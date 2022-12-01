 Skip to content
(Lehighton Times News)   Business reports thieves break in and steal money from video game device. Fark: $19,355 to be exact   (tnonline.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, State police, Schuylkill River, Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, video game, Werner Lumber Ace hardware store, garage area  
emonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Must've been a Defender machine not emptied since 1982.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I assume it was a slot machine?
 
HFK
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am going to call BS on it being stolen from a video game. Most likely this is one of those 'arcade' places which are just video poker and slot machines and to skirt the law you get paid off in gift cards and such.

They busted a bunch of them down here about 3 years ago but now they are all over the place again. Besides, a Pac Man coin bucket can only hold maybe $2-$3 hundred in quarters.

What is a surprise is that they would let any slot/poker game to build up that much coin, most places you get a card that you swipe instead of using actual money.
 
HFK
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, story is very light on details.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

emonk: Must've been a Defender machine not emptied since 1982.


Most old school video game and pinball coin boxes only hold about $500 in quarters without overflowing. Bad things happen when coins start piling up on the open-frame power supplies many of those video game cabinets used.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gilligann: I assume it was a slot machine?


Of course it wasn't a slot machine, those are immoral and promote gambling which is a sin.  This was a video gaming device for recreation, that happened to pay out cash for wins.  Totally different
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Assuming all doughnut stores are closed, nice work Lou
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gilligann: I assume it was a slot machine?

Of course it wasn't a slot machine, those are immoral and promote gambling which is a sin.  This was a video gaming device for recreation, that happened to pay out cash for wins.  Totally different


For those that ain't connecting the dots, it was probably a video poker machine
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PA passed 'skill' machines a few years back. They were supposed to be limited in where they can be, who can have access, and how many can be operated in an area. In reality they are found everywhere: bars, convince stores, even pharmacies. Nothing like watching your neighbor drop their entire paycheck in one just after cashing it. Just another scam that feeds on those looking for an easy way.
 
