the Kirovohrad Diocese of the UOC-MP justified the seizure of Crimea

The Security Service has collected irrefutable evidence of the guilt of the former head of the Kirovohrad Diocese of the UOC-MP in subversive activities against Ukraine. The bishop was part of the inner circle of Moscow Patriarch Kirill, with whom he coordinated the spread of pro-Kremlin views in the region. For this purpose, the metropolitan was in constant contact with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and carried out his instructions to justify Russian aggression and the seizure of part of the territory of Ukraine, in particular the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is established that in the churches of the community, people were distributed hostile propaganda literature, which was printed in thousands of copies in the printing houses of the aggressor country. In these books, Russian authors questioned Ukrainian statehood and praised the Kremlin regime.
 
Mojongo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
56 minutes ago  
So. . .when Russia sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good soldiers
 
brax33
43 minutes ago  
It's time for another Ukraine weather update!

In Kiev, temps stay below freezing until next Wednesday, when a it warms up and gets wet for several days before temps drop again.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Donetsk, temps drop to -8 over the weekend and stay very cold through Wednesday, where they barely break freezing with chance for a cold rain next weekend.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Similar temperatures and conditions will occur in Kharkiv.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally, in Simferopol, temps will stay above freezing except for a brief dip below zero Tuesday morning, before warming back up by the end of next week. Cool rain/mist will be the name of the game for this region.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
38 minutes ago  
Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive threats

After the terrorist attack in Spain, embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, consulates General in Naples and Krakow, consulates in Brno received bloodstained packages. The bags contained animal eyes. The bags themselves were soaked with a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell. The entrance to the ambassador's apartment in the Vatican was vandalized, and the Embassy in Kazakhstan received a report of mining, which was later not confirmed. The Embassy in the United States received a letter with a photocopy of a critical article about Ukraine, but, like most other envelopes, the letter arrived synchronously with others from the territory of one European country, " Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

" There is reason to believe that there is a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates. Unable to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to intimidate us. However, I can immediately say that these attempts are futile. We will continue to work effectively for the victory of Ukraine , " said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
 
fasahd
25 minutes ago  
Well, this started good. Give them 2 to 4 weeks? Serious WTF is he smoking?


Complete disconnection from SWIFT may force Russia to stop rocket attacks on Ukraine-Herbst

" Currently, the SWIFT sanctions are still not effective enough, because there are still several Russian banks that have access to the SWIFT system. If this access is closed, it will be a huge step ," said John Herbst, director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasian Center.

One of the most effective levers of influence on Russia to force it to stop missile attacks on Ukrainian cities may be the complete disconnection of all Russian banks from the SWIFT system, as well as the freezing of new Kremlin assets. " Or, perhaps, we need to do it in such a way as to convince our allies to give Moscow two to four weeks to stop attacking Ukrainian infrastructure before deciding to address these gaps ," Herbst said.
 
aungen
21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
15 minutes ago  
Our defenders continue their active anti-fascist work in the Avdiivka area, dealing significant blows to personnel and technical personnel.

In many ways, the success of combat missions depends on the well-coordinated and professional work of the gunners. A defender with the call sign Raven is one of them. He is the commander of the 122 mm D-30 howitzer. Its cannon operates at a range of up to 15 kilometers.

"We are eliminating quite different targets: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, enemy infantry, and so on. We get all the Orcs" that come within the effective range of our calculation, " says Raven.

The defender joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of a full-scale invasion as a volunteer, and before that he managed to serve as a conscript.

Every morning of the gunners begins with good explosive greetings to the invaders to discourage them from conducting offensive operations 💪

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
12 minutes ago  
I tried to add this to Traci's gift list. No luck. Hey, I tried. She only asks for work stuff. We know what she really wants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brax33
7 minutes ago  

fasahd: I tried to add this to Traci's gift list. No luck. Hey, I tried. She only asks for work stuff. We know what she really wants.

[Fark user image 600x407]



I figured she'd more appreciate a cover for that hideous car she borrowed earlier this week... Or maybe just a can of gasoline to kill it with fire.
 
TommyDeuce
6 minutes ago  

fasahd: The US Congress introduced a bill to recognize PMC Wagner as a terrorist organization

The document is called "on bringing Russian mercenaries to justice".

"When it comes into force, PMC Wagner will be recognized as a foreign terrorist organization within 90 days," said the head of the OP Andrey Ermak.


Let's see how the GOP votes on this one.
 
brax33
4 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: fasahd: The US Congress introduced a bill to recognize PMC Wagner as a terrorist organization

The document is called "on bringing Russian mercenaries to justice".

"When it comes into force, PMC Wagner will be recognized as a foreign terrorist organization within 90 days," said the head of the OP Andrey Ermak.

Let's see how the GOP votes on this one.



Didn't a Wagner base get blown up in an airstrike in Africa somewhere over the past week? Sounds like someone may have already designated them as such and we're playing catch-up.
 
kbronsito
3 minutes ago  
In fairness, given the crowding, sanitary and malnourishment conditions in the Russian barracks, recruits were gonna get sick anyways whether they knowingly admitted people already carrying infectious diseases or not. Seemed like a waste not to add their meat to the grinder over something as meaningless as tuberculosis.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
less than a minute ago  

Harlee: It's Cabin in the Woods time. Place your bets for troop or other type casualty counts as of the official December 25th Christmas Day report from the Ukrainian General Staff.
- One bet per casualty type.
- Each bet (in any given type) costs a pledge of one TotalFark donation to the winner of that casualty type.
- Winner for each casualty type is defined as the person who guesses closest to the reported count in that type.
- Betting will close at midnight, December 10th, two weeks before the magic date.
- Bets previously made (see below) may be changed without penalty until that deadline.
- Make your bets by responding to one of my posts in any official Ukrainian war discussion thread.

Current bets are:
[Fark user image image 850x165]

How it works:
- There are currently two prizes: for closest count for Troops, and for closest count for Tanks.
- For the Troops type, if John's guess of 100,800 is closest, he would get TotalFarks from me and DrEMH.
- For the Tanks type, if I am closest at 3030, I get one TotalFark from DrEMH.

I'm working up some ideas on some graphs to show trends, and the bets. More later on those.

LET THE MORBID PLAY BEGIN!

[slashfilm.com image 244x137]


You realize the people behind the scenes in Cabin in the Woods were the bad guys, right?

\if I wanted to type we're, I'd type we're, autocorrect
 
