 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Mayor successfully fights to lease out city land intended for low income housing so billionaire owner of MLS team can build a training facility. Billionaire gives mayor $25,000 campaign donation. It's the Chicago way   (propublica.org) divider line
43
    More: Obvious, Campaign finance, Chicago, Fundraising, Political corruption, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Joe Mansueto, Alderman Raymond Lopez, Lightfoot's political fund  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's the Chicago American way.

FTFY, subs.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And this, Ladies and Gentlemen, is why we have a homelessness crisis in this country
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She added: "Government decision-making is firewalled from political campaign activities, and our team executes a rigorous vetting process on every contribution to ensure we have complied with all campaign finance rules and laws."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like Lightfoot is about to get sundowned.

/she better take care.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they can get the people who would have been in the low income housing to help build the stadium.

It worked for Qatar.
 
Hinged
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I forget.  Help me out.

What political party controls this city?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hinged: I'm sorry, I forget.  Help me out.

What political party controls this city?


Don't get all high and mighty. Democrats are only evil when bribed. Republicans are just evil for fun
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the Chicago Park District can just hand over publicly owned land to build an Obama library, what does it matter?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe they can get the people who would have been in the low income housing to help build the stadium.

It worked for Qatar.


Make sure to work them hard enough that they die. Homeless problem solved.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She was the worst garbage from Day One, and has only gotten worse.  Just trash.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe they can get the people who would have been in the low income housing to help build the stadium.

It worked for Qatar.


Construction jobs in Chicago have union-scale pay, so it would be solid work.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$25K?! That's cheap!
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The MLS is still a thing?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: $25K?! That's cheap!


Politicians are cheap to buy when it comes to screwing over the poor in favor of the wealthy.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not mad. if it could improve the West side just a little, meh.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe they can get the people who would have been in the low income housing to help build the stadium.

It worked for Qatar.

Construction jobs in Chicago have union-scale pay, so it would be solid work.


Want to know how I know you aren't in construction? Open-shop jobs are common for everything other than government buildings and schools and even then, those are awarded on a prevailing wage basis.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.


Right. If it was a conservative, red city, the Republican politicians would screw over the homeless for free!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: I'm sorry, I forget.  Help me out.

What political party controls this city?


The "In Group". You and I are in the "Out Group".

Just like every city and town in America.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Training? Just have them dribble a ball up and down the stairs at Sears Tower. Or whatever it's called.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.


Fark user imageView Full Size

When did people like you every gave a fark about low income people?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.


Never happens in red cities and states, right?

https://www.corrections1.com/legal/articles/favre-stadium-scandal-texts-with-former-miss-gov-include-request-for-inmate-labor-1yYJpjMOlZc3vZ3p/
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Brett Favre isn't impressed.  Only $25k?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.


Are there non-liberal, red cities? Like actual cities? Backporch, Louisiana does not count
 
Hinged
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.

When did people like you every gave a fark about low income people?


When did Chicago Democrats?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chicago politics.  Dirtier than most.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hinged: drjekel_mrhyde: Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.

When did people like you every gave a fark about low income people?

When did Chicago Democrats?


1930s, 40s, when you could make sure the only ones you were helping were white
 
Hinged
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Flushing It All Away: Wouldn't expect any less from a liberal, blue city.

Are there non-liberal, red cities? Like actual cities? Backporch, Louisiana does not count


You're right, now that I think about it.

All the urban decay, crime and social rot are indeed centered in Democrat strongholds.

You win!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They could always compromise and build Thunderdome.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Chicago politics.  Dirtier than most.


No, not really. But you keep pushing that narrative if it gives you a chub.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hinged: I'm sorry, I forget.  Help me out.

What political party controls this city?


Whichever one likes pinko commie soccer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Make it contingent on the team getting a championship.
 
1funguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh
There's no money in helping the homeless.
They don't vote.
Drain on the healthcare system.
Bad for city image.

Or

You can have $25,000

Hey, I'm not Jesus..!

Gimme the money!


-signed Every Politician Evar
 
Moose out front
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why didn't they build low cost shelters there? What were they waiting for?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
IMHO as a person who grew up around there, let them build it. They put low income housing division in that area, the gangs/cliques are going to go war to control it. Let the CHA use the money to repair and update all the vacant homes and apartment buildings in that area.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's my thinking. With FOI applications available to counter this  dodgy people think they can run down the clock of public interest. Can we automate FOI requests for every decision and search them for issues to increase their usefulness ?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

1funguy: Meh
There's no money in helping the homeless.
They don't vote.
Drain on the healthcare system.
Bad for city image.

Or

You can have $25,000

Hey, I'm not Jesus..!

Gimme the money!


-signed Every Politician Evar


Turn them into a ragtag team. Make a packet off the movie rights ?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe they can get the people who would have been in the low income housing to help build the stadium.

It worked for Qatar.

Make sure to work them hard enough that they die. Homeless problem solved.


Worked for Egypt when they built the pyramids.
Everything old is new again.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Training Center for the Multiple Listing Service?
I was excited at the idea of Real Estate Agents actually fighting for Listings in hand to hand combat but then I put my glasses on.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Chicago Fire actually practice?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Prof. Frink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe they can get the people who would have been in the low income housing to help build the stadium.

It worked for Qatar.

Make sure to work them hard enough that they die. Homeless problem solved.

Worked for Egypt when they built the pyramids.
Everything old is new again.


the idea that low-value slaves built the pyramids has fallen by the wayside, archaeologically speaking, over the last decades.  certainly there were deaths but, it's now considered that the workers were both likely free and well-treated as craftsman.
 
crozzo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with you politicians these days? He's a farking billionaire and you're sticking him up for a measly $25K? That's like asking someone like me for a nickel. shiat, I'll throw you a dime and tell you to keep the change. Quote this guy a number that will at least make him think about it. Have a little self-respect and stop whoring yourself out for pocket change
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: $25K?! That's cheap!


Seriously.  Money well invested.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.