(JSOnline)   Subby couldn't get through this one without losing it. You give it a try. And hug your kids or loved ones if you can   (jsonline.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Confirmed
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bloody Hell.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it to the diagnosis, then closed the tab.
Poor baby.   :'-(
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid has been all over my IG reels for the last couple of months. The breakdown is heartbreaking.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuuuu....
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not thinking terminal illness but something else.

/I'm awful
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, nope, read the headline and closed  it.   Don't need to be weeping at my morning meeting
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck....just....f*ck.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no one watching over us.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After watching Colbert interview the gentleman who lost his son to a brain tumor, I don't have it in me to read this.
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Jesus H. Christ, I didn't need to ugly cry like that first thing this morning.  I hate you, subby, and I hate everything about that article except the sheer kindness and love being shown to that little girl.  fark cancer.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...

...

damn.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Faaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrkkkkkk cancer. Damn.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't make it through the headline. There is no god.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcos P: There is no one watching over us.


Now tell us about your veganism.
 
Dyalar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man fark that.  My daughter turns five in March.  Based on their diagnosis-to-birthday timeline, I wouldn't even farking know yet.  Absolutely awful.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Didn't make it through the headline. There is no god.


I've come to the conclusion that if there is a god (or gods)...that god (or gods) gets its jollies by watching us suffer.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile people who should be riddled with terrible disease walk around healthy and hale facing no consequences for a lifetime of farkery. There is a god, but it is evil and not deserving of worship.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine having to be the one to break that to the parents.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I get the sadness for losing the girl, but the rage at the system we find ourselves in overrides the sadness about the girl.

A week after the brain tumor diagnosis, she went to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa for an appointment. She was greeted by three women of the medical staff, each holding a Kleenex box.
"It's terminal," she was told. And to make it worse, she was soon told that she only may have about six weeks to live. "If she lives three more months, it would be a miracle," her mother said. "It sucks."

She gets diagnosed with a brain tumor that's terminal within six weeks and it takes a week for an appointment. I'm sure it probably took months to get the initial appointment where they found the brain tumor.  If it didn't take weeks or months to get appointments, they may have been able to catch it in time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up with more than $46,000 of the $100,000 goal raised as of Dec. 1.

<insert obligatory comments about needing free universal health coverage here>.GoFundMe is not a sensible way to manage health care.

Her left side of the body is not useful because of the brain tumor. She did get a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World, which she had to cancel, her mother said, due to Delaney's health.

Because of the failures of the American health care system, she needed a private entity to help her dreams come true before she passes, but couldn't do it because of the said failures of the health system

Delaney is currently in the hospital recovering from an infection, most likely because of her shunt implants. While she is clear of infection, Krings is hoping she is well enough for her birthday party.

She has six weeks to live and has to spend more of it in the hospital because they didn't properly sterilize the environment?

The community is helping with this. For instance, when she posted the need to find a fun place for kids that is ADA-compliant, a stranger from the Pewaukee Parents Facebook Group recommended a group and gave her a $100 gift card for the family to enjoy.

Why do facilities exist that are NOT ADA-compliant?  Why are facebook groups having to exist to determine what is or isn't?

And the hospital's response to all this?  Are they contributing to all of these activities in her last weeks of life?  Nope, here's some tissues, now fark you, pay us.

/I have NOTHING good to say about hospitals and their ability to provide meaningful care
//rage isn't about the nurses, etc. at hospitals, but with the system they operate in and the leadership that drives that
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, guess I need to stop on the way home to get a birthday card and hope it gets there on time.

And now I'm desperately hoping that is the most depressing thought I have all day.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I made it to the diagnosis, then closed the tab.
Poor baby.   :'-(


Same.

Lost a friend to brain cancer at 31. That shiat does not fark around. But at least she got to last that long.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, guess I need to stop on the way home to get a birthday card and hope it gets there on time.

And now I'm desperately hoping that is the most depressing thought I have all day.


Damn. That should have read in time.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Absolutely tragic story. Doubly so for the family for having that asshole Ron Johnson helping kill healthcare.

People should not have to rely on goddamn GoFundMe accounts when loved ones are dying of deadly disease. But, at least she'll get a nice parade instead >.>

/Why, yes, I'm a bit of a cynical bastard
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The most you can do is take solace in all the good people described in the article.  A whole community came together for a single child.  With all the awfulness and negativity in our world today, that's no small thing.  And the little girl is going to be loved and supported until the day she passes.  My heart breaks for her parents, but there's much to be celebrated in this.

Cancer though, cancer can go fark itself.
 
