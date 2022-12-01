 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Suddenly, it's a Triple D Fark Friday Christmas Movie Night with Drew, Dill, and Dallan's back We'll be talking over "It's a Wonderful Life". Bonus fun: Drew and Dill have never seen it before. 7 PM ET   (twitch.tv) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Look, I know Drew can time travel, but now he's taking the entire planet back to 2020?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Dill and I are the only people who have not seen this movie
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm actually really happy about this.  I loved Friday Movie night.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every time a bell rings, a farker drinks a glass of bourbon
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I'm actually really happy about this.  I loved Friday Movie night.


Remember this classic moment?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am confused. Is this real or is it some random angel taunting us?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
George!  George!  George!  George!
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Drew: I'm pretty sure Dill and I are the only people who have not seen this movie


Here is a synopsis of the plot in SKA form.  I would just watch this, it's much more entertaining.
Oh, and spoiler alert for the actual movie.
Fishbone - It's a Wonderful Life (Gonna Have a Good Time) (Video)
Youtube aFXxTzFriTk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, I thought I was the only one who never saw It's A Wonderful Life!

thought I was the only one.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mere minutes ago I drove past the soccer fields that were once part of the RKO movie ranch on which Bedford Falls was built.

/CSB
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending - SNL
Youtube vw89o0afb2A
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Drew: I'm pretty sure Dill and I are the only people who have not seen this movie



Brother the Eldest claims it is the best Christmas movie ever so it must be watched every year. I've been around while it was on many times but I couldn't tell you anything about it. Looks like that tradition will keep going.
 
