(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Some kid actually wanted to try the Metaverse   (abc7.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This is an absolute family tragedy,"

I disagree. It's an ongoing American Tragedy.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I walk around spinning a loaded gun around my finger all the time and I don't h
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The boy, who family members said has mental health issues,


Ya think?  I wouldn't be surprised if the neighborhood is low on living cats in the neighborhood.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, did someone get him the damn headset?  This could quickly get out of control.

I see he ordered it himself.  Pity the fool who returns it or cancels the order.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: "This is an absolute family tragedy,"

I disagree. It's an ongoing American Tragedy.


I disagree.  It was just another Monday.  Shooting people you disagree with is legal in Wisconsin.  See: Kyle
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Relatives said the boy has a history of disturbing behavior. When he was 4, he swung the family's puppy around by its tail, the complaint says. Six months ago, family told police, the boy filled a balloon with a flammable liquid and set it on fire, causing an explosion that burned furniture and the carpet. Relatives recalled that when asked about that, the boy said he hears five imaginary people talking to him."

Excitable boy, they all said.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Moms can be pretty stubborn.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The country has taught children to handle disagreements the same way adults do all of the time now.

What's worse is it almost worked... that kid ordered the product after he handled 'the problem' that was keeping him from being able to do so.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on when someone uses this to blame gun violence on video games?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The vr headset was probably cheaper than the gun. How did a 10 year old that they knew had mental problems get a gun.
 
Cheron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The boy was charged as an adult last week with first-degree reckless homicide.

As bad as this is a ten year old is never an adult. Can't buy a PG-13 ticket
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
stupid kid, go to the store with the gun.  they are the ones with the vr headsets
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is one of those people who are broken from the start.  I'm sure people will argue against him being executed because he's "just a child." in which case he needs to be locked away for life.  But for the same reason he won't be. And so we are going to have another Jeffrey Dahmer or Edmund Kemper.

Quick, somebody start teaching him forensics and prejudicing him against murderers who have been let off easy.  And their accomplices in Uvalde.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With a kid that disturbed, why is there a gun in the house? I don't care if was locked, he knew where it was and which key opened it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gallants parents get him help and kept dangerous things locked up and inaccessible when he showed signs of mental illness and animal cruelty.

Goofus's parents gave him a gun.

/ yeah I know they were brothers.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A good guy with a gun... was not found anywhere near that gun. 

Oh well, it's really a case of shiatty parenting.


/And now for your window seat deep thoughts...
//Where is the murderer's picture? He is being charged as an adult right.
///He should of offed Santa, but mommy failed to protect herself with another lie.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The boy, who family members said has mental health issues

So what? The issue is he had a gun.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the court of universal justice, the penalty for failing to secure a firearm from a 10-year-old with mental health issues may very well be death.
 
