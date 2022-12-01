 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Supermarket offers customers new type of lottery game by selling ice cream with mismatched lids and containers   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Milk, Recall election, Weis Markets, supermarket chain, Pennsylvania, Meat, New Jersey, Sippy cup recall  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 11:38 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weis move.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a Giant mistake.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states

Ice cream only has 3 states: frozen, melted, and eaten.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states

Ice cream only has 3 states: frozen, melted, and eaten.


There is a fourth: fondly.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No one is asking the REAL question.

Ice cream should be milk, sugar, fun stuff (like chocolate and/or strawberries) have a nice day. WHY would we be worried about soy...ever?

Also, what does this panic attack have to say about the toxicity of soy?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Surprice Cream!
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would still eat
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good call on recalling the coconut flavor. Shiat should be banned in all forms. All. Forms.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: No one is asking the REAL question.

Ice cream should be milk, sugar, fun stuff (like chocolate and/or strawberries) have a nice day. WHY would we be worried about soy...ever?

Also, what does this panic attack have to say about the toxicity of soy?


People with food allergies and dietary restrictions rely on labels so they don't die.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That caribou looks like a cow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least it wasn't a Giant mistake.


It was just a Lidl mistake.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, either a fark-up, or an infiltration by Satan's minons...
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How do you deliver 108 containers of ice cream to 197 stores in 7 states. I never was good at math, but
somehow, some way, I don't think you can deliver 55% of a carton to each store. Your mileage may vary.
 
