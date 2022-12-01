 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   An attorney walks into a bar, shoots at ex-girlfriend who works there, and is at home watching Netflix for a measly $4 grand. #Texas   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If used a bondsman he doesn't get the $4k back so that is something
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bail is around for exactly this.  Rich people shouldn't have to be sitting around losing money before a trial is the thought.  And when they do get convicted, they frequently got their caste luxuries even in the joint.

Don't like it, reform the entire system from the ground up because it's always been about the money.
 
