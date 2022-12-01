 Skip to content
(KSBW Monterey)   When you're sandbagged by your own sandbags   (ksbw.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't bananas.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It seems that the truck driver hit the median barricade and overturned the truck. Since the sandbags only weight 400 pounds, I don't think that it's the cause of the crash iatself, if that is what was implied.

Luckily it was only blocking one lane and it doesn't seem like anyone was seriously injured.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beats being teabagged by your own teabags.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Life's a beach
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
400 pounds of sandbags?
That's a big truck to haul ~16 sandbags.
 
