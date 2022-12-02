 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Cars crashing into buildings could easily be avoided by redesigning shopping centers, installing protective barriers, or having drivers watch where the fark they are going   (wpri.com) divider line
Hinged
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2 ton things on wheels that move fast 'can' go anywhere.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's my right to drive wherever I want. Move your buildings.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's my right to drive wherever I want. Move your buildings.


Ok, I put treads on it. Now I can drive my building wherever I want. Don't want your car two-dimensional? Move it!
 
Azz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's okay. I don't need a car. I'll just stay home and shave my couch
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Back circa 1999, I had a Geo Prism. We drove it into the store and used the vending machines in the vestibule. Yes, the place now has bollards to keep people like us out.

/we stole condiments and a napkin dispenser
//wild and crazy guys
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farmer's Market patrons nod in agreement.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't let old people drive

/Seems simple enough
//Hey... Wait a minute... I'm old
 
moike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The majority of you shouldn't be allowed to operate anything more complex than a spork without adult supervision let alone a couple tons of vehicular manslaughter.

It's the truth, you know it is... And if that offends you, you're likely the person I saw earlier today who nearly broadsided a city bus trying to eat a cup of ramen with chopsticks while driving.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If we had the flying cars we've been continually promised, the cars would just fly right over the stores.  Problem solved!
 
Fereals
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moike: The majority of you shouldn't be allowed to operate anything more complex than a spork without adult supervision let alone a couple tons of vehicular manslaughter.

It's the truth, you know it is... And if that offends you, you're likely the person I saw earlier today who nearly broadsided a city bus trying to eat a cup of ramen with chopsticks while driving.


Most people really do lack the attention span and/or judgement.
 
