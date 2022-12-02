 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Merry, um, I don't know. And it's not even a Walmart   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weirdest boner...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Weirdest boner...


Did it grow three sizes?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Weirdest boner...


That's what the Grinch said.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Weirdest boner...


scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

Me too.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's gonna break an ankle in those shoes with that floor.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: She's gonna break an ankle in those shoes with that floor.


she? Wouldn't surprised me if it's a he
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Amateur. Mtn Dew is the worst possible Slurpee flavor. Just because it matches your fur color doesn't mean it will taste good.

Nearby blue raspberry was the obvious choice. Both delicious and blue.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only in Walmart.
 
