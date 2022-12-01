 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Nabors kills man at bachelor party with fentanyl-laced cocaine. Surprise, surprise surprise   (msn.com) divider line
37
    More: Florida, Mobile, Alabama, United States, Gulf of Mexico, Copyright, Coroner, Turn, All rights reserved, Death  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 11:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've put out more Halloween candy.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a surprised Nabors arriving at murder site might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Mr Rogers wouldn't be that Nabor
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bachelor parties are amateur night. Like New Years Eve.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't people just say maybe?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sha-zaayum!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: Why can't people just say maybe?


They gotta. Nip it in the bud!
 
melfunction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mixing heroine with cocaine has been more popular than I knew. No one would mix fentanyl with cocaine by mistake. Must be hard to get the dose right when snorting fentanyl.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's snark aside, this is exactly how I lost my daughter.  One dude, saying one thing was this, when in actuality it was death. I struggle now, and for the last 3.5 years as to what would be justice for this person who stole my existence from me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like no one bothered with narcan since these guys were also doing stimulants. I guess first responders really hate dealing with people who mix that combination when they are revived from OD'ing on the opioid portion.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 187x269]


That movie was awful.  The only person I've met that said they enjoyed it went on to violently rape a woman, then immediately afterward played the victim because she hurt his feeling.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly a lot of  these users are high achievers under a lot of stress, whom are searching for a quick fix provided by a so called friend
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Subby's snark aside, this is exactly how I lost my daughter.  One dude, saying one thing was this, when in actuality it was death. I struggle now, and for the last 3.5 years as to what would be justice for this person who stole my existence from me.


jaysus, I am so sorrry for your loss.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sounds like no one bothered with narcan since these guys were also doing stimulants. I guess first responders really hate dealing with people who mix that combination when they are revived from OD'ing on the opioid portion.


Does seem weird, they usually will at least try it, it'll undo the fentanyl damage at least in that case.  May have just not been able to get there soon enough to do anything, if it was enough of a horse dose the dude may have damn near hit the floor as a corpse already
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities said Nabors turned himself into the Walton County Jail Wednesday morning.

That's sometrick! I don't think even David Blaine could pull that off.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicagogasman: tonguedepressor: Subby's snark aside, this is exactly how I lost my daughter.  One dude, saying one thing was this, when in actuality it was death. I struggle now, and for the last 3.5 years as to what would be justice for this person who stole my existence from me.

jaysus, I am so sorrry for your loss.


Yeah - seconded.  I mean my user name checks out, but fark people messing around with dosing, drugs that aren't what they say they are, etc.  Fark them in the face with a tenderizing mallet, repeatedly.  No excuse whatsoever for that evil shiat - none
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: What a surprised Nabors arriving at murder site might look like

[Fark user image 400x532]


shakes tiny fist
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe decriminalizing it would help. It doesn't sound like they were going for an opioid high. At least people would know what they got. In this case someone might be alive.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rehab Is For Quitters: Authorities said Nabors turned himself into the Walton County Jail Wednesday morning.

That's sometrick! I don't think even David Blaine could pull that off.


Hello Dad, I'm a jail
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rehab Is For Quitters: Authorities said Nabors turned himself into the Walton County Jail Wednesday morning.

That's sometrick! I don't think even David Blaine could pull that off.


Copperfield did it.

/Goodnight, John Boy!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I once loaded a bong rip for my brother that was mostly dried hops topped with weed. I got a good shoulder punch for that when he was done coughing.
 
schmez
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Citizen's arrest! Citizen's arrest!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your reminder to test your drugs for fentanyl before you partake in them: https://dancesafe.org/product/fentanyl-test-strips-pack-of-10-free-shipping/
 
wedelw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Golly
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wedelw: Golly


images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a total gomer move.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nabors from Hell?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Coke adds death.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And that is why the cartels use colored pills. It makes it more difficult to cut with it and keeps their customers alive.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Subby's snark aside, this is exactly how I lost my daughter.  One dude, saying one thing was this, when in actuality it was death. I struggle now, and for the last 3.5 years as to what would be justice for this person who stole my existence from me.


I lost my number one dearest bestie girlfriend this way.  It shattered me.

/feels your pain
//1-1/2 years
///it also killed the guy who brought the stuff, fark
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So why are drug dealers contaminating their products with fentany?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So why are drug dealers contaminating their products with fentany?


Make more money. Fentanyl is a cheaper high.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need a few tons of that stuff to make it's way into Washington DC.  See how many congress-critters are left alive after a month.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So why are drug dealers contaminating their products with fentany?


Because its super-duper addictive and dealers aren't in the game to win friends and influence people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alabama Fentanyl is my Spritualized tribute jug band.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.