(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Party guest arrested over shockingly bad behavior   (wjactv.com)
    Strange, Clearfield woman, Cattle prod, Police, Cattle, cattle prod, neighbor, argument, party  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's never anything good that's going to happen once someone picks up a cattle prod inside the house.

Lipo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I want to know more about this crazy lady's "history" of incidents with her neighbors.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like the neighbor failed the background check for an AR platform and decided the cattle prod was the next best thing.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See? There are "more peaceful" ways to attack your neighbor without needing a gun.
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She a LE frequent flyer.

https://wjactv.com/news/local/clearfield-woman-jailed-after-spitting-urinating-on-officer-following-dui-crash-police

Real charmer
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't chewing on the wires for the Christmas tree lights. That would be really shocking
 
