Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn that is gorgeous.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I look forward to him trying to fark over all his European employees who have actual rights
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By December 7th.
After that lawsuits start falling.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chief Twit.  Love it.

Does Twitter still have a legal department?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude bought a message board.
And it's telling him to GTFO
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: By December 7th.
After that lawsuits start falling.


Like a beautiful December snow!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Chief Twit.  Love it.

Does Twitter still have a legal department?


Apparently it has an "acting general counsel", although after he tries to talk some sense into Elmo over this, I suspect he may not be acting for much longer.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Dude bought a message board.
And it's telling him to GTFO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Musk will "Trump" his way through this, avoid severance, and skate, with impunity. Rich people get to do what they want.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long until Elon NOPES out, leaving his backers to clean up the mess Twitter has become?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I read that in Lester Burnam's voice where he tells Brad just how much legal trouble the company is in in American Beauty.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a damned fine demand letter.  Someone is going to start using this as an example in a trial practice class in law school.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like the "Do what's right and we get nothing. Make us actually work and we'll bore a tunnel through your asshole."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Musk will "Trump" his way through this, avoid severance, and skate, with impunity. Rich people get to do what they want.


Difficulty: his shenanigans have caused other rich people to lose money.

More difficulty: some of the rich people who lost money because of his shenanigans are members of the Saudi royal family -- a group of people known for settling legal disputes through means other than the US courts system.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Nice
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
Oh, that'll be a fun time.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now there's a lawyer who is clearly enjoying their job.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x555]


I don't understand the connection between the plain, empty baby bottle and the overly ornate medieval buttplug
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somacandra: I read that in Lester Burnam's voice where he tells Brad just how much legal trouble the company is in in American Beauty.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image 425x675]


What the sh*t
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ call the burn unit.

That was truly nuking the site from orbit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love watching (reading) a professional at work.

Kick his ass!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image image 425x675]


What the actual Fark.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love watching (reading) a professional at work.

Kick his ass!


substackcdn.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You love to see it
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x555]

I don't understand the connection between the plain, empty baby bottle and the overly ornate medieval buttplug


It's not a baby bottle, it's a jar.

/not pictured: anime girl Nendoroid, radiator
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image image 425x675]


Da fark is that?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Musk will "Trump" his way through this, avoid severance, and skate, with impunity. Rich people get to do what they want.


F*ck You money is nice. But what Elon's got is F*ck Me money. He can waste BILLIONS just to make other people's lives difficult.

Look at Twitter. He has 0 interest in running this multi-billion dollar company profitably like a real ceo or even a lesser billionaire would.  He can write the whole thing off as a lark.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image image 425x675]

Da fark is that?


More Ye antisemitism. Which Elon actually deleted. But not before Ye posted screenshots of Elon's texts to him saying Ye was being a bad boy and then posted this (before Elon also deleted).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now he's in a 12-hour timeout. A whole 12 hours.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does nobody know the word "arbiter" any more?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Does nobody know the word "arbiter" any more?


It's a character voiced by Keith David, duh.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Somacandra: scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image image 425x675]

Da fark is that?

More Ye antisemitism. Which Elon actually deleted. But not before Ye posted screenshots of Elon's texts to him saying Ye was being a bad boy and then posted this (before Elon also deleted).

[Fark user image 425x600]

Now he's in a 12-hour timeout. A whole 12 hours.


The guy getting sprayed is Elon? He should really be wearing a shirt and maybe not skip arm day. Yes, I body shamed him as I lie on my couch eating twinkies.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Aw, severence isn't for you. It's more of a Shelbyville idea."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I read that in Lester Burnam's voice where he tells Brad just how much legal trouble the company is in in American Beauty.


Hey what now
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Jesus McSordid: Does nobody know the word "arbiter" any more?

It's a character voiced by Keith David, duh.


He's on the case and can't be fooled? Any objection Is overruled?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looking forward to where this goes
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Does nobody know the word "arbiter" any more?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image image 425x675]

Da fark is that?


...a symbol from the raelian UFO cult.

But I doubt Kanye knew that when he posted it getting his account suspended again.
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Does nobody know the word "arbiter" any more?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Something: Badmoodman: Musk will "Trump" his way through this, avoid severance, and skate, with impunity. Rich people get to do what they want.

Difficulty: his shenanigans have caused other rich people to lose money.

More difficulty: some of the rich people who lost money because of his shenanigans are members of the Saudi royal family -- a group of people known for settling legal disputes through means other than the US courts system.


Wild Card: as much as normal folk hate Twitter for it hate stoking, circle jerking, naval gazing, facists hate it even MORE when the little people they oppress get to talk.

I'm sure Saudi think it's a bargain to collapse a system that will take a few years to find a new home for the disenfranchised.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Jesus McSordid: Does nobody know the word "arbiter" any more?

[Fark user image 224x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


You must construct additional pylons.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reading that was the most fun I've had all day!
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Chief Twit.  Love it.

Does Twitter still have a legal department?


"Acting General Counsel", so probably not
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image 425x675]


Holy fark. That was the emblem of the Jewish units in th Wehrmacht
 
zobear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Haha. A class action waiver only works so long as you're not intentionally doing shiat that has the effect of creating a farkton of individual causes of action.

/dumbass
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Musk will "Trump" his way through this, avoid severance, and skate, with impunity. Rich people get to do what they want.


Yeah, unfortunately I expect Musk's response will be to tie it up in court forever, just for spite.

\the fact that pieces of shiat like Musk and Trump can become absurdly wealthy should dissuade anyone from the so-called benefits of capitalism, but unfortunately people are easily fooled.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

no1curr: scottydoesntknow: I'm sure Elon won't have advertiser issues any lon-

[Fark user image 425x675]

What the sh*t


Dude's going all-in on antisemitism. Which is fine with Musk.
 
