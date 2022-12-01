 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Space Force wins its first combat mission   (gizmodo.com)
    Stupid, Force, Competition, U.S. Space Force, Military, North Carolina, reigning champ of the Call of Duty Endowment, last year's video game tournament, United States  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am NOT impressed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And of course they're trolls about it.

Of course.
 
spleef420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The punchline will be when that piece of debris crashes into and de-orbits a Space Force asset at some inevitable point in the future.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.


As many people and ships as have been rescued by the USGS, I'd put them above the Space Farce and the Air Farce any days.  Above the Army most days.  And a helluva lot less budget than the Navy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.

As many people and ships as have been rescued by the USGS, I'd put them above the Space Farce and the Air Farce any days.  Above the Army most days.  And a helluva lot less budget than the Navy.


USCG.  Sorry, I just got off work and my brain is still not caught up.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do we genuinely need a force dealing with orbital threats and things like asteroids?
Yes.
Do we need anti-satellite warfare capabilities?
Yes.
Do we need it to be called the Space Force?
Probably not <chuckle>

//just thankful trump didn't call it the anti satellite service....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everyone laughs until the microwave reflector satellite goes online.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.

As many people and ships as have been rescued by the USGS, I'd put them above the Space Farce and the Air Farce any days.  Above the Army most days.  And a helluva lot less budget than the Navy.

USCG.  Sorry, I just got off work and my brain is still not caught up.


What do you have against the US Geological Survey?
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean - that's actually a solid flex.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was going to complain about "waste of taxpayer money" but apparently yeeting 1kg into space is down to a few thousand bucks these days.
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is space force actively trying to be nothing more than a giant joke??
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thefarkamireading.jpg
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I keep forgetting Space Force is a real thing.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarknGroovn: I mean - that's actually a solid flex.



Yeah, but...taxes paid for that?

Space exploration is one thing, but this is... what, exactly?

There are a lot of hungry kids out there, and crap like this isn't exactly helping The Cause for space stuff.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Space Force hired a private contractor in the United Kingdom to fling the trophy out of Earth's atmosphere, where it was able to survive the intense G-forces and changes in temperature and pressure.

Your tax dollars at work ladies and gentlemen.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's no way I'm reading that.

Also, we can assume a bunch of idiots are complaining about politics when they should be doing something useful like eating orange baked flesh.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

olorin604: Is space force actively trying to be nothing more than a giant joke??


en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The promotional value of this for recruiting is way more than the few grand they spent.  The message is on point and relevant to their target demographic. Nicely done!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love it.  Its like the type of shiet a tik toker would do.  So it will get 20x the response some boring thing would do.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.

As many people and ships as have been rescued by the USGS, I'd put them above the Space Farce and the Air Farce any days.  Above the Army most days.  And a helluva lot less budget than the Navy.

USCG.  Sorry, I just got off work and my brain is still not caught up.

What do you have against the US Geological Survey?


The United States geological survey? You mean those people who are trying to debunk the 6000 year old earth theory...I mean FACT! Commie socialist atheistic baby eaters. I don't want any of my tax dollars going to them.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I keep forgetting Space Force is a real thing.


Oh, it's real alright.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.

As many people and ships as have been rescued by the USGS, I'd put them above the Space Farce and the Air Farce any days.  Above the Army most days.  And a helluva lot less budget than the Navy.


It depends. There are a lot of Coast Guard posts that seem pretty pointless.
But overall, there really is nothing stupider than the "Space Force".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.

As many people and ships as have been rescued by the USGS, I'd put them above the Space Farce and the Air Farce any days.  Above the Army most days.  And a helluva lot less budget than the Navy.

USCG.  Sorry, I just got off work and my brain is still not caught up.

What do you have against the US Geological Survey?


They haven't mapped shiat since the mid 80s!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Space Force is hiatting adolescence.  It will be growing public hair soon.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And we'll never find out what Lisa Kudrow did to end up in jail!!!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I, for one, am NOT impressed.


Ditto.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

olorin604: Is space force actively trying to be nothing more than a giant joke??


That ship has already sailed.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good for them.  That "Call of Duty" streamer will look great on their flag.

They'll be caught up to the Army in no time!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They haven't mapped shiat since the mid 80s!


Why do you want a map of shiat?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: The punchline will be when that piece of debris crashes into and de-orbits a Space Force asset at some inevitable point in the future.


Not likely. That looks a hell of a lot like the high-altitude balloon flights which high schools use to launch their science-fair projects into "space". One of the frames from their video shows it "on orbit" 19 km above the ground, which leaves a considerable safety margin for it to avoid any real satellites.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Space Force hired a private contractor in the United Kingdom to fling the trophy out of Earth's atmosphere, where it was able to survive the intense G-forces and changes in temperature and pressure.


Odd, I can't think of any British private orbital launch providers... maybe they used a weather balloon to just get it way up high where the curvature of the horizon is obvious?
 
Lipo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spleef420: Space Farce has officially taken the trophy for "Biggest Joke In Armed Forces History" away from the Coast Guard.

This is truly Donald Trump's legacy.


You know what, I was going to say something about where you should permanently stow a large metallic item, but I don't want to get banned. I'm just glad you truly appreciate the fact that I can barely walk in my early middle age due to injuries sustained in the Coast Guard and would do it again if asked. Thank you for showing what a wonderful person you are.

Asshole
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Iniamyen: The punchline will be when that piece of debris crashes into and de-orbits a Space Force asset at some inevitable point in the future.

Not likely. That looks a hell of a lot like the high-altitude balloon flights which high schools use to launch their science-fair projects into "space". One of the frames from their video shows it "on orbit" 19 km above the ground, which leaves a considerable safety margin for it to avoid any real satellites.


Which will make it all the more hilarious.
 
Lipo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Blathering Idjut: Space Force hired a private contractor in the United Kingdom to fling the trophy out of Earth's atmosphere, where it was able to survive the intense G-forces and changes in temperature and pressure.

Odd, I can't think of any British private orbital launch providers... maybe they used a weather balloon to just get it way up high where the curvature of the horizon is obvious?


Virgin Orbit
 
